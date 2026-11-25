A federal chamber says the case was closed too soon. The Economy Minister’s brother and sister stay under investigation while judges test where a small stream of money went in 2022.

ARGENTINA · COURTS

An Argentine appeals court on Wednesday 25 November 2026 reopened an investigation into two siblings of Economy Minister Luis Caputo. Judges revoked the dismissals of Flavio and Rosana Caputo, who are suspected of helping to fund a street group tied to the 2022 attempt to kill Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, then vice president.

The ruling does not say the Caputos financed the group or took part in the attack, and no charge is proven. It matters abroad because Luis Caputo is the face of the government’s economic programme for foreign investors.

Key Facts Who Flavio and Rosana Caputo, siblings of Economy Minister Luis Caputo, are again under investigation.

What An appeals court revoked their dismissals in the Revolución Federal funding probe.

Status No charge is proven; the judges called the earlier closure premature.

Power Index Argentina ranks 4th of 14 in Argentina ranks 4th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 60.2 points (November 2026 edition).

Next The file returns to the first-instance court to hear witnesses.

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A federal chamber says the case was closed too soon. The Economy Minister’s brother and sister stay under investigation while judges test where a small stream of money went in 2022.

Prosecutors charged members of Revolución Federal with incitement to collective violence and threats in the run-up to the attack of 1 September 2022. On that day a gunman pointed a pistol at Kirchner outside her Buenos Aires home.

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Federal Oral Court No. 6 convicted the gunman, Fernando Sabag Montiel, to 10 years on 8 October 2025, and his partner Brenda Uliarte to 8 years. That trial dealt with the attack itself, while the Caputo file is a separate offshoot about money.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Argentina ranks 4th of 14 with 60.2 points. Strongest pillar: future resources (68); weakest: economic relationships (23). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (B-); inflation of 42%; public debt at 80% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Argentina’s financial intelligence unit, the UIF, detected bank transfers and cash payments of more than 6.5 million pesos (roughly US$50,000 at official 2022 rates of about 100 to 140 pesos per US$) between January and August 2022. They flowed from two building trusts, Santa Clara del Sur and Espacio Añelo, where the family firm Caputo Hermanos worked as contractor, to carpenter Jonathan Morel, his former employee Ailén Vallero and his former partner Evelyn Balboa.

A prosecutor’s opinion in October 2022 opened the offshoot probe into those payments. Morel is one of the group’s members sent to trial.

The National Congress building in Buenos Aires (file photo).

Defence lawyer Matías Cúneo Libarona argues there is no evidence linking his clients to any financing. He says the money paid for real, invoiced work on housing in Añelo, in Neuquén province, for workers in Vaca Muerta, Argentina’s main shale oil field.

Judge Marcelo Martínez de Giorgi dismissed the siblings on Tuesday 15 September 2026, writing: “No se encuentra probada una participación criminal de Caputo Hermanos en el accionar de Revolución Federal” (criminal participation by Caputo Hermanos in the group’s actions is not proven). Prosecutor Gerardo Pollicita agreed, noting “ciertas irregularidades indiciarias” (certain indicative irregularities) but not enough suspicion.

The judge also passed evidence on inconsistent invoices to ARCA, the national tax agency. Luis Caputo celebrated the dismissal on X and called the case persecution.

On Wednesday, Sala I (Chamber I) of the Federal Criminal and Correctional Court of Appeals in Buenos Aires set the dismissals aside. Judges Pablo Bertuzzi and Pablo Yadarola found the closure premature because the “negative certainty” needed to end a case for good (clear proof that no crime occurred) had not been reached, and Mariano Llorens joined them.

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The ruling states that “aún no se encuentran dadas las condiciones previstas por el art. 336 inc. 2 del C.P.P.N para sobreseer a los encausados” (the conditions to dismiss the defendants have not yet been met).

It adds that the decision must be balanced against the defendants’ right to have their position settled within a reasonable time. The chamber sent the file back to the first-instance court to complete the evidence.

That includes testimony from Vallero, Balboa and María Isabel Said, whose invoicing documents show inconsistencies, an accounting expert report using another method, and details of Morel’s other clients. The judges also want the role and pay of Rosana Caputo clarified.

The appeal came from the plaintiffs, Kirchner’s lawyers José Manuel Ubeira and Marcos Aldazábal and the legal team of Juan Grabois, a leftist leader. Separately, the first-instance judge sent five Revolución Federal members to oral trial: Morel, Leonardo Sosa, Gastón Guerra, Sabrina Basile and Lidia Casciano.

The charges are incitement to collective violence and threats against political leaders in 2022. The first-instance court now has to hear the witnesses and rule again on whether to close the case.

No date for those hearings has been announced, and until they take place both siblings remain under investigation with no charge proven.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Luis Caputo under investigation?

No. The file concerns his siblings Flavio and Rosana, and the ruling does not accuse any Caputo of taking part in the attack.

Does the ruling mean the Caputos financed the group?

No. The judges only said the dismissal came too early and that more evidence must be gathered before the case can be closed.

What happens to the trial of the group’s members?

That case runs separately and is not changed by this ruling. The Caputo offshoot continues on its own track.

Sources: Federal Criminal and Correctional Court of Appeals, Sala I, ruling of 25 November 2026; Federal Criminal and Correctional Court No. 8, dismissal of 15 September 2026; Federal Oral Court No. 6, verdict of 8 October 2025

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