Argentines are paying more pesos for groceries but taking home less, and the supermarket survey shows that gap has now lasted nine months.

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ARGENTINA · ECONOMY

Argentine supermarkets sold 3.0% less in real terms in September 2026 than a year earlier, the ninth yearly fall in a row, INDEC said on Wednesday 25 November 2026. INDEC is Argentina’s national statistics institute.

For US readers, the survey is a timely read on whether Argentine households are spending again. Peso sales rose 25.0%, yet the volume bought kept shrinking.

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Key Facts Who INDEC, Argentina’s national statistics institute, published the September supermarket survey on 25 November 2026.

What Sales at constant prices fell 3.0% from September 2025, the ninth yearly fall in a row.

The total Supermarkets sold 2.45 trillion pesos in September, about US$1.5 billion at 1,602 pesos per dollar.

Prediction markets Polymarket, a crypto-based betting market, gives 30% to 34.9% inflation for 2026 a 95% chance (25 November, 15:55 ET).

Power Index Argentina ranks 4th of 14 in Argentina ranks 4th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 60.2 points (November 2026 edition).

Argentines are paying more pesos for groceries but taking home less, and the supermarket survey shows that gap has now lasted nine months.

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INDEC counts supermarket sales twice, at current prices and at constant prices, and the second count strips out inflation. At constant prices, September sales were 3.0% below September 2025 and 0.9% below August after INDEC cleaned the data of regular calendar swings.

At current prices, supermarkets sold 2.45 trillion pesos (about US$1.5 billion at 1,602 pesos per dollar, rate of RT, a market-data provider, on 25 November 2026). That is 25.0% more than a year earlier, but INDEC’s implicit price index for the sector, which shows how much prices in supermarket sales rose, climbed 28.9% in the same year.

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Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Argentina ranks 4th of 14 with 60.2 points. Strongest pillar: future resources (68); weakest: economic relationships (23). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (B-); inflation of 42%; public debt at 80% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Prices in supermarkets rose 1.7% in September alone, according to the same INDEC series. The gap between 28.9% price growth and 25.0% sales growth is what turns a nominal gain into a real loss.

The slide is not new. Real sales rose 2.0% across 2025, then turned negative in January 2026 and have stayed there, with falls of 2.1% in July and 3.7% in August.

INDEC’s trend-cycle line, which smooths out monthly noise, has dropped every month since April 2025. It now sits 5.2% below its March 2025 peak, a longer decline than the nine-month run in the yearly figures suggests.

INDEC sets its sales index at 100 for the year 2017. The seasonally adjusted reading for September 2026 was 79.55, against 82.77 a year earlier.

Over January to September, sales at current prices rose 23.9% while real sales fell 2.9%. The seasonally adjusted index, which is cleaned of regular calendar swings, has also dropped four months running, by 1.4% in June, 0.7% in July and 0.9% in each of August and September.

How Argentines pay at the till has shifted as well. Credit cards covered 40.7% of supermarket sales in September, down from 44.0% a year earlier, while INDEC’s catch-all category of other means of payment rose from 13.3% to 17.6%.

Online orders made up 3.3% of sales, against 3.5% a year earlier, so almost all of the money still changes hands in the shop. Cash and debit cards together account for 41.7% of sales.

For investors in Argentine bonds and shares through US funds, the message is that peso sales growth overstates demand. Retailers are selling fewer goods at higher prices, which helps revenue in pesos but not volumes.

INDEC publishes sales, not motives, so the reasons households are buying less stay open. Wholesale stores and shopping centres are covered by separate INDEC surveys that are not used here.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, a crypto-based prediction market, shows a 95.3% chance that Argentina’s 2026 annual inflation lands between 30.0% and 34.9%. About US$117,411 has been traded across all ranges of the market (US$49,674 on this one), as of 25 November 2026, 15:55 ET.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

More: Argentina news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Related coverage: Argentina supermarket sales in August 2026.

Live Market Intelligence Argentina — Live Market Board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Argentina — Live Market Board S&P MERVAL · benchmark 2,848,945

— Market breadth · 14 names 79% advancing 11 ▲ advancing 3 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / ARS 1,602 +0.60% Brent crude 90.68 -0.79% Soybeans 1,243 +0.75% Sector heatmap · average move today Telecom +3.99% TELECOM ARG Materials +2.39% ALUAR, LOMA NEGRA Financials +1.95% GGAL, COME, BYMA Utilities +1.25% PAMPA, CEPU Consumer Disc. +1.10% MIRGOR, MERCADOLIBRE Technology +0.82% GLOBANT Energy -0.09% YPF, TGS Mining -0.29% TXAR Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil

166,923.62

+1.73%

S&P/BMV IPC Mexico

69,301.41

-0.08%

S&P IPSA Chile

10,416.21

+0.82%

S&P MERVAL Argentina

2,848,945

—

MSCI COLCAP Colombia

2,452.46

—

Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume MERVAL 2,848,945 — — 2,848,945 — — — USD/ARS 1,602 +0.60% +12.47% 1,593 1,613 1,592 — YPF 5,680 -0.96% +2.89% 5,735 5,790 5,445 2,219,061 GGAL 4,780 +3.69% -36.26% 4,610 4,790 4,348 4,946,061 PAMPA 4,425 +0.63% -16.51% 4,398 4,500 4,250 1,474,064 TXAR 698.00 -0.29% -10.64% 700.00 709.00 675.50 1,215,053 ALUAR 842.00 +0.84% -16.10% 835.00 844.50 788.00 1,114,217 TGS 7,115 +0.78% -21.08% 7,060 7,220 6,700 279,098 CEPU 1,866 +1.86% -14.98% 1,832 1,867 1,742 827,499 MIRGOR 1,710 +0.29% -93.08% 1,705 1,725 1,630 27,810 COME 28.19 -0.35% -59.81% 28.29 28.90 26.20 7,288,886 LOMA NEGRA 3,040 +3.93% -12.93% 2,925 3,050 2,788 206,216 BYMA 194.75 +2.50% -30.16% 190.00 196.50 179.00 10,091,363 TELECOM ARG 3,650 +3.99% +1.48% 3,510 3,685 3,335 184,039 GLOBANT 50.46 +0.82% -20.30% 50.05 51.04 49.27 1,499,538 MERCADOLIBRE 1,478 +1.90% -27.84% 1,450 1,485 1,402 673,120 Largest moves today TELECOM ARG

3,650

+3.99% LOMA NEGRA

3,040

+3.93% GGAL

4,780

+3.69% BYMA

194.75

+2.50% MERCADOLIBRE

1,478

+1.90% CEPU

1,866

+1.86% YPF

5,680

-0.96% ALUAR

842.00

+0.84% The session read The S&P MERVAL was little changed on the session, with breadth positive — 11 of 14 names higher. Telecom led, while Mining lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 25 Nov 2026 Argentina’s Peso Feels 2027 Vote Pressure Read →

Frequently Asked Questions

What Does Real Supermarket Sales Mean?

Real sales are sales after taking out price rises, so they track how much people bought rather than how much they paid. INDEC calls them sales at constant prices.

Why Do Peso Sales Rise While Real Sales Fall?

Prices in the sector rose faster than the pesos that shoppers spent. The gap between the two lines is the inflation INDEC measures inside supermarkets.

Does This Cover All Argentine Retail?

No, it covers supermarkets only. INDEC reports wholesale stores and shopping centres in separate surveys.

Sources: INDEC (national statistics institute), survey of supermarkets (Encuesta de supermercados), historical series to September 2026, 25 November 2026; INDEC technical reports, 25 November 2026; Polymarket, Argentina Annual Inflation 2026, 25 November 2026.

In depth Argentina's economy in 2026

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