Chile wants to be the Pacific gateway for Argentina's shale fields, but no signed agreement, volume or timetable is public yet.

Energy: Argentina and Chile

Chile wants gas and oil from Argentina’s Vaca Muerta shale field to leave through Chilean ports on the Pacific, Energy Minister Ximena Rincón said in Miami, in an interview published on 25 November 2026. She spoke at the BRAVO conference of the Council of the Americas, a US business group on Western Hemisphere trade.

Chile will host Argentine business leaders and officials on Friday 18 December to advance an energy-integration agreement. Vaca Muerta is a shale field in Argentina’s Neuquén province, and the plan would send its output west instead of to the Atlantic.

Key Facts Who. Chile’s Energy Minister Ximena Rincón; Argentina’s energy secretary María Tettamanti is due to attend.

What. Chile offers its Pacific ports as an export route for Argentine shale gas and oil.

When and where. Friday 18 December 2026, in Chile, with Argentine companies, officials and delegates from Peru and Bolivia.

As of. Wednesday 25 November 2026, 17:50 GMT.

Power Index. Chile ranks 3rd of 14 in Chile ranks 3rd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 62.9 points (November 2026 edition).

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Chile story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

Chile wants to be the Pacific gateway for Argentina’s shale fields, but no signed agreement, volume or timetable is public yet.

Rincón described an exchange on three fronts. Chile has port infrastructure for Argentine gas and oil to reach the Pacific, she said.

Chile also has renewable energy and water that can serve mining projects on the Argentine side, nearly 30 years after the two countries signed their mining treaty in December 1997. Argentina has the gas that Chile needs for production and energy security.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Chile ranks 3rd of 14 with 62.9 points. Strongest pillar: state capacity & security (86); weakest: diplomatic & cultural influence (38). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

“If Chile and Argentina work together, the opportunities we can generate are unbeatable,” Rincón said. The delegations have held three meetings in Argentina, including a visit to Vaca Muerta, she said.

The idea builds on earlier steps this year. In June 2026 Rincón and Foreign Minister Francisco Pérez Mackenna visited Vaca Muerta in Neuquén province.

“Argentina can reach the Pacific through our ports and connect with Asia,” Rincón said then. Chile’s foreign ministry added in June that Chile can be “a close, stable and complementary regional market” for Vaca Muerta’s energy.

Representatives of Peru and Bolivia are also due at the Chilean meeting, Rincón said. The sources we found do not say what either country would contribute.

Añelo, the town at the centre of the Vaca Muerta shale field in Neuquén province, Argentina. File photo. photo, 2014. The Neuquén town of Añelo, a service hub of the Vaca Muerta shale area.

Analysts doubt that Argentina will hand its exports to a neighbour. Daniel Dreizzen, director of the energy consultancy Aleph Energy, said in comments published in July 2026 that Argentina “will always want to carry out these projects on their side”.

Dreizzen also recalled that Argentina cut gas to Chile abruptly 19 years earlier, after a cold snap. That cut forced Chile to import costly LNG and build regasification plants it still uses, he said.

Dreizzen named weather and swell at Chilean ports as the hardest issues: “They need to improve drainage so that larger ships can enter.” He added that the Trasandino oil pipeline, which runs from Neuquén to the Biobío region, needs upgrading.

Daniel Gerold, founder of G&G Energy Consultants, said the Neuquén gas pipeline would need expansion. He added that Chile’s Quintero terminal, near Valparaíso, which today receives LNG (liquefied natural gas, chilled into a liquid for ships), needs investment to liquefy gas for export.

Rio Times membership Read everything we publish for US$1 in the first month. Then US$8.99 a month. Cancel anytime. Start for US$1

Both analysts see a better climate than in the past. Dreizzen said relations are improving with “many points in common”, and Gerold spoke of “a favorable environment for all these initiatives to thrive”.

The Argentine Center for Political Economy (CEPA), a think tank, warned: “The risk is that the ambition to reach Asia will run aground on government bureaucracy.” It said rules on transit, royalties and double taxation need bilateral treaties.

CEPA added that customs authorities in both countries “must coordinate protocols that allow for absolute product traceability”. It called the export channel “a test of maturity for regional integration”.

No binding agreement, terminal investment, volume or timetable has been made public, and the agenda for the 18 December meeting has not been published either. Rincón hopes tension over a Chilean vessel sailing to the Falkland Islands (Malvinas) will not hurt the process, saying there has been “no problem with my counterparts in Argentina in all this time.”

More: Chile news, every day from The Rio Times.

Further reading: Chile Port Eyes Vaca Muerta Asian Cargo

Frequently Asked Questions

Why does Chile want Argentine gas to leave through its ports?

Chile says its ports give Argentine gas and oil a route to Pacific markets and Asia. In return Chile gets the gas it needs for production and energy security.

Is there a deal yet?

No binding agreement has been made public. The December meeting is meant to advance one.

What could stand in the way?

Analysts point to port weather and limited pipeline and terminal capacity. A think tank warns of bureaucracy and the need for treaties on transit, royalties and double taxation.

In depth Oil and energy in Latin America 2026

Sources Energy Minister Ximena Rincón, interview at the BRAVO conference of the Council of the Americas, Miami, 25 November 2026; Chile foreign ministry statement, June 2026; Rincón statements during the Vaca Muerta visit, June 2026; statements by Daniel Dreizzen, Daniel Gerold and CEPA, July 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesCost of living, safety, visas across Latin America › RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. × Best for expats Cost of living Safest places Easy visas Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →