The Hassan Tower in Rabat, Morocco’s capital. File photo, via Wikimedia Commons.

MOROCCO · WESTERN SAHARA

France restated on Friday 13 November 2026 that “the present and future of Western Sahara fall within the framework of Moroccan sovereignty”, according to Moroccan media reports of the talks. French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot spoke after meeting his Moroccan counterpart, Nasser Bourita, in Essaouira, a city on Morocco’s Atlantic coast.

Rio Times membership One dollar for your first month. All premium analysis. Enter your email and the link comes by mail. Privacy Send me the offer

For US readers, it places a major European power beside Washington, which recognised Moroccan sovereignty over the territory in December 2020. The talks also looked ahead to a planned Franco-Moroccan treaty.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Africa story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

Key Facts Who France’s foreign minister, Jean-Noël Barrot, met Morocco’s foreign minister, Nasser Bourita, on Friday 13 November 2026.

Where Essaouira, a coastal city in Morocco.

Position France restates that Western Sahara’s future lies within Moroccan sovereignty.

Plan France calls Morocco’s 2007 self-government plan the only basis for a negotiated solution.

Next The two ministers looked ahead to a bilateral treaty between France and Morocco.

France has restated that Western Sahara belongs within Morocco’s sovereignty. The two ministers also looked ahead to a bilateral treaty.

Rio Times membership Read everything we publish for US$1 in the first month. Then US$8.99 a month. Cancel anytime. Start for US$1

What France Said in Essaouira

After the meeting on Friday 13 November 2026, Barrot restated France’s position, according to Moroccan media, one of which quotes the French side as calling it “intangible”. The same report quotes the French text as saying Morocco’s autonomy plan of 2007 is “the only basis for a just, lasting and negotiated political solution”.

That report adds that Barrot called for dialogue to continue and renewed France’s support for United Nations efforts based on Security Council resolution 2797. The UN Security Council, which oversees the UN mission in Western Sahara, adopted that resolution on 31 October 2025 by 11 votes to none, with abstentions from China, Pakistan and Russia, while Algeria did not vote.

Free download · Expat checklist Get the free checklist as PDF Moving to Morocco 2026: the step-by-step checklist. This guide condensed into 3 printable pages with tick boxes and the key official links. Email address Get the PDF Your checklist is ready. Download the PDF checklist

A Position Paris Has Repeated Since 2024

France moved to this position in a letter from President Emmanuel Macron to King Mohammed VI of Morocco, made public by the Moroccan royal cabinet, the king’s office, on 30 July 2024. Macron then repeated it during a state visit to Morocco in October 2024, when the two leaders signed a “reinforced exceptional partnership”.

Barrot and Bourita reviewed that “reinforced exceptional partnership” just over two years after the visit, and Moroccan media report that they look forward to a bilateral treaty. No date or text for the treaty has been published.

What the Other Side Says

The Polisario Front, the independence movement that contests Moroccan rule over the territory and is backed by Algeria, condemned France’s shift in July 2024. The Sahrawi government, which the movement leads in the name of the territory’s Sahrawi people, later said France had effectively excluded itself from United Nations efforts on decolonisation.

Algeria, which also rejects Morocco’s claim, withdrew its ambassador from Paris after the 2024 letter. We have not seen a new reaction from either to the 13 November statement.

In Plain English

Western Sahara is a desert territory on Africa’s north-west coast that Morocco largely controls and the Polisario Front claims for an independent state. Morocco’s autonomy plan would give the territory self-government under Moroccan sovereignty.

“Intangible” is diplomatic shorthand for “not open to change”, a word France used for this stance in statements in April and October 2025. It does not describe any change in the legal status of the territory.

What It Means for You

For readers in the United States, France’s statement matters because Paris and Washington now stand on the same side of a dispute that Algeria and the Polisario contest. It affects French and Moroccan companies and diplomats first, since the planned treaty would set the terms of their relationship.

Readers with business or travel plans in Morocco should note that this is a statement of diplomatic position, not a change in law or in official travel advice. Official advisories stay with each government.

What Is Not Known

We could not open the original French ministry text on its own website, so we rely on Moroccan media reports of what was said. It is not known when the treaty will be signed or what it will contain, and neither Algeria nor the Polisario has answered this statement in anything we have seen.

The statement also leaves open how the United Nations process on Western Sahara will continue, a question that sits outside this meeting. We will update this article if Paris publishes the full text.

Sources: French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs, statement after the Barrot–Bourita meeting, 13 November 2026, as reported by Moroccan media (original not opened); United Nations Security Council, resolution 2797 (2025), 31 October 2025; Sahrawi government statements, July and October 2024. More: Morocco news, Ecuador backs Morocco on Sahara, France–Morocco campus in Fès.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did France say about Western Sahara?

France restated on 13 November 2026 that the present and future of Western Sahara fall within Moroccan sovereignty, Moroccan media report. It also backed Morocco’s autonomy plan as the basis for talks.

Why does France’s position matter?

France is a permanent member of the UN Security Council, where the Western Sahara file is decided. Its backing sits alongside the United States, which recognised Moroccan sovereignty in December 2020.

What is resolution 2797?

It is a UN Security Council resolution adopted on 31 October 2025 by 11 votes to none, with three abstentions, while Algeria did not vote. It supports negotiations that take Morocco’s autonomy proposal as the basis.

Is a France–Morocco treaty planned?

The two foreign ministers looked ahead to a bilateral treaty on 13 November 2026, Moroccan media report. No signing date or text has been published.





This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error