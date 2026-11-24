Seven months before Guatemalans vote, US sanctions and court cases show traffickers with ties to local politicians. They stop short of accusing any party, and the record has gaps.

Politics: Guatemala

Guatemala will elect a president, Congress and mayors on Sunday 27 June 2027, a date set by its electoral tribunal, the TSE. US records now show drug traffickers with ties to local politicians, but none of those we read accuses a political party.

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Treasury sanctions announced on Friday 13 November 2026 and several US court cases describe those ties. For readers in the United States the issue is practical, because Washington says the groups support Mexican cartels such as the Sinaloa Cartel and CJNG, which traffic drugs into the United States.

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Key Facts Who. The US Treasury and federal courts, against Guatemalan traffickers and some local officials.

What. US cases show traffickers tied to local politicians; none we read accuses a party.

When. First round on Sunday 27 June 2027; formal call for elections on 22 January 2027.

As of. 24 November 2026, 11:00 GMT.

Seven months before Guatemalans vote, US sanctions and court cases show traffickers with ties to local politicians. They stop short of accusing any party, and the record has gaps.

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The oldest step in the record dates from 2008. The US Justice Department said on 22 April 2026 that Daniel Pérez Rojas, a high-ranking member of Los Zetas, a Mexican drug cartel, had pleaded guilty and that “in 2008, he traveled to Guatemala, where Los Zetas had paid millions of dollars in bribes to the newly elected president.”

The release names neither the president nor any party, and it says a federal judge will decide the sentence, for which we have found no ruling. The department’s Criminal Division announced the plea together with the US Drug Enforcement Administration.

On Friday 13 November 2026 the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), the US Treasury unit that enforces sanctions, added Los Mendoza, a Guatemala-based trafficking group, to its sanctions list and imposed fresh counter-terrorism sanctions on Los Huistas, another Guatemalan group, which has been listed since March 2022. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the action “exposes the ties between politically influential Guatemalan criminal organizations” and Mexican cartels that Washington classes as terrorist groups.

Treasury says Los Huistas “has cultivated political influence and institutional access”, and that its “longstanding ties to local businessmen, law enforcement officials, and politicians” have helped shield it. It says the two groups “control strategic trafficking corridors along the borders with Honduras and Mexico.”

The Congress of the Republic building in the historic centre of Guatemala City. (File photo: Arielaasturias, Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 3.0)

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The pattern reaches local office as well. On 7 April 2026 a federal court in Texas sentenced Crysthian Omar Escobar Ángel, who won the mayoralty of El Rodeo, in San Marcos department, in 2019 for the party CREO (Compromiso, Renovación y Orden), to 327 months in prison, or 27 years and 3 months.

He had pleaded guilty to conspiracy to manufacture and distribute more than five kilograms of cocaine knowing it would be imported into the United States. Mayors, the office he held, are elected on the same ballot as the president and Congress.

On 14 August 2026 the US Embassy in Guatemala said it had “zero tolerance” for traffickers “and those who give them political cover” (translated from Spanish). That wording targets people who shield traffickers, not parties as organisations.

The State Department also designated a third group, Los Lorenzanas, a family-based trafficking organisation, and OFAC lists it under the same date. None of these documents says which politicians helped the groups.

That is the strongest argument against a broad reading of the record. A handful of cases, one cartel confession and two sanctions notices show that traffickers reached into politics, but they do not show how far, or that any party as a whole took part.

No US document says which candidates or parties the groups approached, and the Justice Department does not identify the 2008 president. Until prosecutors or courts say more, the record points to individuals and networks, not to parties.

Treasury’s notice says that property of the sanctioned groups in the United States is blocked and that US persons are generally barred from dealing with them. For US companies and banks with Guatemalan business, that raises the cost of getting a counterparty wrong.

The TSE has set the first round for Sunday 27 June 2027, with a possible runoff on 22 August 2027. It plans the formal call for elections for 22 January 2027, candidate registration from 23 January to 28 March, and the campaign from 29 March.

Registration is the first moment parties must name who will run. Any further US action or court filing before then will be read against those dates.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Does the United States accuse any Guatemalan party of drug links?

No document we read does. The cases and sanctions name traffickers and individual officials, not a party as an organisation.

What does the Justice Department say about 2008?

It says Los Zetas had paid millions of dollars in bribes to the newly elected president before a member travelled to Guatemala. It names neither the president nor a party.

When do Guatemalans vote?

The first round is set for late June 2027, with a possible runoff in August. Voters choose a president, Congress and mayors together.

Sources Published Tuesday 24 November 2026 · Source: US Treasury press release of 13 November 2026; US Justice Department release of 22 April 2026; US federal court sentencing of 7 April 2026; TSE election calendar; US Embassy in Guatemala statement of 14 August 2026 · US Treasury · US Justice Department · OFAC

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