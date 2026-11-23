Petrobras Plans US$122 Billion Through 2031
Petrobras says more oil, more diesel and bigger dividends can fit inside a US$75 billion debt cap.
BRAZIL BUSINESS · ENERGY
Brazil’s state-controlled oil giant is spending more, not less, even as its shares slide. Petrobras said on Monday evening, 23 November 2026, that it will invest US$122 billion between 2027 and 2031.
The plan, filed with the CVM, Brazil’s securities regulator, is about 12% larger than the last one and keeps oil and gas at the centre of the strategy. It matters to US investors because Petrobras trades in New York as the PBR share receipt, and because it is one of the biggest companies in Brazil’s economy.
Key Facts
- Plan Petrobras, Brazil’s state oil company, will invest US$122 billion from 2027 to 2031.
- Change That is 12% above the US$109 billion planned for 2026–2030.
- Payout Ordinary dividends of US$55 billion to US$60 billion are planned, about US$10 billion more than before.
- Output Output target: 3.2 million barrels of oil equivalent a day from 2028, a company record.
- As of Monday 23 November 2026, 6:30 p.m. ET.
Petrobras says more oil, more diesel and bigger dividends can fit inside a US$75 billion debt cap.
A year ago Petrobras was more cautious. Its 2026–2030 plan, approved in late 2025, set US$109 billion, down from US$111 billion in the 2025–2029 plan, and the new figure of US$122 billion reverses that slide (Petrobras’s own news agency).
Petrobras says the extra money buys output. The plan filed with the CVM promises the highest production in the company’s history, with oil and natural gas liquids reaching and staying at 2.9 million barrels a day, 200,000 to 300,000 more than the old plan.
Counting gas as well, total production is to reach 3.1 million barrels of oil equivalent a day in 2027 and 3.2 million from 2028 to 2031, with a margin of 4% either way, the filing says. Barrels of oil equivalent put oil and gas on a single scale, which lets investors compare producers.
The details reached the press in the evening, after the New York close, so Tuesday’s trading is the first test of how investors read them. Petrobras’s New York receipts, known as American depositary receipts or ADRs, ended Monday at US$15.81, down 9.2% from US$17.41 on 17 November (RT, a market-data provider, ticker PBR.US).
Exploration and production takes the largest share, about US$83 billion of firm projects against US$69.2 billion in the previous plan. Of that, 60% goes to the pre-salt, the deep offshore oil layer beneath a thick crust of salt that now drives Brazilian growth, while 23% goes to older post-salt fields, 12% to exploration and the rest to other items.
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Exploration alone gets about US$10 billion. That includes the Equatorial Margin, a frontier basin off Brazil’s north coast, and the money is meant to replace reserves.
Refining, transport and sales get US$24 billion, with 405,000 barrels a day of extra capacity to make S-10 diesel, the ultra-low-sulphur grade used by trucks, by 2031. Of that, 112,000 barrels a day were added in 2025 and 2026, and the rest follows over the plan’s five years.
Cash sets the limit, and the plan keeps it firm. Petrobras expects US$230 billion to US$250 billion of operating cash flow over the five years, and it plans US$55 billion to US$60 billion in ordinary dividends, which are the regular payouts, about US$10 billion more than in the last plan.
Gross debt stays capped at US$75 billion, with a goal of US$65 billion by the end of the period, and the company wants at least US$6 billion of cash on hand. The plan was built on the current dividend policy, the company says.
For a US investor in the PBR receipts, a bigger budget points to more output later, and higher planned dividends pay something meanwhile. Both depend on cash flow, which in turn depends on the oil price.
The company will give more detail at a press conference at its headquarters in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday 24 November, it said on 19 November. Investors will also watch Brazil’s mid-November inflation reading on Thursday 26 November at 7:00 a.m. ET, which informs the central bank’s next interest-rate choice.
Background: Petrobras to Reveal Five-Year Plan Tuesday.
Frequently Asked Questions
Why does Petrobras’s plan matter outside Brazil?
Petrobras trades in New York as the PBR American depositary receipt, and its plan decides how much of its cash reaches foreign shareholders. It also shapes how much oil and diesel Brazil can supply to world markets.
What happens next after the announcement?
The company holds a press conference on Tuesday 24 November, and investors will react when markets open. Detail on oil-price assumptions and project timing is the thing to watch there.
Sources: Petrobras, Business Plan 2027–2031, filed with the CVM on 23 November 2026; Petrobras news agency, Business Plan 2026–2030; Petrobras news agency, press-conference notice of 19 November 2026; RT, a market-data provider (PBR.US, closes of 17 and 23 November 2026); RT economic calendar (inflation release date). Related: Brazil hub.
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error
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