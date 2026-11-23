A shooting outside a Guatemala City nightclub has left four dead, and the investigation has so far produced suspects and a working theory, not charges or a confirmed motive.

Members of Guatemala’s Bomberos Voluntarios, the volunteer fire service, plan their response during a hazardous-materials exercise at Mariscal Zavala military base on 16 May 2025. Photo: U.S. Navy/Cmdr. Michael Cody (public domain).

Security: Guatemala

Gunmen attacked people outside the Zoho nightclub in zona 9, a central district of Guatemala City on the night of Friday 20 November 2026, and four people died. Bomberos Municipales, the capital’s municipal fire service, found several people with gunshot wounds inside the venue and nearby, Publinews, a Guatemalan news site, reported on Monday 23 November 2026.

On that Monday the club said all four dead were “members of our ZOHO family”, Prensa Libre reported at 17:04 on 23 November 2026. It said it had cooperated “fully” with prosecutors and police since Saturday 21 November.

Key Facts Who. Four people killed and at least five wounded outside the Zoho nightclub.

What. Armed attack; police and prosecutors investigate, with no motive confirmed.

Where. 5a avenida and 14 calle, zona 9, Guatemala City.

As of. 23 November 2026, 18:00 GMT.

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A shooting outside a Guatemala City nightclub has left four dead, and the investigation has so far produced suspects and a working theory, not charges or a confirmed motive.

The shooting took place at 5a avenida and 14 calle, around the club’s premises, according to Prensa Libre, a Guatemalan daily, and La Hora, a Guatemalan news site, on 23 November 2026. Bomberos Municipales counted at least five wounded, while La Hora counted four on the same day, so the final toll of injured is not settled.

The Instituto Nacional de Ciencias Forenses (Inacif), the state forensic institute, confirmed that all four dead suffered gunshot wounds, Prensa Libre reported on 23 November 2026. The institute identified them, and Infobae, a Latin American news site, reported on the same day that it released the bodies on Sunday 22 November.

File photo. The Palacio de Justicia and the Torre de Tribunales court buildings in Guatemala City. Photo: Ingridmp6, CC BY 3.0.

The Ministerio Público (MP), Guatemala’s public prosecutor, spent more than ten hours processing the scene and finished around 18:00 on Saturday 21 November, La Hora reported on 23 November 2026. Investigators collected about 100 shell casings, and the MP has not disclosed which lines of inquiry it is following.

The Policía Nacional Civil (PNC), the national police, pursued suspects who fled in a pickup truck towards Bulevar San Rafael in zona 18, La Hora reported on 23 November 2026. A shootout followed, the vehicle hit a tree, and one man died in the chase while a 15-year-old suspect was detained.

Officers recovered a rifle, a pistol, a fragmentation grenade and a silencer, according to La Hora on 23 November 2026. Ballistic tests to show whether those weapons were used in the attack are still pending, Infobae reported the same day.

The PNC said the two suspects, a man of about 35 who died and a 15-year-old who was detained, are preliminarily linked to Barrio 18, a street gang, according to La Hora on 23 November 2026. They remain suspects, and no court has ruled on their role.

Marco Antonio Villeda, the minister of Gobernación (Guatemala’s interior ministry), said that the attack may stem from a territorial dispute between criminal groups over street-level drug sales, La Hora reported. He added that the attackers apparently had no specific target, and called the event an “auténtica salvajada”, or an outright savagery.

The minister offered this as a hypothesis, and the MP, which leads criminal investigations in Guatemala, has not confirmed it. Infobae reported on 23 November 2026 that he also described such attacks as “actos terroristas”, acts of terrorism.

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The club’s statement, quoted by Prensa Libre on 23 November 2026, said: “Fuimos directamente afectados por hechos de violencia en los alrededores de nuestras instalaciones”. It added: “Rechazamos categóricamente toda forma de violencia”, meaning it rejects all forms of violence.

The club also expressed condolences to families and thanked emergency responders, Publinews reported on 23 November 2026. La Hora noted the same day that the statement does not say whether the dead were employees.

Violence of this kind is not new in Guatemala. InSight Crime, a research group that tracks organised crime in the Americas, put the national homicide rate at 17.4 per 100,000 people in 2025, up from 16.1 in 2024, La Hora reported on 11 March 2026.

That rate corresponds to 3,139 violent deaths in 2025, according to the same InSight Crime figures cited by La Hora on 11 March 2026. The attack outside Zoho adds four deaths to a year the country has not yet closed.

The US State Department publishes a travel advisory for Guatemala, but its page could not be opened on 23 November 2026, so no advisory level is quoted here. Travellers planning a stay in Guatemala City should read the current advisory directly before they go.

By the evening of Monday 23 November 2026, neither the MP nor the PNC had said when ballistic results or any charges are due. The club’s own statement ends with a pledge to “siempre exigiremos justicia”, always demand justice.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is the motive for the Zoho attack known?

Not officially. The interior minister has offered a territorial dispute over drug sales as a hypothesis, and the public prosecutor has not confirmed any line of inquiry.

Have people been charged?

No charges had been reported by Monday evening. Police describe those caught or killed in the chase as suspects only.

Where can US readers check travel safety?

The US State Department’s travel advisory page for Guatemala carries the current level and its reasons, and should be read before any trip.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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