US Arrests Guatemalan Suspect in San Diego
A Guatemalan man accused of running a cocaine network is in a US court, and Washington says a reward was on offer for his conviction. He has pleaded not guilty and has not been convicted.
Security: Guatemala
Federal authorities announced on Monday 16 November 2026 the arrest in San Diego of Axel Bladimir Montejo Saenz, 40, a Guatemalan national they call a cocaine kingpin known as “Kraken” and “Mosh”. The US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of California says agents of the Homeland Security Task Force, a joint federal team, made the arrest.
The State Department, with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI, the investigative arm of the Department of Homeland Security), had offered up to US$10 million for information leading to his conviction. Montejo Saenz is a suspect, and he pleaded not guilty in federal court on Monday 9 November.
Key Facts
- Who. Axel Bladimir Montejo Saenz, 40, Guatemalan, alias “Kraken”; a suspect, not convicted.
- What. Charged with conspiring to distribute cocaine bound for the United States; pleaded not guilty on 9 November 2026.
- Where. Arrested in San Diego; case in the federal court for the Southern District of California.
- Reward. State Department offered up to US$10 million for information leading to his conviction.
- As of. 24 November 2026, 02:30 GMT.
A Guatemalan man accused of running a cocaine network is in a US court, and Washington says a reward was on offer for his conviction. He has pleaded not guilty and has not been convicted.
The charges rest on an indictment returned by a federal grand jury on Thursday 1 November 2018, which accuses Montejo Saenz of conspiring to distribute cocaine meant for illegal import into the United States and of conspiring to distribute cocaine aboard a vessel. The US Attorney’s Office says the conspiracy ran through November 2018 and reached Colombia, Ecuador, Guatemala, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Mexico and other countries.
Prosecutors say more than 5,500 kilograms of cocaine and US$3.7 million linked to him were seized during a multi-year investigation. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of life in prison and a fine.
The US Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control, which enforces American sanctions, named Montejo Saenz on Friday 18 March 2022 as a primary lieutenant of Los Huistas, a Guatemalan trafficking group, who coordinates drug transport. Treasury described him as the son-in-law of Eugenio Dario Molina Lopez.
Treasury calls Los Huistas the dominant criminal group in Huehuetenango, a Guatemalan department on the Mexican border, and says it sends cocaine, methamphetamine and heroin north with Mexico’s Sinaloa Cartel and Jalisco New Generation Cartel. “Criminal groups such as the Los Huistas DTO contribute to instability in Guatemala and the region,” said Brian Nelson, then Treasury’s under secretary for terrorism and financial intelligence, in that March 2022 release (DTO means drug trafficking organisation).
Molina Lopez, known as “Don Dario”, was arrested in April 2026. He is due before US District Judge Dana Sabraw on Friday 15 January 2027 for a motions hearing and trial scheduling, the US Attorney’s Office says.
US Attorney Adam Gordon said in a statement on Monday 16 November that “every drug kingpin has an expiration date” and that “today was his.” The allegations are unproven, and the not-guilty plea means prosecutors must now present evidence on the seizures and on his alleged role in Los Huistas.
The State Department announced a second reward the same day, of the same size, for Walfre Donaldo Calderon-Calderon, known as “El Teniente Jr.”, who prosecutors say leads a trafficking network in north-western Guatemala near the Mexican border. He faces two cocaine conspiracy counts in a 2019 indictment that was unsealed in June 2025.
A detention hearing was set for Tuesday 17 November at 9 a.m. before Magistrate Judge David D. Leshner, and no ruling has been published. No statement from Guatemala’s prosecutors or national police has been published, and the US Attorney’s Office did not give the date of the arrest.
Further reading: our guatemala cost of living guide.
Frequently Asked Questions
Who is Axel Bladimir Montejo Saenz?
He is a Guatemalan national, aged 40 and known as “Kraken”, whom US prosecutors accuse of cocaine conspiracy. He has pleaded not guilty and has not been convicted.
What does the reward cover?
It was offered for information leading to his conviction, under the State Department’s Narcotics Rewards Program. A separate reward of the same size is open for another Guatemalan suspect.
Sources
Published Tuesday 24 November 2026 · Source: US Attorney’s Office, Southern District of California, statement of 16 November 2026; US Department of the Treasury press release of 18 March 2022; State Department Narcotics Rewards Program · US Attorney’s Office, Southern District of California · US Treasury (OFAC) · State Department Narcotics Rewards Program
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