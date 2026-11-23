Brazil Economists Raise 2027 Rate Forecast
Forecasters see rates and prices staying higher for longer in Brazil while growth slows, and the Finance Ministry has moved in the same direction.
Markets: Brazil
Brazil’s forecasters have stopped betting that cheaper money is coming soon. In the central bank’s weekly Focus survey of market forecasters, published on Monday 23 November 2026, the median forecast for the Selic, Brazil’s benchmark interest rate, at the end of 2027 rose to 13.00% from 12.75%.
Forecasts for Brazilian inflation rose and forecasts for growth fell in the same poll, and the Finance Ministry’s own bulletin moved the same way that day. For anyone holding Brazilian assets in dollars, the mix means high local yields, a slower Brazilian economy and a weak real.
Key Facts
- Who. The central bank’s Focus survey of Brazilian forecasters, and the Finance Ministry’s economic policy unit.
- What. The end-2027 Selic forecast rose to 13.00% from 12.75%; 2027 inflation is seen at 5.12%.
- When. Responses to 19 November; Copom, the rate-setting committee, meets on 8 and 9 December.
- Prediction markets. Polymarket puts a December no-change decision at 89.5% (US$156,936 traded, 23 November 2026, 2:36 p.m. ET).
- As of. 23 November 2026, 19:55 GMT.
Forecasters see rates and prices staying higher for longer in Brazil while growth slows, and the Finance Ministry has moved in the same direction.
Brazil’s central bank began cutting the Selic in March 2026, taking it from 15% to 13.75% by mid-September, according to the bank’s own rate series. Its rate-setting committee, known as Copom, announced on 4 November that it “maintains the Selic rate at 13.75% a year” (our translation of the bank’s communiqué title), which ended the run of cuts.
The Finance Ministry’s economic policy secretariat, which writes the government’s official forecasts, published its own update on 23 November. Private consumption “loses momentum with the high cost of credit and household debt,” its Macrofiscal Bulletin, a regular economic and fiscal outlook, says, in our translation from the Portuguese.
The ministry cut its 2027 growth forecast to 1.8% from 2.3% in September and raised its 2027 inflation forecast to 4.5% from 3.8%. For 2026 it now sees growth of 1.9% and inflation of 5.3%, against 2.0% and 4.9% before.
Why Forecasters Expect Higher Prices
Prices explain the mood. IBGE, the national statistics institute, reported 12-month inflation of 4.63% for October, up from 4.22% in August.
The Focus median for 2026 inflation is now 5.15%, above the 4.5% ceiling of the official target range, which is 3% with a tolerance of 1.5 points either way. The 2027 median is 5.12%, up from 5.00% a week earlier.
Behind the ministry’s revision sit new assumptions: Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, at an average of US$95.2 a barrel in 2027, up from US$79.5 in its September forecasts, and a slower fall in the Selic. Economists polled by the central bank also lifted their dollar forecast, to R$5.55 at the end of 2026 from R$5.40 a week earlier.
The 2028 inflation median is unchanged at 4.00%, so forecasters still expect prices to calm down, though not back to the 3% centre of the target. In the ministry’s scenario, the Selic adds up to 12.93% over 2027, up from 12.67% in September; the ministry treats this as an assumption, not a forecast.
The economists’ forecast sits well below the market: the dollar closed at R$5.93 on 19 November, according to the data provider RT. A week earlier, on 13 November, it cost R$5.67, so the dollar gained about 4.7% against the real in six days.
What Is Ruled Out, and What Is Not
With the median Selic forecast for the end of 2026 unchanged at 13.75%, the survey effectively rules out a cut at Copom’s next meeting on 8 and 9 December. The median still pencils in cuts next year, but only 0.75 points of them.
Growth is the other casualty. The median forecast for 2026 growth fell to 1.70% from 1.72%, and for 2027 to 1.00% from 1.02%.
The Finance Ministry blames expensive credit for the slowdown, and it cut its industry forecast for 2026 to 1.4% from 1.7%. It raised its farm forecast to 3.1% from 2.8%, on better outlooks for corn, coffee, sugar cane and cotton.
For a US investor in Brazil, through the iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (EWZ) or US-listed shares such as Petrobras (PBR), Brazil’s state-controlled oil company, high local yields compete with slower earnings growth. Dollar bondholders get a higher-for-longer rate, while importers of Brazilian goods face a currency that has already weakened.
The survey shows what economists expect, not what Copom will do. The next tests come on Thursday 26 November, when IBGE publishes IPCA-15, a mid-month inflation reading, and on Wednesday 2 December, when third-quarter GDP is due.
What Prediction Markets Say
On Polymarket, a prediction market where users bet real money, “Bank of Brazil decision in December?” stood at 23 November 2026, 2:36 p.m. ET: no change 89.5%, quarter-point increase 3.7%, quarter-point cut 2.1%, increase of half a point or more 1.8%, cut of half a point or more 1.2%. Volume was US$156,936; these prices are bets, not polls.
Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the Focus survey?
A weekly poll by Brazil’s central bank of about 145 banks, funds and consultancies on inflation, growth, interest rates and the exchange rate. Its median, the middle forecast, is the market’s reference view.
Will Brazil cut interest rates in December?
Forecasters do not expect it: their median has the Selic unchanged until the end of the year. Copom decides at its last meeting of 2026.
Why does a high Selic matter to dollar investors?
It raises the return on Brazilian bonds and the borrowing cost for companies. It can also attract foreign money, although the real has weakened lately.
Sources
Published Monday 23 November 2026, 2:55 p.m. ET · Source: Banco Central do Brasil (Focus expectations database and Selic target series); Ministry of Finance, Secretariat of Economic Policy (Macrofiscal Bulletin, November 2026); IBGE (consumer price index, IPCA); RT (exchange rates) · Banco Central do Brasil · Boletim Macrofiscal · IBGE
Connected Coverage
Brazil Focus Survey Guide · Selic Rate Guide for Foreign Investors · Brazilian Real to Dollar Guide · State of Brazil’s Economy · Latin America Power Map
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error
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