At least four people died and five were wounded in a nightclub shooting in central Guatemala City, and one man died when police stopped a vehicle afterwards. No authority has said why.

File photo, 2021: office and apartment towers in Guatemala City's business districts. (Photo: Rene Hernandez, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Crime: Guatemala

An armed attack at a nightclub in Zone 9 of Guatemala City killed at least four people and wounded five late on Friday 20 November 2026, according to the Municipal Fire Brigade. The brigade, the capital’s municipal firefighters, received the alert at about 11:30 p.m. local time and called the gunfire “intense” (“intensa balacera”).

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Zone 9 is a central district of the capital. Police chased a vehicle within minutes, and no authority has said who fired in the club or why.

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Key Facts What. At least four people killed and five wounded in an armed attack at a nightclub.

Where. Zone 9, a central district of Guatemala City.

When. About 11:30 p.m. local time on Friday 20 November 2026.

Power Index.

As of. 21 November 2026, 19:00 GMT.

At least four people died and five were wounded in a nightclub shooting in central Guatemala City, and one man died when police stopped a vehicle afterwards. No authority has said why.

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Guatemala was already recording more killings than a year earlier. CIEN, a Guatemalan economic research and security think tank, counted 3,139 homicides in 2025 against 2,869 in 2024, which is 270 more.

President Bernardo Arévalo declared a 30-day nationwide state of siege, an emergency regime that widens security-force powers, on 18 January 2026 after prison riots and the killing of at least eight police officers. Congress ratified it on 19 January with amendments, and it ran until 16 February 2026.

Members of Guatemala’s Bomberos Voluntarios, the volunteer fire service, plan their response during a hazardous-materials exercise at Mariscal Zavala military base on 16 May 2025 (file photo). Photo: U.S. Navy/Cmdr. Michael Cody (public domain).

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On 14 November 2026 the government declared a new 30-day state of siege in the eastern departments of Zacapa and Izabal after killings there. Congress ratified it on 17 November by a large majority, with amendments that include letting security forces take control of prisons.

Guatemala City is not inside that area. No extension to the capital has been announced.

A week earlier, on 13 November 2026, the US State Department designated Los Lorenzanas a Foreign Terrorist Organization, a US label that triggers sanctions and criminal penalties, and the US sanctioned the groups Los Mendoza and Los Huistas as terrorists. These Guatemalan drug trafficking clans are tied to Mexican cartels, and no authority has linked them to Friday’s attack.

Paramedics from the brigade first found six men hit by gunfire in and around the venue, and three had already died. The other three were taken to hospitals.

A later sweep nearby found a fourth dead person and two more wounded people who had apparently sought shelter. Bodies lay up to about 300 metres from the club, and one victim was at the entrance.

Early local counts said three people were dead, and no unified official toll has been published. Victims have not been officially identified, and it is not confirmed whether some were the club’s security guards.

The Public Ministry, Guatemala’s prosecution service, ordered about two blocks closed to process the scene. It reported about 40 spent 9 mm casings, with the count and ballistics work still going on.

The club stands at 5th Avenue and 14th Street, and roads around it were closed. The Public Ministry has not announced charges.

A few minutes after the shooting, following an alert sent from inside the club, the National Civil Police, the national police force, said officers from police station 11 followed a vehicle out of Zone 9. Units from police station 12 joined the pursuit in Zone 18, another district of the capital.

Police intercepted a blue Honda Pilot with hidden licence plates at 12th Street and 4th Avenue on the San Rafael boulevard. When surrounded, the people inside fired at patrols, police said, and police cars were also hit.

One man aged about 35 died of gunshot wounds to the head. A 15-year-old was wounded, treated at the social security hospital in Zone 6 and sent before a juvenile court.

In the vehicle police seized a rifle, an illegal pistol, a fragmentation grenade, two magazines, a silencer, two mobile phones and clothing. Police are investigating whether more people were involved and are trying to establish a formal link between the vehicle’s occupants and the shooting.

That link has not been established, so the people in the vehicle are suspects only and no court has ruled on anything. It is also unclear whether they fired inside the club.

Hours earlier, the Bomberos Voluntarios, the volunteer fire brigade, reported a separate shooting in Zone 3 of the capital. It killed a 17-year-old who could not be identified and wounded two others.

The next official steps in this case are a unified toll and the identification of the victims, and neither has a date. The Public Ministry has not announced charges.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who was behind the Guatemala City nightclub shooting?

No authority has named a motive or a perpetrator. Police are trying to establish a formal link between the people in the stopped vehicle and the shooting.

Is Guatemala City under a state of siege?

No. The emergency measure in force covers only the eastern departments of Zacapa and Izabal, and no authority has said it will be extended.

What is still unknown about the attack?

Authorities have not identified the victims, named a motive or published a single official toll.

Sources Municipal Fire Brigade of Guatemala City, National Civil Police and Public Ministry statements of 20 and 21 November 2026 · Municipal Fire Brigade report, 21 November 2026 · National Civil Police account, 21 November 2026

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