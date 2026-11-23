The police say order returned and no officer died, and officials have not linked an armed convoy seen in June to the unrest.

A bus at the Huehuetenango bus station, a hub for routes towards the Mexican border. File photo, 2024. (Photo: Ridiculopathy, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Brief · Guatemala

Residents of San Pedro Soloma, a town in the Huehuetenango department of western Guatemala, rioted near the National Civil Police (PNC) substation on the night of Sunday 22 November 2026. The PNC says a police motorcycle and one private vehicle were burned and several officers were beaten, in a preliminary count confirmed to reporters.

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The unrest followed the detention of a man accused of a knife attack, and a crowd gathered outside the substation demanding he be handed over. The PNC says order was restored and two people were arrested.

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Key Facts Who. Residents of San Pedro Soloma and officers of the National Civil Police (PNC).

What. A riot at a police substation; a police motorcycle and one private vehicle burned.

Where. Huehuetenango department, Guatemala, which borders Mexico.

Next. Two people arrested; no further official detail reported yet.

As of. 23 November 2026, 18:45 GMT

The police say order returned and no officer died, and officials have not linked an armed convoy seen in June to the unrest.

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The PNC count lists one police motorcycle and one private vehicle burned. It says no officer died.

File photo, not from the incident. The La Mesilla border post in Huehuetenango department. photo from the Covid-19 era. Photo: Rene Hernandez, CC BY-SA 2.0, Wikimedia Commons.

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Soloma was already in the news this year, when videos showed a convoy of men carrying rifles through the town on 27 June 2026, after the equestrian parade of its patron festival. The Public Ministry (Ministerio Público, Guatemala’s prosecutors) opened a probe into possible ostentatious carrying of firearms.

The Public Ministry said an operation during the parade found the armed people and their weapons in order (“solventes”, its word) and gave only recommendations, while a check by Digecam, the arms-control agency, was still pending in July. The PNC says it identified several of the men in the videos and passed its findings to prosecutors in early July.

Officials have not said the June videos and Sunday’s riot are connected. Whether they are is not known.

For travellers and for readers following Central America, Soloma lies in Huehuetenango, a department that borders Mexico. The PNC says order has been restored there.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Did a police officer die in Soloma?

The PNC says no. It ruled out any officer deaths in its preliminary count.

What set off the riot?

A crowd demanded that police hand over a man detained over an alleged knife attack. Officials have not linked it to the June armed-convoy videos.

Sources Preliminary count of the National Civil Police (PNC) confirmed to reporters, 22 and 23 November 2026; Public Ministry statements, July 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error