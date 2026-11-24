US Diplomat Praises Venezuela Quake Aid Work
A senior US diplomat has used a charity visit to showcase American help after the deadly earthquakes in Venezuela and Colombia, while key questions on actual aid delivered stay open.
Politics: Venezuela
On Monday 23 November 2026, Juan Pablo Segura, the US Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs, visited the relief warehouse of Global Empowerment Mission (GEM), a disaster-relief charity based in Doral, Florida. The same day he praised American disaster help for Colombia and Venezuela in a post on X.
The visit draws fresh attention to the US response to Venezuela’s twin earthquakes of June, days after Washington and Caracas agreed to restore military cooperation. Beyond Segura’s post, we found no written State Department statement on the visit.
Key Facts
- Who. Juan Pablo Segura, US Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs, and the charity GEM.
- What. Segura toured GEM’s relief warehouse and praised US disaster aid after quakes in Venezuela and Colombia.
- When. Monday 23 November 2026, in a post on X.
- Power Index. Venezuela ranks 12th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 29.4 points (November 2026 edition).
- As of. Tuesday 24 November 2026, 07:30 GMT
A senior US diplomat has used a charity visit to showcase American help after the deadly earthquakes in Venezuela and Colombia, while key questions on actual aid delivered stay open.
Segura called the visit “inspiring” and wrote that “America delivers real help when disasters strike,” in a post on X on 23 November. He pointed to State Department disaster teams, airlifts by US Southern Command (Southcom, the US military command for Latin America), and partnerships with trusted nonprofits.
He added that the United States is helping partners build resilience against the effects of this year’s El Niño, a Pacific climate pattern that changes rainfall. The post, as quoted, gives no figures for these efforts.
Twin earthquakes of magnitude 7.2 and 7.5 struck Venezuela on 24 June 2026, and the coastal La Guaira area beside Caracas was among the hardest hit. Venezuela’s interim government put the death toll at 6,509 on 25 August 2026, and our report of 20 November described rescuers still finding victims in La Guaira.
On 26 June 2026 the State Department announced US$150 million in emergency funding, made up of US$50 million in direct awards and a US$100 million contribution to a United Nations fund that pools donor money for aid groups. Southcom sent two warships, the USS Fort Lauderdale and the USS Billings, to Venezuela in the same weeks.
GEM reported in early October 2026, about 100 days after the quakes, that it had channelled more than US$47.4 million in aid to Venezuela. GEM also worked in Colombia after a magnitude 7.4 earthquake on Monday 10 August 2026, and 51 of the 60 tons on one cargo flight from Miami to Cali were GEM supplies.
The total of US aid actually delivered to Venezuela has not been published, so the US$150 million announced in June cannot be matched against what has arrived. The State Department and Southcom gave no figures for the visit either.
Survivors still face long waits, as our report of 14 November on housing for quake survivors showed. A two-year aid plan by the Red Cross, the international humanitarian movement, reported on 8 November points to a long recovery.
Segura’s praise for Southcom airlifts comes five days after Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth visited Caracas, where the two governments agreed on 18 November to restore military cooperation, as our report set out. Disaster relief now sits inside a wider thaw between the two countries.
We found no Venezuelan government reaction to Segura’s post, and no date has been announced for a next step. For the wider picture, see our Venezuela hub and the Latin America Power Map.
Frequently Asked Questions
Who is Juan Pablo Segura?
He is the US Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs, the senior State Department official for Latin America and the Caribbean. He posted about his visit on X.
What is Global Empowerment Mission?
GEM is a disaster-relief charity based in Doral, Florida. It says it channelled aid to Venezuela after the June quakes and sent supply flights to Colombia after the August quake.
Has the US government said how much aid reached Venezuela?
Not in any statement we could find. The amount actually delivered has not been published.
Sources: Juan Pablo Segura’s post on X, 23 November 2026; GEM’s statement at 100 days after the quakes, early October 2026 (GEM press page); State Department announcement of emergency funding, late June 2026; Southcom announcement on naval deployment, late June 2026; Venezuelan authorities’ casualty figures, 25 August 2026; Venezuela hub.
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error
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