A Wall Street rally lifts the S&P 500 to 7,237 and the Nasdaq 6.51%, but a 4.95% Treasury yield and Fed rise talk keep Brazil and Latin America wary.

The New York Stock Exchange on Wall Street. File photo.

Rio Times Global Economy Briefing

The Big Three Wall Street rebounds hard, led by tech The S&P 500 closed at 7,237, up 4.73%, and the Nasdaq Composite at 24,090, up 6.51%. The VIX fell 25.83% to 26.62, which is relief rather than calm.

The S&P 500 closed at 7,237, up 4.73%, and the Nasdaq Composite at 24,090, up 6.51%. The VIX fell 25.83% to 26.62, which is relief rather than calm. Yields and the dollar rose with stocks The US 10-year Treasury yield rose to 4.95% (+0.12% on the day) and the dollar index to 104.27 (+0.45%). That combination tightens financial conditions for emerging markets, Brazil included.

The US 10-year Treasury yield rose to 4.95% (+0.12% on the day) and the dollar index to 104.27 (+0.45%). That combination tightens financial conditions for emerging markets, Brazil included. Wednesday’s PCE and GDP are the test Core PCE is expected at 3.2% year on year against 3.1% before, with third-quarter GDP forecast at 3.4%. The Fed minutes already talk about rate rises, so an upside surprise would be costly.

S&P 500 7,237 +4.73% Sharp rebound Dow Jones 49,595 +3.01% Broad gains Nasdaq Composite 24,090 +6.51% Tech leads the bounce US 10-year yield 4.95% +0.12% Rises despite the rally Dollar index (DXY) 104.27 +0.45% Firmer, pressure on EM Gold (spot) US$3,609/oz +2.33% Bid alongside stocks VIX 26.62 -25.83% Fear gauge eases, still high Mexico Q3 GDP (y/y) 3.3% +0.2 vs consensus Beats 3.1% forecast

United States

Indicator Actual Prior Verdict Chicago Fed National Activity Index (Oct) -0.06 0.05 Slips below zero; activity a touch under trend 2-year note auction yield 4.70% 4.708% Little changed 2-year note auction bid-to-cover 2.65 2.59 Demand a little firmer 3-month bill auction 4.18% 4.155% Slightly higher 6-month bill auction 4.34% 4.31% Higher; bid-to-cover fell to 2.6 from 2.83 EIA commercial crude stocks (week to 13 Nov) 417.8m barrels (+3.4m) — Build; heavy supply for oil EIA gasoline and distillate stocks 215.9m (+5.2m) and 104.9m (+1.6m) — Builds across fuels

Europe & United Kingdom

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Indicator Actual Prior Verdict Spain hotel overnight stays (Oct) 34,773,086 40,157,907 Seasonal drop after the summer peak European equities (week to mid-November) Record highs — Europe led before the latest global swing

Asia-Pacific & Emerging Markets

Indicator Actual Prior Verdict Mexico GDP Q3 (y/y) 3.3% 2.2% Beat 3.1% consensus Mexico GDP Q3 (q/q) 0.9% 1.4% Beat 0.8% consensus; growth cooling Mexico economic activity Sep (y/y) 3.0% 3.6% Beat 2.7% consensus Mexico economic activity Sep (m/m) -0.7% 0.4% Missed -0.6% consensus Morocco consumer price index (Oct) 121.8 120.8 Index up about 0.8% on the month

Instrument Level Session S&P 500 (US) 7,237 +4.73% Ibovespa (Brazil) 164,796 -0.95% USD/BRL 5.9306 -0.31%

Source: market close, 23 November 2026.

Today’s Economic Calendar — Tuesday, November 24, 2026

Time Country Event Consensus Prior 00:30 JP S&P Global Manufacturing PMI — — 00:30 JP S&P Global Services PMI — — 00:30 JP S&P Global Composite PMI — — 05:00 JP Chain Store Sales — 0.8 05:00 DE New Passenger Car Registrations — 9 05:00 DE New Car Registrations — 20.8 09:00 DE Ifo Expectations 92 91.6 09:00 DE Ifo Business Climate 90.5 90.2 09:00 DE Ifo Current Conditions 89.1 88.8 11:00 BR FGV Consumer Confidence — 84.7 12:00 MX Mid-month Core Inflation Rate 3.88 3.78 12:00 MX Mid-month Inflation Rate 0.51 0.41 12:00 MX Mid-month Inflation Rate 3.92 3.62 12:00 MX Mid-month Core Inflation Rate 0.1 0.25 13:15 US ADP Employment Change Weekly — 23750 14:00 US S&P/Case-Shiller 20-City Home Price s.a 0.2 0.3 14:00 US House Price Index — 444.6 14:00 US S&P/Case-Shiller Home Price 2.7 2.7

Live Market Intelligence Global Markets — Live Board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Global Markets — Live Board S&P 500 · benchmark 7,237 +4.73% Market breadth · 15 names 73% advancing 11 ▲ advancing 4 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs EUR / USD 1.0910 +0.04% US 10-yr 4.9180 +0.12% VIX 26.62 -25.83% Gold 3,626 -0.69% Brent crude 86.36 -3.37% Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume SPX 7,237 +4.73% — — — — — NDX 26,746 +6.86% — — — — — DJI 49,595 +3.01% — — — — — RUT 2,670 +3.40% — — — — — US10Y 4.9180 +0.12% — — — — — VIX 26.62 -25.83% — — — — — DAX 25,337 +2.15% — — — — — FTSE 10,481 +1.30% — — — — — CAC 8,045 +1.48% — — — — — STOXX 636.97 +1.81% — — — — — NIKKEI 58,610 +3.85% — — — — — HSI 22,296 -0.51% — — — — — KOSPI 5,047 +7.18% — — — — — CSI300 3,981 +0.57% — — — — — NIFTY 25,350 -1.75% — — — — — TSX 34,082 +2.69% — — — — — GOLD 3,626 -0.69% -11.43% 3,651 3,677 3,619 33,283 SILVER 42.39 -1.77% -15.73% 43.15 43.81 42.38 10,506 Largest moves today VIX 26.62 -25.83% KOSPI 5,047 +7.18% NDX 26,746 +6.86% SPX 7,237 +4.73% NIKKEI 58,610 +3.85% RUT 2,670 +3.40% DJI 49,595 +3.01% TSX 34,082 +2.69% The session read The S&P 500 rose 4.73%, with breadth positive — 11 of 15 names higher. KOSPI led, while SILVER lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 23 Nov 2026 Chile Stocks Rise 0.96% as Peso Firms Read →

01 A relief rally with a catch

Wall Street staged a violent rebound. The S&P 500 finished at 7,237, up 4.73%, the Dow at 49,595, up 3.01%, and the Nasdaq Composite at 24,090, up 6.51%.

The Nasdaq’s bigger gain points to technology doing the heavy lifting. The VIX, Wall Street’s fear gauge, dropped 25.83% to 26.62.

That is still an elevated reading, so traders are relieved rather than calm. Gold rose 2.33% to US$3,609/oz even as the dollar index gained 0.45% to 104.27.

A rising dollar and rising gold together suggest investors are buying stocks and insurance at the same time. The EIA’s weekly report shows commercial crude stocks at 417.8 million barrels, up 3.4 million.

Gasoline stocks rose 5.2 million to 215.9 million barrels, and distillates rose 1.6 million to 104.9 million, a heavy supply picture for oil.

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02 The Fed is talking about rises, not cuts

The Fed held rates at 3.75–4% on 28 October by a 10–2 vote. The minutes, last updated on 18 November, say almost all participants judged that further rises would likely be appropriate.

Core PCE inflation ran at 3.1% and headline PCE at 3.6% in the 12 months to September. Staff expect inflation to return to about 2% only in 2028, and the staff flagged the AI buildout as an upside risk to prices.

Wednesday’s report is the next reading, with core PCE forecast at 3.2% and headline at 3.8%. Add third-quarter GDP expected at 3.4%, and the committee has little reason to soften before its 8–9 December meeting.

A 10-year yield of 4.95% already prices part of this. A hot print would push it higher and test the equity rebound.

03 Brazil and Mexico feel the Fed’s shadow

Brazil’s Selic stands at 13.75% after five quarter-point cuts and a hold on 4 November. Talk of Fed rises narrows the room for further cuts, even though the gap to US rates of 3.75–4% is still nearly ten percentage points.

A firmer dollar and a 4.95% Treasury yield pull money towards US assets. The real weakened sharply in November (RT, USD/BRL closes).

Brazil’s FGV consumer confidence index, last at 84.7, is due today. A weak reading would show households already feel the squeeze from high borrowing costs.

Mexico grew 3.3% year on year in the third quarter (RT economic calendar, RT), beating the 3.1% consensus, though the quarterly pace slowed to 0.9% from 1.4%. Mid-month inflation is due today, with headline forecast at 3.92% against 3.62% before, which would complicate the central bank’s task.

What to watch today and this week

Today (Tuesday): Mexico mid-month inflation: headline consensus 0.51% on the month and 3.92% year on year, prior 0.41% and 3.62%; core 3.88% against 3.78%. Brazil’s FGV consumer confidence (prior 84.7) and Argentina’s economic activity (consensus -0.6, prior -1.7) also land.

Mexico mid-month inflation: headline consensus 0.51% on the month and 3.92% year on year, prior 0.41% and 3.62%; core 3.88% against 3.78%. Brazil’s FGV consumer confidence (prior 84.7) and Argentina’s economic activity (consensus -0.6, prior -1.7) also land. Wednesday: US third-quarter GDP (consensus 3.4%, prior 1.5%), core PCE (0.3% on the month, 3.2% year on year against 3.1%), headline PCE (3.8% against 3.6%), personal income and spending (both 0.4%), durable goods (0.4% against 1.8%), new home sales (0.65 million against 0.676 million) and a 7-year note auction. Mexico’s current account is forecast at US$3.0 billion against US$8.9 billion.

US third-quarter GDP (consensus 3.4%, prior 1.5%), core PCE (0.3% on the month, 3.2% year on year against 3.1%), headline PCE (3.8% against 3.6%), personal income and spending (both 0.4%), durable goods (0.4% against 1.8%), new home sales (0.65 million against 0.676 million) and a 7-year note auction. Mexico’s current account is forecast at US$3.0 billion against US$8.9 billion. Thursday and Friday: US markets are expected to be closed on Thursday for Thanksgiving, so Wednesday’s data trades into a holiday. Friday’s session is normally shortened, which can exaggerate moves.

US markets are expected to be closed on Thursday for Thanksgiving, so Wednesday’s data trades into a holiday. Friday’s session is normally shortened, which can exaggerate moves. Ongoing: Fed rate-rise talk ahead of the 8–9 December FOMC meeting, AI-linked volatility in tech, and the Selic path after the 4 November hold.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did US stocks jump so sharply?

The S&P 500 rose 4.73% and the Nasdaq Composite 6.51%, with the VIX falling 25.83% to 26.62. We have not found one catalyst, so it looks like a rebound after a nervous November.

Why does a 4.95% US 10-year yield matter for Brazil?

Higher Treasury yields make dollar assets more attractive and tend to weaken emerging-market currencies such as the real. It also limits how far the Selic, at 13.75%, can fall without pressure on the currency.

Will the Fed raise rates in December?

The minutes say almost all participants judged further rises would likely be appropriate, but no decision has been taken. The next meeting is on 8–9 December, and Wednesday’s PCE data will shape expectations.

What is the key data this week?

Wednesday brings US third-quarter GDP, PCE inflation, personal spending and durable goods. Core PCE is forecast at 3.2% year on year against 3.1% before.

What do Mexico’s GDP figures mean for investors?

Third-quarter growth of 3.3% year on year beat the 3.1% consensus, but September activity fell 0.7% on the month. Today’s inflation data will show whether price pressure is building.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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