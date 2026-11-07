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since 2009
Saturday, November 7, 2026
Markets North America

US Consumer Mood Rises to 51 in November

By · November 7, 2026 · 4 min read
The New York Stock Exchange building on Wall Street in Manhattan
File photo: the New York Stock Exchange on Wall Street.

Rio Times Markets · United States

Published Saturday, 7 November, 2:00 a.m. ET · Source: University of Michigan Surveys of Consumers (a US household survey), US Bureau of Labor Statistics

Key Facts

  • What happened The University of Michigan’s preliminary November 2026 household sentiment index rose to 51.0, against 48.0 expected.
  • Prices ahead Households expect inflation of 4.3% over the next year, down from 4.7% in October.
  • Longer view Five-year inflation expectations eased to 3.4% from 3.5% in October.
  • What is next US consumer prices for October are due Tuesday 10 November; the final sentiment figure follows on 20 November.
  • Prediction markets Polymarket, an online prediction market, puts 30.8% on 49.0 to 51.9 and 37.6% on 52.0 to 54.9 (1:54 a.m. ET).

American households feel a little less gloomy about money and prices in November, though the mood is still low by the survey’s own history.

The University of Michigan Surveys of Consumers, a monthly poll of US households, put its consumer sentiment index at 51.0 in early November 2026, above the 48.0 analysts expected, in the preliminary reading released on Friday 6 November. The index stood at 48.0 in October.

What Changed

The index measures how Americans see their own finances, prices and the economy. A reading of 51.0 beats the forecast by 3 points and improves on October.

Households also expect slower price rises. The one-year inflation outlook fell to 4.3% from 4.7% in October, and the five-year outlook eased to 3.4% from 3.5%.

Why Expectations Matter

Central bankers watch what households expect from prices because those expectations can shape wages and spending. A drop in the one-year outlook of 0.4 percentage points is therefore good news for the Federal Reserve, the US central bank.

The survey found sentiment fell 5% among households with the largest stock portfolios while it rose for others. The figures show the mood, not the cause, so we do not assign a single reason for the improvement.

What It Means for You

Consumer spending is the largest part of the US economy, so a steadier mood is mildly good news for Latin American and African exporters that sell to American shoppers. Retailers watch the index because confident households tend to spend more.

The gain is modest, and the index remains low by the survey’s own history. The improvement could fade if prices or share prices turn sharply.

What Is Not Known

This is a preliminary reading, and the final figure on 20 November can differ. It is also unclear how later moves in stock markets and prices will affect the mood.

What to Watch Next

US consumer price inflation for October arrives on Tuesday 10 November at 8:30 a.m. ET, after a rate of 3.7% a year in September. The final November sentiment reading follows on Friday 20 November.

A final reading that slips back to 48 or lower, or one-year expectations that climb back above 4.7%, would end the improvement. A reading above 51 with expectations below 4.3% would confirm it.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, an online prediction market, prices the November University of Michigan sentiment reading at 30.8% for a figure between 49.0 and 51.9 and 37.6% for 52.0 to 54.9. Another 24.5% goes to 46.0 to 48.9 and 3.5% to 55.0 or higher, with US$49,532 traded as of 1:54 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) on 7 November.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

More: North America news, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did the University of Michigan survey show for November 2026?

Consumer sentiment rose to 51.0 in the preliminary reading, above the 48.0 forecast. It was 48.0 in October.

Did inflation expectations rise or fall?

They fell. One-year expectations eased to 4.3% from 4.7%, and five-year expectations to 3.4% from 3.5%.

Why does the survey matter to investors?

Consumer spending is the largest part of US output. The Federal Reserve also watches household inflation expectations.

When is the final November reading?

The University of Michigan publishes the final figure on Friday 20 November. Revisions are common.

Sources: University of Michigan Surveys of Consumers, preliminary November 2026; RT economic calendar; Polymarket (7 November 2026, 1:54 a.m. ET). This is news, not investment advice.

RT
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