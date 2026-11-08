Uganda Army Chief Backs Turkish Rail Builder

File photo. The Independence Monument park in central Kampala, Uganda, May 2015. Photo: Ruslik0, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

UGANDA · RAILWAYS

Key Facts Who General Muhoozi Kainerugaba commands Uganda’s army and is the son of President Yoweri Museveni.

What He approved Turkey’s Yapi Merkezi, a construction company, to build the first phase of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR), a planned freight and passenger line.

When He wrote this on 6 November 2026, reversing his June 2026 cancellation of the contract.

Why it matters Uganda has no coast, so a rail line from Malaba, on the Kenyan border, matters for its trade and transit.

Not known No new contract terms or construction timetable were announced.

Uganda’s army chief, General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, said on X, the social media platform, on Friday 6 November 2026 that he approves Yapi Merkezi, a Turkish construction company, to build the first phase of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR). The decision reverses his own statement of 16 June 2026 that the government had cancelled the firm’s contract.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Africa story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

For US readers, the railway matters because landlocked Uganda’s trade and transit run through Kenya. The decision came as a post by the president’s son, who commands the army, so the post alone shows no new contract terms.

What Happened

Muhoozi wrote on X, the social media platform, that he acts “under the direction and instructions of Mzee Museveni.” Mzee is Swahili for elder, and it is how he refers to his father, President Yoweri Museveni.

He added: “I approve the Turkish company Yapi Merkezi to implement the 1st Phase of the SGR.” He also wrote: “All departments of government are instructed to quickly implement this directive.”

Muhoozi is Chief of Defence Forces (CDF), the officer who commands the national army. In June he had written that the government had cancelled the contract and would seek another contractor, but neither Uganda’s Ministry of Works and Transport nor the company immediately confirmed a formal termination.

Rio Times membership Read everything we publish for US$1 in the first month. Then US$8.99 a month. Cancel anytime. Start for US$1

File photo. A busy street in Kampala, Uganda. photo. A busy street at Nakivubo in central Kampala, Uganda, August 2016. Photo: Angella Birungi, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

Follow this story Get an email when there’s news on Uganda Email address Follow Free. One email a day at most, and only when there is news. This also signs you up to our weekday newsletter, Africa Intelligence. Nothing arrives until you click the confirmation link, and you can stop either with one click. Privacy policy

In Plain English

A standard gauge railway uses the track width common in much of the world, which allows faster and heavier freight than older narrow lines. Under an engineering, procurement and construction contract, the builder designs and delivers a line ready to operate.

The Contract So Far

Yapi Merkezi signed an agreement worth about €2.7 billion (roughly US$2.9 billion at the October 2024 rate) in October 2024 for the first 272 km, from Malaba to Kampala. President Museveni launched construction in November 2024.

The Malaba to Kampala section is the first phase of the SGR. Malaba is a Ugandan town on the Kenyan border.

The contractor is responsible for designing and delivering a line ready to operate. The post did not say whether any part of the 2024 agreement has changed.

Why It Matters

Uganda has no coast, so its trade and transit depend on routes through Kenya. In our analysis, a working rail link would change how goods move in East Africa.

Both the June cancellation and the November approval came as posts by the army chief, so the contract’s status now depends on what government departments do. Readers following Uganda’s politics can find more in our guides to Uganda’s key players and the succession paper on Muhoozi.

What Is Not Known

The latest post did not announce a new contract, revised terms or a construction timetable. It is not known whether the June cancellation was ever formalised or reversed in writing.

The start date and the financing of the work after the June cancellation are also unclear. Nor is it known whether Museveni or Parliament will confirm the decision, and more is on our Uganda page.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who will build Uganda’s first railway phase?

Muhoozi Kainerugaba approved Turkey’s Yapi Merkezi on 6 November 2026. The firm signed a deal of about €2.7 billion (roughly US$2.9 billion at the October 2024 rate) in October 2024.

What is the Standard Gauge Railway?

It is a modern railway project to carry freight and passengers. Its first phase would run 272 km from Malaba to Kampala.

Is the contract confirmed in writing?

No. His post announced no new contract, revised terms or timetable, and it is not known whether the June cancellation was ever formalised.

Sources: Public posts by General Muhoozi Kainerugaba on X, 16 June 2026 and 6 November 2026; October 2024 construction agreement between the Government of Uganda and Yapi Merkezi.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. How we use AI · Report an error

RT Ask Rio Times Latin American markets, currencies and companies. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesMarkets, currencies and the economy › RT Ask Rio Times Latin American markets, currencies and companies. × Markets today The currency Rates & inflation Economy outlook Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →