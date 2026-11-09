Tunisia’s President Says Fires Were Planned

File photo, March 2023: an olive tree in the countryside near Testour, northern Tunisia. (Photo: Smailtn, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons)

TUNISIA · POLITICS

Key Facts What happened Tunisia’s president, Kaïs Saïed, said this summer’s fires and water cuts were planned.

Where and when Bargou, in Siliana governorate, north-west Tunisia, on Sunday 8 November 2026.

Who is blamed He named no person, group or company, only “remnants of the former system”.

What is missing We found no report of suspects, charges or evidence.

Earlier claim On 27 August 2026 the presidency said inquiries found premeditated acts behind some cuts.

Tunisia’s president said on Sunday 8 November 2026 that this summer’s wildfires and drinking-water cuts were planned, according to remarks published by the presidency. Kaïs Saïed, the head of state, named no one and offered no public evidence.

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Tunisia, a North African country on the Mediterranean, is ruled by a president with very broad powers, and our guide explains who holds power in Tunisia. A claim of deliberate sabotage from the top of the state is worth a reader’s attention abroad.

What Saïed Said

He spoke in Bargou, a town in Siliana governorate (an administrative region) in north-west Tunisia, where he joined a replanting operation for National Tree Day, the annual national day for planting trees. The land had been hit by fires earlier this summer.

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A presidency statement said the coincidence of the fires and the disruptions to drinking-water supply “was not accidental”. In remarks published on the presidency’s Facebook page, Saïed is reported to have said the acts were planned, citing the “admission” of some of those involved.

He said the courts would establish responsibility. Executors, instigators and possible financiers, he added, would have to answer for their acts.

He called those responsible “criminals and enemies of the homeland”. He tied the water shortages, the fires and price rises to “remnants of the former system” and “hidden pressure forces”.

In his account, these forces tried to regain influence by provoking crises and disrupting public services. He said citizens’ vigilance had thwarted the attempts, and he named no person, group or company.

He warned: “Whoever stokes fires will be the first to be burned by them.” He told officials in the administration to see themselves as “soldiers at the front” and to prefer concrete action to studies and statistics.

He also recalled the fighting of 8 November 1954 against French colonial rule in the Arbata, Ichkeul, Hdaj and Malousi mountains. The struggle for national liberation, he said, continues.

He visited the Sidi Ameur primary school in Siliana Sud, a district of the governorate. He also said Bargou lacks tourism infrastructure.

File photo of Avenue Habib Bourguiba, the main boulevard of central Tunis, 2015. (Photo: Bahbouhe, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

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Why the Claim Matters

Saïed has been Tunisia’s president since 2019 and has governed largely by presidential decree since 2021. That concentration of power is why a presidential claim carries weight, even without public evidence.

The accusation comes from the presidency, and the confessions it cites have not been shown in public. We therefore report it as the presidency’s account and do not endorse it.

Tunisian courts have also dealt with the president’s opponents, as in our report on court sentences of opponents. Any case over the fires would be watched closely, although none has been announced.

Background

In July, Saïed called the water and power cuts and the fires “out of the ordinary”. He said cuts of more than 24 hours were unacceptable.

On Thursday 27 August 2026, after a meeting the day before, the presidency said inquiries had established premeditated acts behind some cuts. In mid-September he called the disruptions “not innocent” and said they could amount to a crime.

Separately, the state has drawn up plans for grid batteries to prevent blackouts. More of our reporting sits on the Tunisia coverage hub.

What It Means for You

If you travel to or do business in Tunisia, the statement shows that the president frames water and power cuts as a security matter. Check your own government’s travel advice before any trip.

Investors and companies that deal with Tunisian utilities should watch for formal charges. Those would be the first sign that the claim has legal weight.

What Is Not Known

We found no report of suspects, charges, a court case, evidence or figures. The confessions are claimed by the presidency and have not been shown in public.

The cause of each fire is not publicly established. STEG, the state electricity and gas company, and SONEDE, the state water utility, would be the bodies to confirm any sabotage; we found no such confirmation.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Did Tunisia’s President Say About the Fires?

Kaïs Saïed said the summer fires and the drinking-water cuts were planned, citing “admissions” by some of those involved. The presidency has not shown those confessions in public.

Who Does Saïed Blame?

He blamed “remnants of the former system” and “hidden pressure forces”. He named no person, group or company.

Has Anyone Been Charged?

We found no report of suspects, charges or a court case. Saïed said the courts would establish responsibility.

Sources: statement and remarks published by the Tunisian Presidency, 8 November 2026 (quotations translated from the French and Arabic).

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