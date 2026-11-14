Brazil Steelmaker CSN Falls 18.6% After Loss | Steel Wrap, Nov 13

Key Facts CSN’s New York shares fell to a 12-month low: the Brazilian steelmaker’s ADR (a US-listed certificate for its shares) closed Friday, 13 November 2026 at US$0.6288, a move of -18.58% in one session.

the Brazilian steelmaker’s ADR (a US-listed certificate for its shares) closed Friday, 13 November 2026 at US$0.6288, a move of -18.58% in one session. The wider steel complex slipped too: the SLX steel-producers fund closed at US$97.28 (-1.64%), Brazil’s Gerdau at US$4.4 (-0.68%) and Ternium, a Mexico-focused steelmaker, at US$49.86 (-1.17%).

the SLX steel-producers fund closed at US$97.28 (-1.64%), Brazil’s Gerdau at US$4.4 (-0.68%) and Ternium, a Mexico-focused steelmaker, at US$49.86 (-1.17%). The cause is a bad quarter and heavy debt: CSN reported a third-quarter net loss of R$1.25bn (about US$220m) and net debt of R$44.92bn (about US$7.9bn), or 4.23 times EBITDA (operating profit before depreciation).

CSN reported a third-quarter net loss of R$1.25bn (about US$220m) and net debt of R$44.92bn (about US$7.9bn), or 4.23 times EBITDA (operating profit before depreciation). Rates moved against borrowers: the US 10-year Treasury yield stands at 5.14%, up 31 basis points in five sessions, which makes debt costlier for heavy borrowers.

the US 10-year Treasury yield stands at 5.14%, up 31 basis points in five sessions, which makes debt costlier for heavy borrowers. Mexico is the bright spot: Ternium’s Mexican shipments rose 18% year on year to a record 2.18 million tonnes in the third quarter, the company said.

Ternium’s Mexican shipments rose 18% year on year to a record 2.18 million tonnes in the third quarter, the company said. History is not kind to CSN-style crashes: after earlier falls this large in our records, the shares were higher 20 sessions later in only 2 of 6 cases.

after earlier falls this large in our records, the shares were higher 20 sessions later in only 2 of 6 cases. Prediction markets: Polymarket, a real-money prediction market, prices an 88.5% chance of a 0.25-point Federal Reserve rate rise in December (US$33.0 million traded, 8:05 p.m. ET, 13 November).

Today’s Focus CSN, one of Brazil’s biggest steelmakers, had a brutal Friday, 13 November 2026. Its New York shares moved -18.58% to US$0.6288, the lowest close in at least 12 months and 70.3% below the 2.12 peak of 28 January. The rest of the sector fell far less. The SLX fund, a basket of global steel producers, lost 1.64%, Gerdau -0.68% and Ternium -1.17%. The gap points to something specific to CSN rather than to steel itself. The best-supported reading, with high confidence, is a third-quarter net loss and a heavy debt load meeting a bond market where yields have jumped. Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Markets story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. What matters today. Steel demand is not collapsing; the market is punishing the most indebted producer, while Mexico’s Ternium benefits from tougher import rules.

01 The session in one read

Think of CSN as the most heavily laden boat in a fleet when the tide goes out. On Friday, 13 November 2026, its New York shares closed at US$0.6288, a move of -18.58%.

Over five sessions the shares are down 26.02% and over 20 sessions down 43.35%. This is a rout, not a wobble.

The sector-wide picture was mild by comparison. Steel stocks drifted lower while the S&P 500, the main US share index, slipped 0.40%.

Assessment — A CSN problem, not a steel crash MEDIUM Our reading is that investors fled a bad quarter and leverage rather than steel. In São Paulo, CSN’s local shares (CSNA3) fell 12.1% to R$3.72 on turnover nearly three times the previous day’s, after the company reported a third-quarter loss and net debt of 4.23 times EBITDA, while the 10-year US yield has risen 31 basis points in five sessions. The variable to watch is whether CSN can show a credible plan to cut its debt.

Steel — the daily wrap.

Follow this story Get an email when there’s news on Markets Email address Follow

02 The board

The SLX fund, which tracks global steel producers, ended at US$97.28 after a 1.64% move, its second fall in a row. Gerdau, Brazil’s largest private steelmaker, closed at US$4.4, its third straight decline.

Ternium, the Mexican producer, finished at US$49.86. Usiminas, a Brazilian steelmaker and the third name on our watch list, is not on today’s board, so we draw no price conclusion for it.

Asset Level Change Steel (SLX ETF) US$97.28 -1.64% Gerdau US$4.4 -0.68% CSN (ADR) US$0.6288 -18.58% Ternium US$49.86 -1.17%

Source: RT close, 2026-11-13. Where a commodity has no spot feed, an exchange-traded tracker or leading producer is shown as a labelled proxy.

Live Market Intelligence The live market board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Latin America — Cross-Market Board Ibovespa · benchmark 172,457.76 +0.66% L 171,132 day range H 172,715 +9.73% over 12 months Market breadth · 3 names 33% advancing 1 ▲ advancing 2 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.67 +0.45% USD / MXN 18.52 -0.42% USD / CLP 994.16 -0.13% USD / COP 3,302 +0.70% USD / ARS 1,544 -0.11% Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil 172,457.76 +0.66% S&P/BMV IPC Mexico 71,610.23 -0.28% S&P IPSA Chile 10,660.94 +0.34% S&P MERVAL Argentina 2,848,945 — MSCI COLCAP Colombia 2,452.46 -0.02% Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 172,457.76 +0.66% +9.73% 171,324.31 172,715 171,132 — IPSA 10,660.94 +0.34% — 10,625.19 10,699 10,624 — IPC MEX 71,610.23 -0.28% +13.87% 71,811.20 71,981 71,044 149,701,210 MERVAL 2,848,945 — -10.97% 2,859,051 — — — COLCAP 2,452.46 -0.02% — — — — — USD/BRL 5.67 +0.45% +7.09% 5.64 5.67 5.63 — EUR/BRL 6.25 +0.93% +1.93% 6.19 6.26 6.21 — USD/MXN 18.52 -0.42% +1.29% 18.60 18.63 18.51 — USD/CLP 994.16 -0.13% +6.95% 995.48 1,002 993.78 — USD/COP 3,302 +0.70% -10.86% 3,279 3,331 3,302 — USD/PEN 3.40 -0.16% +0.77% 3.41 3.41 3.39 — USD/ARS 1,544 -0.11% +9.58% 1,545 1,548 1,543 — USD/UYU 40.59 +2.33% +3.41% 39.67 40.59 40.52 — USD/PYG 6,196 +2.33% -10.79% 6,055 6,196 6,185 — USD/BOB 11.59 -0.37% +72.02% 11.63 11.60 11.55 — USD/DOP 60.59 +1.85% -5.40% 59.49 60.61 60.27 — USD/CRC 442.74 -0.10% -9.70% 443.16 445.25 442.74 — USD/GTQ 7.64 +2.06% +2.02% 7.49 7.65 7.64 — Largest moves today USD/UYU 40.59 +2.33% USD/PYG 6,196 +2.33% USD/GTQ 7.64 +2.06% USD/DOP 60.59 +1.85% EUR/BRL 6.25 +0.93% USD/COP 3,302 +0.70% IBOV 172,457.76 +0.66% USD/BRL 5.67 +0.45% The session read The Ibovespa rose 0.66%, with breadth negative — 1 of 3 names higher. IPSA led, while IPC MEX lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 13 Nov 2026 Latin American Pulse for Friday, November 13, 2026 Read →

03 Why it moved

First and heaviest, a poor quarter and heavy debt meeting higher rates. CSN reported a third-quarter net loss of R$1.25bn (about US$220m at 5.667 reals per dollar), against a profit of R$76m a year earlier. Adjusted EBITDA fell 43.5% to R$1.88bn (about US$330m), and net debt reached R$44.92bn (about US$7.9bn), or 4.23 times EBITDA. With the US 10-year yield at 5.14%, up 31 basis points in five sessions, the most indebted name is the one investors sell first. Confidence: high.

Second, trade protection stays in focus. Brazil renewed its steel import quota system, with a 25% tariff on imports above the quota, through June 2027 and imposed anti-dumping duties on Chinese coated and cold-rolled flat steel. Confidence: medium.

The dollar index rose only 0.23% and oil was almost flat, so neither explains a fall of this size; the company’s own results do.

From the RT economic calendar: US producer prices rose 0.3% in October against 0.4% expected, and the core measure, which strips out food and energy, rose 0.3% as forecast, or 5.0% on the year. The 10-year Treasury yield still rose to 5.14%, so the milder headline reading did not ease the pressure. China, the world’s largest steel producer, had no major calendar release on Friday.

04 The trend behind it

This is a continuation that has turned into a plunge. CSN is 29.3% lower than 60 sessions ago, and the 12-month low is today’s close, so there is no support below on the chart.

The wider fund is calmer: SLX is 14.3% below its 113.57 peak of 2 June and 28.3% above its 75.82 low of 20 November 2025. Gerdau is 16.0% below its 5.24 high of 20 October, after a 20-session loss of 12.35%.

Our own price history offers a sobering base rate. When SLX fell this much, it was higher 20 sessions later in 59 of 113 cases (52%), with a median of +0.9%. For CSN, after earlier falls this large, it was higher in just 2 of 6 cases (33%), with a median of -9.4% and a worst case of -45.5%. History is not a forecast.

05 What it means for Latin America

Brazil bears the pain. A slump in CSN, with its mining and cement interests alongside steel, hurts local shareholders and raises the cost at which the company can borrow, which matters for a firm with R$44.92bn (about US$7.9bn) of net debt.

Mexico is the mirror image. Ternium said third-quarter Mexican shipments rose 18% year on year to a record 2.18 million tonnes as stricter trade defences cut imports, and chief executive Máximo Vedoya credited market-share gains.

06 The names to watch

CSN is the stress test. Its debt ratio is now 4.23 times EBITDA, and the question is whether the sell-off is a one-day purge or the start of a financing worry.

Gerdau, Brazil’s largest private steelmaker, has fallen three sessions running. Ternium is the quality play, with record Mexican shipments, although its Brazilian shipments fell 1% to 984,000 tonnes.

07 What would end it

For CSN, the level is today’s close; a recovery would need yields to stop rising and a clear plan on debt. For SLX, watch 97.28 against the 113.57 June high above and the 75.82 low below.

No dated catalyst is fixed beyond CSN’s next debt moves, and Brazil’s above-quota tariff runs to June 2027. Honest answer: the fall stops when US yields stop rising, not before.

08 What to watch

US 10-year yield: At 5.14% after a 31-basis-point jump in five sessions; further rises hurt leveraged steelmakers most.

At 5.14% after a 31-basis-point jump in five sessions; further rises hurt leveraged steelmakers most. CSN’s debt: Any refinancing news or asset sale would show whether the 4.23 times EBITDA burden is manageable.

Any refinancing news or asset sale would show whether the 4.23 times EBITDA burden is manageable. Brazil’s steel duties: Whether the renewed quota tariff and anti-dumping duties on Chinese flat steel protect domestic mills’ prices.

Whether the renewed quota tariff and anti-dumping duties on Chinese flat steel protect domestic mills’ prices. Ternium in Mexico: Whether record Mexican shipments keep offsetting weaker Brazilian volumes.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, where users bet real money, lists a market on the Federal Reserve’s December decision, with US$33.0 million traded as of 8:05 p.m. ET, 13 November 2026. It prices a 0.25-point rise at 88.5%, a 0.5-point or larger rise at 7.7%, no change at 2.5%, a 0.25-point cut at 0.4% and a 0.5-point or larger cut at 0.2%.

These prices are bets, not polls. They show traders expect the Fed, the US central bank, to raise interest rates again in December.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did CSN shares fall so much on Friday, 13 November 2026?

Its New York shares moved -18.58%. The best-supported explanation is a third-quarter net loss of R$1.25bn and net debt of 4.23 times EBITDA, at a time of rising US yields.

Is Latin American steel in crisis?

Not uniformly. SLX fell 1.64% and Gerdau -0.68%, while Ternium reported record Mexican shipments.

How do tariffs affect Brazilian steel?

Brazil has a 25% tariff on steel imports above quota, in place through June 2027, and anti-dumping duties on Chinese coated and cold-rolled flat steel.

Is a rebound likely?

In 6 earlier comparable CSN falls, shares were higher 20 sessions later in 2; history is not a forecast.

Market data: The Rio Times

In depth Brazil inflation, Selic and rates 2026

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

LatAm Markets: Live Signals → — real-time movers, turnover leaders and FX across Latin America.

Free · Any country in the world · Prediction markets Want prediction market reports on your country? Pick any country in the world. Your report arrives the moment you confirm, then every Sunday: what the markets say about elections, currencies and policy there, with volumes and plain-English explanations. Choose your country or region Choose your country or region Latin America overall Argentina Bahamas Barbados Belize Bolivia Brazil Chile Colombia Costa Rica Cuba Dominican Republic Ecuador El Salvador Guatemala Guyana Haiti Honduras Jamaica Mexico Nicaragua Panama Paraguay Peru Puerto Rico Suriname Trinidad and Tobago Uruguay Venezuela Africa overall Algeria Angola Benin Botswana Burkina Faso Burundi Cameroon Cape Verde Central African Republic Chad Comoros DR Congo Djibouti Egypt Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Eswatini Ethiopia Gabon Gambia Ghana Guinea Guinea-Bissau Ivory Coast Kenya Lesotho Liberia Libya Madagascar Malawi Mali Mauritania Mauritius Morocco Mozambique Namibia Niger Nigeria Republic of the Congo Rwanda Senegal Seychelles Sierra Leone Somalia South Africa South Sudan Sudan Tanzania Togo Tunisia Uganda Zambia Zimbabwe The world: biggest markets Afghanistan Albania Andorra Antigua and Barbuda Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahrain Bangladesh Belarus Belgium Bhutan Bosnia and Herzegovina Brunei Bulgaria Cambodia Canada China Croatia Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Dominica Estonia Fiji Finland France Georgia Germany Greece Greenland Grenada Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Israel Italy Japan Jordan Kazakhstan Kiribati Kosovo Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Laos Latvia Lebanon Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Malaysia Maldives Malta Marshall Islands Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Myanmar Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Zealand North Korea North Macedonia Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine Papua New Guinea Philippines Poland Portugal Qatar Romania Russia Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Serbia Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands South Korea Spain Sri Lanka Sweden Switzerland Syria Taiwan Tajikistan Thailand Timor-Leste Tonga Turkey Turkmenistan Tuvalu Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States Uzbekistan Vanuatu Vatican City Vietnam Yemen Email address Send me my country report Sign up another address or choice