The row comes as the SPLM picks the candidates who will stand in South Sudan’s first national election since independence. The party says it has not signed a partnership with any political party.

Voters queue at a polling station at the John Garang Mausoleum in Juba during the independence referendum in January 2011. File photo, 2011. (Photo: Ranjit Bhaskar, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Politics: South Sudan

South Sudan’s ruling party accused a presidential adviser on Wednesday 18 November 2026 of trying to influence its internal votes, after a lunch for party members in Aweil, a town in the north-west. John Andruga Duku, national secretary for political affairs of the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (SPLM), told journalists in Juba, the capital, that the party objects to the meeting.

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The adviser, Hussein Abdelbaggi Akol, is not an SPLM member, so the party says it cannot discipline him. He could not be reached for comment when the party spoke.

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Key Facts Who. Presidential adviser Hussein Abdelbaggi Akol and the ruling SPLM, President Salva Kiir’s party.

What. The SPLM says a lunch he hosted in Aweil was meant to sway its candidate votes.

When. The party spoke in Juba on Wednesday 18 November 2026.

As of. 21 November 2026, 10:00 GMT.

The row comes as the SPLM picks the candidates who will stand in South Sudan’s first national election since independence. The party says it has not signed a partnership with any political party.

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The SPLM is the party of President Salva Kiir, and it is holding primaries and congresses, the internal votes that decide its candidates. On 14 November 2026 the National Elections Commission (NEC), the state body that runs the vote, moved the first national election since independence in 2011 from Tuesday 22 December 2026 to Thursday 11 February 2027.

The delay is 51 days, and voter registration runs from 14 to 28 November. The NEC timetable sets a 45-day campaign from 27 December to 9 February, then one day of silence before the vote.

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The party had already tried to fence the process in, and on 10 November SPLM Secretary-General Akol Paul Kordit warned members of the transitional government, the power-sharing administration now running the country, not to interfere in the primaries. He said officials who intimidate candidates or influence votes would face consequences once the party had enough evidence, and that it was documenting the violations.

Kordit also told soldiers on active duty to stay out of the primaries unless they have left service and obtained clearance from their units. In the Greater Pibor Administrative Area in the east the party suspended its primaries in early November, citing unspecified technical challenges, while Upper Nile State had completed its process.

A bridge over the White Nile in Juba, South Sudan’s capital. (File photo)

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Duku called the lunch “entitlement to bribery”. He said the party cannot sanction the adviser because he is not a registered member: “If he was a member of SPLM, we would have revoked the code of conduct immediately.”

“If you want to be in SPLM, come and declare it openly, but don’t deal SPLM secretly,” Duku told the adviser. He added: “We have not signed any partnership or cooperation with any political party as of now.”

Jimmy Atilio Machar, the SPLM’s acting secretary for culture and communication, said the party has information that some senior members attended the lunch. He said the party is “very, very evidential that the meeting had taken place”, and that it does not rely only on circulating photos, which can be manipulated with artificial intelligence.

Abdelbaggi is a presidential adviser and a former vice president who leads a faction of the South Sudan Opposition Alliance (SSOA), a coalition of opposition groups. By 3 June 2026 he had urged Muslims in Northern Bahr el Ghazal state, in the north-west, to vote for President Kiir, and SSOA spokesperson Moro Genesio said the alliance had not endorsed any candidate.

The dispute is hard to settle on the public record, because the SPLM has not published the list of members said to have attended. Abdelbaggi has not been quoted directly, and he could not be reached for comment when the party spoke on 18 November.

The party has not said how it will handle the matter. The NEC campaign period opens on 27 December.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the SPLM angry with the presidential adviser?

The party says a lunch he hosted for some of its members was an attempt to influence its internal votes. The adviser is not a member of the party.

Can the SPLM punish Abdelbaggi?

Not under its code of conduct, according to the party, because he is not a registered member. Duku invited him to declare openly if he wants to join the party.

When will South Sudan hold its election?

The election commission has moved it to February next year. Voter registration is still running.

Sources SPLM statements to journalists in Juba, 18 November 2026 · SPLM Secretary-General’s remarks, 10 November 2026 · National Elections Commission revised election timetable, 14 November 2026

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