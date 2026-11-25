A government adviser queued to register to prove that the vote will happen, while critics point to repeated delays and a detained opposition leader.

Photo: Rigan123 / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

South Sudan Elections

Joseph Ngere Paciko, a presidential adviser on governance in South Sudan and a former speaker of its Transitional National Legislative Assembly, the interim parliament, registered to vote at the Buluk registration centre in Juba, the capital, to answer doubts that the election will happen. Registration is due to close on Saturday 28 November 2026.

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Voting is set for Thursday 11 February 2027, which would be the country’s first national election since independence in 2011. The National Elections Commission, the state body that runs the vote, published the new calendar by Saturday 14 November 2026, moving the poll from Tuesday 22 December.

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Key Facts Who. Joseph Ngere Paciko, presidential adviser on governance, registered in Juba.

What. Voter registration closes Saturday 28 November; voting is set for 11 February 2027.

Why. He wants to counter doubts that the election will take place.

As of. 25 November 2026, 12:00 GMT

A government adviser queued to register to prove that the vote will happen, while critics point to repeated delays and a detained opposition leader.

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“Today, I have come to register to demonstrate to those who doubt that elections will take place,” Paciko said at the centre. “The election is scheduled for the 11th of February.”

He urged people who have not yet signed up to do so before the exercise closes. “We have very few days remaining,” he said.

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The vote was first due in 2022 under the 2018 peace deal, which ended the civil war. It has been repeatedly delayed since.

The revised timetable gave no reason, but commission chairman Gabriel Bol Deng argued on Tuesday 24 November, at a meeting between the commission and political parties in Juba, that the work needed 115 more days and only 40 remained before 22 December. “December 22nd is not humanly practical,” he said.

Registration opened on Saturday 14 November at more than 3,100 centres across the country’s 10 states and three administrative areas. Equipment had not yet reached some remote centres when it began.

File photo. The Nile bridge in Juba, South Sudan’s capital.

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Yasmin Sooka, chair of the UN Commission on Human Rights in South Sudan, an independent expert panel, said in October that the government’s new laws amount to “a constitutional coup through legislative reforms”. Her panel reports to the UN Human Rights Council.

Riek Machar, the main opposition leader, a former vice president and the chief rival of President Salva Kiir, has been under house arrest since March 2025. The government accuses him of crimes against humanity.

Bol Deng told the meeting: “You cannot fit 115 days into 40 days. Our country needs a soft landing.”

The Sudan People’s Liberation Movement in Opposition (SPLM-IO), the party of Riek Machar, objected to the new date and warned of a possible boycott. Its interim leadership is headed by Stephen Par Kuol, the peacebuilding minister.

Kornelio Kon, a former deputy speaker of the transitional parliament who chairs the National Alliance of Political Parties, filed a petition in a Juba court on Monday 23 November after giving the commission a 72 hour ultimatum to restore 22 December. “We want the government to uphold the rule of law,” Kon said.

Bol Deng replied on Tuesday 24 November that the National Elections Act, amended in 2026, lets the commission adjust the timetable when circumstances threaten a credible election. The commission says it will go ahead on 11 February under Article 57(1)(c) of the act.

Under the commission’s calendar, campaigning runs from Sunday 27 December to Tuesday 9 February. That is a campaign of 45 days.

Bol Deng said the steps need different amounts of time: 58 days for registration, 51 for candidate nominations and 45 for the campaign. He also said valid ballot papers could not be produced in 40 days, and that more than 100,000 transparent ballot boxes had to be made.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can South Sudanese still register?

Registration is due to close on Saturday 28 November 2026. The commission’s calendar then runs towards the vote on 11 February 2027.

Why do people doubt the vote?

Earlier dates have slipped repeatedly and the main opposition leader is under house arrest. The commission says the new date reflects the time the work actually needs.

Sources Primary sources: National Elections Commission revised election timetable of 14 November 2026 and statements by its chairman Gabriel Bol Deng · Remarks by Joseph Ngere Paciko at the Buluk registration centre, Juba · Remarks by Yasmin Sooka, October 2026

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