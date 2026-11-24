South Sudan’s media regulator wants newsrooms to treat AI fakes as a threat to the vote, as the election moves to February 2027. Its election coverage guidelines are due soon.

File photo. The White Nile at Nimule, the South Sudanese town on the main road from Uganda to Juba. (Photo: Bior ajang, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Brief · Politics: South Sudan

South Sudan’s state media regulator has told newsrooms to verify every claim, image and audio clip before they publish, because artificial intelligence (AI) makes fakes harder to spot. Peter Jok Gai, Acting Director of Media and Information Compliance at the Media Authority, said so at a media workshop in Juba, the capital, that was reported on Tuesday 24 November 2026.

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Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Africa story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. Who. Peter Jok Gai, acting compliance director at South Sudan’s Media Authority, the state press regulator.

What. He told media houses to verify claims, images and audio, and to reject AI-made fakes.

Where. Juba, South Sudan, before its first national election, now set for Thursday 11 February 2027.

When. Reported on Tuesday 24 November 2026; coverage guidelines are due “soon”.

As of. Tuesday 24 November 2026, 12:45 GMT

South Sudan’s media regulator wants newsrooms to treat AI fakes as a threat to the vote, as the election moves to February 2027. Its election coverage guidelines are due soon.

Peter Jok Gai described false information as “another disease” and warned that “all information is spread rather than truth.” He said the press has “a duty to verify every claim, image and audio clip before broadcasting or printing.”

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Media houses, Gai said, must “actively counter misinformation and disinformation by disrupting the whole narrative” and he told them to stop amplifying social media rumours that could confuse voters or discredit the electoral process. He added that AI makes it harder to tell genuine information from fabricated content, and he urged outlets to reject hate speech and incitement.

The Authority “will soon release election coverage guidelines” covering the campaign, voting and the announcement of results, Gai said. Journalists must hold valid accreditation before covering polling stations and other official electoral activities.

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The Authority has not published the workshop’s date or organiser, or a release date for the guidelines. It has not said what penalty an outlet would face for spreading AI fakes.

File photo. A bridge over the Nile at Juba, the capital of South Sudan (undated). Photo: Rod Waddington / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0).

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The warning comes before South Sudan’s first national election since it became independent from Sudan in 2011. The National Elections Commission (NEC), the state body that runs the vote, announced on 14 November 2026 that polling moves from 22 December 2026 to Thursday 11 February 2027.

South Sudan’s Information Minister Ateny Wek Ateny told a Juba workshop, reported on 15 May 2026, that AI serves medicine, agriculture and education but “now it is being used to destroy families here in South Sudan.” He described cases in which images of women were allegedly manipulated with AI tools and inserted into pornographic material.

Sapana Abuyi, the Authority’s Director General for Information and Media Compliance, said on 2 June 2026: “we have already given a green light to go ahead with AI to be used in our media.” Abuyi added that outlets should use AI “responsibly, because it comes with responsibility.”

Ajou Luol Akuei, who leads the Authority, spoke at a workshop run by the president’s media office, reported on 27 July 2026. He said registration will be required for election coverage, and that unregistered outlets would not be permitted to cover the polls online.

Reporters Without Borders (RSF), a Paris-based press freedom group, ranks South Sudan 118th of 180 countries in its 2026 index. That is down nine places from 109th in 2025, and RSF writes that “freedom of the press is extremely precarious in South Sudan, where journalists work under constant threat and intimidation”.

RSF says at least nine journalists have been killed since 2014. It adds that “almost all crimes of violence against journalists go unpunished”.

The NEC timetable of 14 November 2026 sets a 45-day campaign from 27 December 2026 to 9 February 2027, followed by a day of silence on 10 February. Voter registration began on 14 November and closes on Saturday 28 November 2026.

More: South Sudan news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

What has the Media Authority asked journalists to do?

It wants them to check claims, images and audio before publishing and to refuse to amplify rumours. Accreditation will be needed to cover polling stations.

Why does the AI warning matter for the vote?

The regulator sees fabricated content as a risk to voter confidence in the first national election since independence. It links the problem to hate speech and possible violence.

Does the Authority ban AI in newsrooms?

No, it has said AI may be used in media, but responsibly. It has not yet set out what penalties would apply to misuse.

Sources: South Sudan Media Authority statements reported 24 November and 2 June 2026; National Elections Commission timetable (14 November 2026); Information Ministry workshop statements (reported 15 May 2026); Presidential Media Office workshop (reported 27 July 2026); Reporters Without Borders World Press Freedom Index 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error