A first national election since independence now depends on a dispute over its date, which a court has been asked to settle.

A busy street at Gudele in Juba, photographed in January 2024. It is an archive scene, not the court or the trial. Photo: MakurProTyler / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Brief: South Sudan Politics

An alliance of South Sudanese political parties has asked the Supreme Court in Juba to overturn a new election date, according to a petition reported on Monday 23 November 2026. It wants the original date of 22 December 2026 restored in place of a vote now planned for February 2027.

South Sudan has not held a national election since it became independent from Sudan in 2011. Voter registration for the planned vote closes on Saturday 28 November 2026.

Key Facts Who. National Alliance of Political Parties, led by Kornelio Kon, filed in Juba.

What. It seeks to restore the 22 December 2026 vote, moved to 11 February 2027.

Why. NEC keeps 11 February 2027, citing Article 57(1)(c) of the Elections Act.

Next. Voter registration closes on Saturday 28 November 2026.

As of. 23 November 2026, 20:00 GMT

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A first national election since independence now depends on a dispute over its date, which a court has been asked to settle.

The petition was filed by the National Alliance of Political Parties, led by Kornelio Kon, a former deputy speaker of South Sudan’s interim parliament. Kon says he will run for president, and the filing followed a 72-hour ultimatum the alliance gave the National Elections Commission (NEC) in the previous week.

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The commission issued its revised calendar on 14 November 2026 and says it will go ahead with the vote on Thursday 11 February 2027. It cites its powers under Article 57(1)(c) of the National Elections Act 2012, as amended.

File photo. The terminal at Juba International Airport, in the South Sudanese capital, July 2011. Photo: City ren2002, CC BY-SA 3.0, Wikimedia Commons.

Kon said on Monday 23 November: “We want the government to uphold the rule of law.” He added that the alliance backs holding an election and would announce its candidates the next day.

Another party, the Revive South Sudan Party, and a faction of the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-in-Opposition (SPLM-IO), led by Stephen Par Kuol, also objected to the new date last week. SPLM-IO is the party of Riek Machar, South Sudan’s suspended first vice president, who has been under house arrest since March 2025.

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The alliance is not united, as one report says some member parties have withdrawn their confidence in Kon, a claim not independently confirmed. A separate challenge comes from the United Sudan African Party, a registered party, which on 17 November asked the NEC for its written legal basis by Tuesday 24 November and reserved the right to go to the Supreme Court.

Frequently Asked Questions

When will South Sudan vote?

The National Elections Commission says in February 2027, while the alliance wants the original December date restored.

Which court will hear the case?

Reports on the petition describe it as the Supreme Court in Juba, and no hearing date has been given.

Sources Primary sources: National Elections Commission of South Sudan, revised election calendar, 14 November 2026 · National Elections Act 2012, Article 57(1)(c) · petition by the National Alliance of Political Parties, Juba, reported 23 November 2026

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