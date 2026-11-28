The UN’s envoy says South Sudan’s first national election is a milestone rather than a finish line. Stability, she said, also rests on the ceasefire, inclusive government and unfinished reforms.

A busy street at Gudele in Juba, photographed in January 2024. It is an archive scene, not the court or the trial. Photo: MakurProTyler / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Politics: South Sudan

The head of the United Nations mission in South Sudan has said that elections alone will not secure lasting peace, in remarks reported on Saturday 28 November 2026. Anita Kiki Gbeho, the UN Secretary-General’s special representative for South Sudan, spoke in Addis Ababa on Friday 27 November at the launch of a joint task force of the African Union, the regional bloc IGAD (the Intergovernmental Authority on Development) and the UN.

South Sudan, which became independent in 2011, is due to hold its first national vote on Thursday 11 February 2027. For readers abroad, the message is that a ballot date is not the same as a settled peace.

Key Facts Who. Anita Kiki Gbeho, UN envoy and head of the UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS).

What. She said elections are “an important milestone, but not an end to the peace process.”

Where-When. Addis Ababa, Ethiopia; election set for February 2027.

As of. Saturday 28 November 2026, 19:30 GMT.

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The UN’s envoy says South Sudan’s first national election is a milestone rather than a finish line. Stability, she said, also rests on the ceasefire, inclusive government and unfinished reforms.

“Elections are an important milestone, but not an end to the peace process,” Gbeho said. She said elections alone will not guarantee stability, which also depends on respect for the ceasefire, inclusive governance and political reforms.

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She named a permanent constitution, security arrangements for the transition, judicial reform, transitional justice and national reconciliation as commitments still outstanding under the 2018 peace deal. That deal is formally the Revitalised Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in South Sudan, known as R-ARCSS.

Gbeho said consensus requires meaningful and inclusive engagement among all stakeholders. She also welcomed a presidential decree on humanitarian access.

A bridge over the Nile at Juba, the capital of South Sudan (undated photo). Photo: Rod Waddington / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0)

The vote has already moved once. It was first set for 22 December 2026, and the National Elections Commission (NEC), the body that runs the election, shifted it to Thursday 11 February 2027 in a calendar issued on 14 November 2026.

Gbeho made a similar point to the UN Security Council on 10 November 2026, saying: “Elections, if managed well, can become a path towards peace rather than a trigger for increased tensions.” The hedge matters, since a vote can calm a country only if it is run well.

The launch in Addis Ababa came a day after President Salva Kiir closed a dialogue of political parties in Juba on Thursday 26 November. The dialogue involved Juba-based parties and left out some opposition groups that operate abroad.

Gbeho’s concern is not new. At a UN Security Council meeting on 6 August 2026 (press release SC/16427), she said she was worried about whether conditions for credible, peaceful and inclusive elections could be set in time.

The United States representative at that meeting offered a blunter view, saying leaders had “distracted the international community with insincere election talks to attract donor assistance”. South Sudan’s representative replied that the challenges are “manageable” and should not be called hindrances created by the government.

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At the 6 August meeting she said more than 420,000 people were displaced by violence from January to June 2026. She also said 36 humanitarian workers had been killed in 2026 by that date.

George Aggrey Owinow, interim chair of the Reconstituted Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission (JMEC), the body that oversees the peace deal, told the same meeting that preparations were “way behind schedule”. He said the government had separated the constitution and the census from the elections without the due process the agreement requires.

Riek Machar, the suspended First Vice President and leader of the opposition movement SPLM-IO (Sudan People’s Liberation Movement in Opposition), has been under house arrest since 26 March 2025 and is on trial for treason. Greece named his detention at the 6 August meeting, and Latvia called for the release of political detainees.

For readers in the United States, the lesson is to read the election date next to displacement and aid-access figures, not instead of them. The ceasefire, the constitution and the security arrangements are the tests the UN envoy points to.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did the UN envoy say about South Sudan’s elections?

Anita Kiki Gbeho called elections a milestone but not the end of the peace process. She said stability also depends on the ceasefire, inclusive governance and political reforms.

When is South Sudan’s election?

The election commission has set polling for February 2027, after moving it from December 2026. It would be the country’s first national vote since independence.

Why does this matter beyond South Sudan?

The UN says unmet commitments in the 2018 peace deal could still undermine stability after a vote. For outsiders it shows that a ballot date alone does not prove a country is stable.

Sources Published Saturday 28 November 2026 · Source: remarks by the UN Special Representative for South Sudan at the launch of the AU-IGAD-UN Joint Task Force, reported 28 November 2026; UN Security Council press release SC/16427 of 6 August 2026; National Elections Commission calendar of 14 November 2026; UN Meetings Coverage · UNMISS · African Union · IGAD

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