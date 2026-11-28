Voter registration in one of South Sudan's most isolated counties began only after a journey of about 18 hours that cost a bodyguard's life. The national closing date is today.

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SOUTH SUDAN · ELECTION

A bodyguard was killed when the convoy of Nagero County’s commissioner came under four separate ambushes on the road from Tambura, a county town in South Sudan’s Western Equatoria State, the state’s information minister said. The convoy was carrying voter registration materials that had not reached the remote county since registration opened on 14 November 2026.

Noah Issa Phillip, the state’s information minister, said the commissioner left Tambura at about 2 p.m. on Thursday 26 November and reached Nagero around 8 a.m. on Friday 27 November. Registration began once the materials arrived, he said.

Key Facts Who Nagero County’s commissioner, the head of the county, and his escort; one bodyguard died.

What Four ambushes on one journey; voter registration materials finally delivered to the county.

Where The road from Tambura to Nagero, Western Equatoria State, South Sudan.

When Thursday 26 to Friday 27 November 2026; registration closes Saturday 28 November.

As of 28 November 2026, 10:40 GMT

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Voter registration in one of South Sudan’s most isolated counties began only after a journey of about 18 hours that cost a bodyguard’s life. The national closing date is today.

Phillip said the commissioner, appointed in October 2026, had been unable to reach the county until now because of insecurity along the road. Without the materials, residents had been unable to take part in the registration exercise, he said.

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“There were four ambushes on the way, where the commissioner of Nagero County lost his bodyguard,” Phillip said. “He was carrying with him the voter’s registration, so we thank God that the registration has already kicked off.”

The minister said residents had already started to come and register “in big numbers”. One bodyguard died and others were injured, but no names, numbers or attackers were given, and the account so far rests on the state government alone.

File photo: a busy street at Gudele in Juba, South Sudan’s capital, in January 2024. It is an archive scene, not the ambush site. (Photo: MakurProTyler, via Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0)

Four days earlier, on Tuesday 24 November 2026, Simon Bakama, chairperson of the state-level Western Equatoria High-Level Election Commission, said in Yambio, the state capital, that the materials for Nagero were stuck in Tambura because of insecurity on the road. He said the National Elections Commission (NEC), the national body that runs the vote, had flown materials to several counties, but those for Nagero stayed in Tambura.

Bakama said registration would close on 28 November 2026 without an extension, after which the process moves to the nomination of candidates. Caretaker governor Badagbu Daniel Rimbasa promised state support for moving materials to Nagero.

Phillip appealed to armed opposition forces, particularly the Sudan People’s Liberation Army in Opposition (SPLA-IO), to stop attacking government positions and embrace peace. The SPLA-IO is the armed wing of the main opposition movement, the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement in Opposition (SPLM-IO), whose leader, former vice-president Riek Machar, is in detention.

Phillip did not accuse the group of the ambushes. No statement from the SPLA-IO or claim of responsibility had been published at the time of writing.

Registration is the first step towards South Sudan’s first national election since independence in 2011. The NEC announced on Saturday 14 November 2026 that polling would move from 22 December to 11 February 2027, and gave no reason.

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The commission’s calendar runs registration from 14 to 28 November at more than 3,100 centres across the country. Nagero’s materials arrived one day before the closing date, and the state commission chair had already ruled out an extension.

The vote has been delayed repeatedly since 2022 was first set as the election year, while violence continues despite the 2018 peace deal that ended five years of civil war. In September President Salva Kiir dissolved the power-sharing government set up under that deal and appointed a caretaker administration.

Yasmin Sooka, chair of the Commission on Human Rights in South Sudan, a panel of independent United Nations investigators, spoke in October. She said: “This amounts to a constitutional coup through legislative reforms.”

For voters in remote counties, the episode shows how road security can decide who gets to register at all. Still unknown are the identity of the attackers, the number of injured and how many residents of Nagero managed to register before the deadline.

Frequently Asked Questions

Where is Nagero?

Nagero is a county in Western Equatoria State, in South Sudan’s south-west. The convoy reached it by the road from Tambura.

Who is blamed for the ambushes?

No one has been named. The state minister urged armed opposition forces to stop attacking government positions but did not accuse a specific group.

Can Nagero residents still register?

The state election commission said registration closes on the national date without an extension. Residents’ chances depend on whether the national commission changes that.

Sources remarks of Noah Issa Phillip, Western Equatoria State Minister of Information, made public 28 November 2026 (no official text found)

remarks of Simon Bakama, chairperson of the Western Equatoria State High-Level Election Commission, Yambio, 24 November 2026

National Elections Commission of South Sudan, revised electoral calendar, 14 November 2026 (document not seen)

statement of Yasmin Sooka, chair of the Commission on Human Rights in South Sudan, October 2026 (as quoted publicly)

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