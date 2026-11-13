Kenya Arrests Indian in US$1.3M Gold Scam

KENYA · CRIME

Key Facts What happened Kenya’s Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI, the national detective agency) arrested an Indian man at Nairobi’s airport.

Where Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), Nairobi, moments after he landed from Dubai.

The money Alleged gold investment fraud of US$1,325,970 (about Kenyan shillings (KSh) 172.3 million) tied to a promised 210 kilograms of gold.

His status He is in custody and no charge has been reported. He is a suspect until a court rules.

What it means for you The case alleges a private gold offer, paid through an informal transfer network, for gold that was never delivered.

Kenyan detectives say they arrested an Indian man at Nairobi airport over an alleged US$1.3 million gold fraud.

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The DCI announced on Friday 13 November 2026 that its detectives had arrested an Indian national at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) in Nairobi. He had just arrived from Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.

The alleged fraud totals US$1,325,970 (about Kenyan shillings (KSh) 172.3 million, an implied rate of roughly KSh130 per US$ from the DCI’s two figures). The DCI says an investor was persuaded to pay in order to secure 210 kilograms of gold.

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What Happened at the Airport

Detectives from the DCI’s Nairobi Regional Criminal Investigations Office made the arrest moments after the man landed from Dubai. The DCI names him as Maheshbhai Rameshbhai Bhadra.

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The DCI says the arrest was made under a stop order issued by the Milimani Law Courts (Nairobi’s main court complex). He is in custody awaiting processing and arraignment, which means being brought before a court to hear the charge.

The case began with a complaint from an investor who says he was defrauded. He alleges the money moved through an informal “Hawala” arrangement, a trust-based network of agents that moves money without a bank wire, involving agents in Dubai and Kenya.

Investigators say the complainant was persuaded to pay in order to secure 210 kilograms of gold, but, the complainant alleges, no gold was delivered. The DCI has not named the complainant.

What Each Side Says

The DCI says investigations into financial fraud continue. The DCI says it is pursuing others involved in fraudulent investment schemes.

These are the DCI’s allegations, and the complainant’s claims have not been tested in court. We found no statement from the suspect or from a lawyer acting for him.

No charge has been reported so far. He remains a suspect until a court rules.

In Plain English DCI: the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, Kenya’s detective agency.

the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, Kenya’s detective agency. JKIA: Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, Nairobi’s main airport.

Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, Nairobi’s main airport. Hawala: a trust-based network of agents that moves money without a bank wire.

a trust-based network of agents that moves money without a bank wire. Arraignment: being brought before a court to hear the charge.

being brought before a court to hear the charge. Stop order: a court order that, per the DCI, preceded the arrest.

File photo. Traffic on the Nairobi to Mombasa highway in Nairobi, 11 May 2019. Photo: Endesia94 / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

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What Is Not Known

The charge sheet, the court date and whether any money was recovered are not known. The identities of the agents in Dubai and Kenya have not been given.

The complainant’s name and nationality are also not public. How the arrest connects to any other case has not been stated.

What It Means for US Readers

For US investors, buyers of African gold and travellers on Dubai to Nairobi routes, the case shows how a private gold offer is alleged to have gone wrong. The payment is alleged to have run through an informal transfer arrangement instead of a bank wire.

That is an observation from the facts of one case, not a finding by a court. Related Rio Times coverage includes Kenya’s refund order to a bank over a card fee tax and the Kenya hub.

What to Watch

The next step is the suspect’s arraignment, and no date has been published. The charge, if one is filed, will be known only at that hearing.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was arrested at Nairobi airport over the gold case?

The DCI names the suspect as Maheshbhai Rameshbhai Bhadra, an Indian national. He was arrested at JKIA moments after arriving from Dubai.

How much money is involved?

The DCI puts the alleged fraud at US$1,325,970, about KSh172.3 million. That implies a rate of roughly KSh130 per US$.

Has the suspect been charged?

No charge has been reported. He is in custody awaiting processing and arraignment.

What is a Hawala arrangement?

Hawala is a trust-based network of agents that moves money without a bank wire. The complainant says the payment in this case went through such an arrangement involving agents in Dubai and Kenya.

Sources: Directorate of Criminal Investigations, Kenya, statement of 13 November 2026.