Bakers say rising costs leave them no choice, while the government says households cannot bear a dearer loaf. The ministry promises national talks, but no date is set.

Stalls around Sandaga market in central Dakar in January 2019. Trade here runs on cash and phone wallets (Photo: Balou46, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons)

NEWS · SENEGAL · ECONOMY

Senegal’s government has rejected a 40% rise in the price of the standard baguette, as bakers began a 72-hour production halt on Monday 23 November 2026. The Ministry of Industry and Commerce said that day that the price of 210 West African CFA francs (FCFA; about US$0.35) proposed by some bakers, up from 150 FCFA (about US$0.25), is “unacceptable given the economic situation of the country”.

The dispute has a history. The Intersyndicale de la boulangerie du Sénégal, a joint front of bakers’ associations, called this halt on 18 November.

Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Africa story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. Who. Bakers’ joint front against Senegal’s Ministry of Industry and Commerce.

What. Bakers seek a 40% rise in the baguette price; the government says no.

When. Production halt on 23, 24 and 25 November 2026; renewal threatened.

As of. Tuesday 24 November 2026, 12:00 GMT

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Bakers say rising costs leave them no choice, while the government says households cannot bear a dearer loaf. The ministry promises national talks, but no date is set.

ANSD, the national statistics agency, reported that consumer prices in October 2026 were 1.6% higher than a year earlier, up from 1.0% in September. Inflation is still low, which fits the ministry’s case for stability.

The public purse is tight too: Finance Minister Cheikh Diba’s 2027 budget bill, which the National Assembly rejected on 18 November 2026, projects growth of 1.5%. It also projects a deficit of 4.7% of gross domestic product (GDP), which narrows the room for subsidies.

The bakers cite the cost of flour, fuel, transport and electricity. El Hadj Malick Thiam, spokesman of the Regroupement des boulangers du Sénégal (RBS) Authentique, a bakers’ group, said on 23 November: “After many negotiations with the ministry, we found that nothing can be obtained without a strike.”

He added that “if we go on like this, all of us will close shop.” He said the state promised about three years ago to cut the price of a flour bag by 7,000 FCFA (about US$11.70), but only 4,000 FCFA (about US$6.70) was applied.

“For three years we have been chasing those 3,000 francs,” Thiam said, meaning the 3,000 FCFA (about US$5) still outstanding. US$ values here use about 598.6 FCFA per US$, the euro peg divided by the EUR/USD rate of 24 November 2026.

The 190 g baguette would rise by 60 FCFA (about US$0.10) under the bakers’ plan. The strike’s promoters say they may extend it nationwide if the government does not respond.

File photo. The Dakar coastline seen from the air, December 2010. (Photo: Jeff Attaway, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

The ministry, led by Minister Serigne Guèye Diop, said the government “has made the irrevocable choice of stability” and called any unilateral increase without consultation incompatible with protecting household purchasing power. It prefers “a structural approach rather than an immediate revision of prices”, which rules out a rise before the national talks while leaving relief open.

The communiqué lists three axes: lower operating costs through possible tax, customs and energy relief, modernised production equipment and hygiene standards, and better sector organisation. It promised national talks of the bakery sector “soon” but gave no date.

Turnout is in dispute, and the unions have not published a closure count. In the Thiès region, west of Dakar, the regional Commerce service, led by Khadim Ndiaye, counted 116 bakeries and observed no halt in bread production on Monday.

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The 210 FCFA demand is not new, as the RBS group voiced it on 9 September 2026. The state still holds the baguette at 150 FCFA (about US$0.25).

The front itself is split. The National Federation of Senegalese Bakers (FNBS), the main national bakers’ federation, said in a communiqué on Friday 20 November that it had neither signed nor approved the Intersyndicale document and withdrew from the coordination group.

It told members to keep producing bread and said its acronym was used without its approval. It wants national talks before any stoppage.

A 40% rise on a loaf bought every day would reach household budgets directly, while bakers say that without relief they will close. For US readers, the dispute shows how world grain prices, which drive flour import costs, collide with a fixed street price.

The halt is due to end on Wednesday 25 November unless its promoters extend it. The date of the national bakery talks is not confirmed, and the ministry says discussions with trade bodies continue in commissions.

How many bakeries stopped on Tuesday 24 November is not known, and neither is the legal text that fixes the 150 FCFA (about US$0.25) price, which we could not find. Renewal beyond Wednesday is a threat, not a decision.

More: Senegal news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

Will bread get dearer in Senegal now?

Not for now: the ministry rejects an immediate increase and points to national talks first. The baguette stays at 150 FCFA (about US$0.25) for the moment.

Is the strike still on?

The halt was planned to end on Wednesday, with a threat of renewal if the government does not respond. The bakers’ federations disagree on whether to stop.

Why do bakers want a higher price?

They cite higher costs for flour, fuel, transport and electricity, and say promised relief on flour never fully arrived.

Sources Ministry of Industry and Commerce of Senegal, press communiqué, 23 November 2026 · Intersyndicale de la boulangerie du Sénégal, joint communiqué, 18 November 2026 · Fédération nationale des boulangers du Sénégal, communiqué, 20 November 2026 · Regional Commerce service, Thiès, count of 23 November 2026 · ANSD, consumer price index, October 2026: ansd.sn

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