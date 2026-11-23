This Brief rests on the Treasury’s statement as reported, and the payment itself is not independently confirmed by us.

Photo: Photowalk (Lamine Niang) / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

Brief: Senegal

Senegal’s Treasury said it paid the interest due on Monday 23 November 2026 on its 6.25% dollar bond maturing in 2033, according to reports that day. The payment, known as a coupon, was made within the required period, the Treasury said, without giving the transfer date.

Rio Times membership One dollar for your first month. All premium analysis. Enter your email and the link comes by mail. Privacy Send me the offer

Market data put the coupon at US$31.25 million, while a published payment calendar estimated about US$34 million, and we could not confirm either figure. The payment comes while a budget standoff threatens a US$2.2 billion loan programme from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the global lender.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Africa story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

Key Facts Who. Senegal’s Treasury and holders of the dollar bond maturing in 2033.

What. Coupon due 23 November reportedly paid on time; amount unconfirmed, estimates US$31 to US$34 million.

Why it matters. A budget standoff threatens a US$2.2 billion programme from the IMF, the global lender.

Open. The transfer date and the exact coupon amount are unstated.

As of. Monday 23 November 2026, 20:00 GMT.

This Brief rests on the Treasury’s statement as reported, and the payment itself is not independently confirmed by us.

Rio Times membership Read everything we publish for US$1 in the first month. Then US$8.99 a month. Cancel anytime. Start for US$1

Follow this story Get an email when there’s news on Senegal Email address Follow

The standoff is between Senegal’s President Bassirou Diomaye Faye and the National Assembly, Senegal’s parliament, which his former prime minister, Ousmane Sonko, now presides over. On Tuesday 3 November 2026 the Assembly voted to end its examination of the revised 2026 budget, rejecting it.

Faye then put the revised budget into force by decree no. 2026-2416 on Thursday 19 November 2026, the Presidency announced. IMF spokesperson Julie Kozack had declined a week earlier to comment on a possible move by the president to circumvent parliament.

File photo. The Dakar coastline seen from the air, Senegal, December 2010. Photo: Jeff Attaway, CC BY 2.0, Wikimedia Commons.

RT Ask Rio Times Latin American markets, currencies and companies. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesMarkets, currencies and the economy › RT Ask Rio Times Latin American markets, currencies and companies. × Markets today The currency Rates & inflation Economy outlook Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →

Kozack said at a briefing on Thursday 12 November 2026 that Senegal must put the policies it agreed with IMF staff into practice, including a completed budget framework. She added that Senegal must also finish corrective measures on its misreported debt, borrowing left out of official accounts, and provide financing assurances from partners before the IMF board can approve the programme.

Africa Intelligence One email, every weekday morning. African markets, politics and business — filed from our newsroom in Rio. Yesterday’s subject line: “Libya's oil firm says a group shut a pipeline valve” Get the brief

Kozack said the IMF is not a party to the talks between the government and the National Assembly, and that it respects each member’s own legal framework. She also noted that Senegal’s official creditor committee, the group of government lenders that negotiates debt relief, had not yet been formed.

It is not known whether the IMF will treat the decree as meeting its budget condition, whether its legal basis will stand, or when the board might meet. For investors holding Senegal’s dollar bonds, the reported payment shows debt service continuing, while the larger test remains the IMF programme.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is a bond coupon?

It is the regular interest payment a government makes to the investors who hold its bonds. A missed payment can lead to default once any grace period ends.

Why does the budget matter to the IMF?

The IMF says Senegal must complete a budget framework before its board can approve the loan programme.

Sources: Senegal Treasury statement on the 2033 coupon, as reported on 23 November 2026; IMF press briefing by spokesperson Julie Kozack (12 November 2026); Presidency communiqué on decree no. 2026-2416 (19 November 2026); National Assembly vote of 3 November 2026.

Connected Coverage: Senegal news · Senegal’s president forces budget by decree · IMF says Senegal must finish budget for loan

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

LatAm Markets: Live Signals → — real-time movers, turnover leaders and FX across Latin America.