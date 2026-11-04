San Juan Mayor Demands Data on Migrant Raids

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PUERTO RICO · IMMIGRATION

Key Facts The place San Juan is the capital of Puerto Rico, a US territory whose residents are US citizens.

What happened Mayor Miguel Romero Lugo met the island’s top federal investigator and demanded detailed arrest data.

The demand He wants arrest numbers, legal grounds, releases and advance notice to the city.

The stance City police will not assist immigration enforcement but will keep fighting crime with federal agents.

What is next The mayor wants a written federal reply to the letter he sent last week.

The mayor of San Juan, Miguel Romero Lugo, has asked federal immigration agents to explain who they arrested in his city’s neighbourhoods and why. He made the demand in a meeting with the local chief of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), the criminal-investigation arm of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), and published it in a written statement on Tuesday 3 November 2026.

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For US readers, the story tests how far federal deportation drives can go in a place where every resident is a US citizen. Our earlier report on the first condemnations of the raids explains how the operations began.

What Happened

Federal agents carried out immigration operations in San Juan communities such as Barrio Obrero and Villa Palmeras, starting on Thursday 22 October 2026. The mayor cited complaints of intimidation, long guns, interventions in religious spaces and action against people who documented the arrests.

On Monday 26 October the mayor ordered the Municipal Police not to take part. A week later he met Rebecca González Ramos, who heads HSI in Puerto Rico, and repeated that federal authority "must be accompanied at all times by respect for human dignity and the constitutional rights of all people."

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What the Mayor Wants

Romero Lugo asked for a detailed list of the arrests: how many people were held, on what grounds, and how many were freed after their immigration status was checked. He also asked agents to separate people with criminal records or charges from those stopped only over their immigration status.

He said the data are needed "to know the scope of the operations and to assess their impact on our communities." He also wants the city told when operations happen, so the city’s Immigrant Assistance Office, a municipal unit that guides affected families, can help them.

The mayor said González Ramos told him the recent street operations were carried out by Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO), the ICE branch that arrests and deports people, based in Miami, Florida. He asked for a direct contact there and a written answer to the letter he sent federal authorities the week before.

According to the mayor, González Ramos said she would pass on the need for "communication mechanisms that help prevent conflicts" during such operations. She had said a week earlier that HSI does not lead such operations on the island.

A Line Between Cooperation and Enforcement

The mayor repeated that city police and city offices will not take part in or support immigration control. At the same time, the city says it will keep working with federal agencies on crime and other public-safety matters.

That split matters in a territory where local and federal officers work the same streets. It also shows how local and federal officials can disagree on immigration while still sharing crime work.

What It Means for You

If you travel to San Juan, nothing changes for US citizens: no passport is needed and you do not clear immigration. The dispute is about street operations in specific neighbourhoods, not about visitors.

For US investors and employers on the island, the story is a reminder that federal enforcement can reach communities where many immigrants live and work. The mayor’s data demand could shape how much the public learns about each operation.

What Is Not Known

It is not known how many people were detained in the latest operations, which is why the mayor asks for the figures. We found no public federal answer to his written request as of Wednesday 4 November 2026.

It is also unclear whether the operations will continue, whether the city will be warned in advance, and whether any official investigation of the complaints will open. The mayor has called for one, and we found no announcement of it.

More: Puerto Rico news in English, every day from The Rio Times. See also who holds power in Puerto Rico.

Related coverage: El Salvador Troops Reach Haiti to Find 4.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who Is Miguel Romero Lugo?

He is the mayor of San Juan, the capital of Puerto Rico. He ordered city police on Monday 26 October 2026 not to take part in immigration enforcement.

What Did the Mayor Ask Federal Agents For?

He asked for the number of people detained, the legal grounds for each operation and how many were released after status checks. He also asked for a contact point and advance notice to the city.

Are Puerto Ricans Affected by These Arrests?

Puerto Ricans are US citizens by birth, and US citizens cannot lawfully be deported. Critics worry that citizens can still be stopped during street operations, which is why the mayor wants records of each intervention.

Will San Juan Police Help Federal Agents?

Not with immigration control. The mayor says police will keep working with federal agencies on crime and other public-safety matters.

Sources: Municipality of San Juan, written statement by Mayor Miguel Romero Lugo, 3 November 2026; Homeland Security Investigations in Puerto Rico, public remarks of its head, October 2026; Mayor Romero Lugo, order to the Municipal Police, 26 October 2026; The Rio Times reporting, 22 to 26 October 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief