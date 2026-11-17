A video clip attributed to Ricardo Salinas Pliego, a Mexican billionaire whose business group, Grupo Salinas, includes Banco Azteca (a consumer bank), is circulating on social media. In it he is said to float replacing the bank’s human tellers with machines, Mexican media reported on 17 November 2026.

The reports attribute to him the line that the bank had 15,000 tellers and would have none, and link it to rising labour costs. We could not open the original video, and we found no statement from Grupo Salinas or Banco Azteca, so the attribution, the quote and the figure are reported and not confirmed by us.

Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Mexico story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. Who. Ricardo Salinas Pliego, Mexican billionaire; his group, Grupo Salinas, includes Banco Azteca.

Quote. Media attribute to him: “I had 15,000 tellers. I am going to have zero.”

Status. We have not seen the video and found no company statement.

Context. Mexico’s daily minimum wage is 315.04 Mexican pesos (about US$17.11) in 2026, up 13%.

Power Index. Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 70.8 points (November 2026 edition).

A remark attributed to him about replacing tellers with machines puts Mexico’s rising labour costs in the spotlight. The reports give no company plan, date or number of jobs.

What He Is Reported to Have Said

Two Mexican outlets reported on 17 November 2026 that Salinas Pliego raised the idea of replacing Banco Azteca’s human tellers with machines. They attribute to him, in Spanish, the words “Voy a tener cero” (“I am going to have zero”) about a staff they put at 15,000 tellers.

The reports say he tied the idea to higher labour costs, the minimum wage and a shorter working week, and said robots need no unions, sick leave or maternity leave. We have not heard the original recording, so we cannot say when or where it was made.

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The Banco Azteca and Elektra (the group’s retail chain) corporate towers in Mexico City. File photo.

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Why Labour Costs Are in Focus

Mexico’s national wage commission raised the general daily minimum wage by 13% for 2026, to 315.04 Mexican pesos (MXN; about US$17.11 at 18.41 pesos per dollar on 17 November), outside the northern border zone. The commission has not yet published the figure for 2027.

The reports also place the remark in the debate over a shorter working week. We could not confirm the current legal status of that proposal from an official source, so we do not describe it further.

What It Means for You

The remark is a signal about how one large Mexican employer may think about wage costs, not a plan: no date, budget or number of branches has been given. US readers who follow Mexican business should treat it as a comment to watch for follow-up, not as a decision.

What Is Not Known

We do not know when or where the remark was made, whether the 15,000 figure is accurate, or whether Banco Azteca has any automation programme that fits the description. Grupo Salinas had not published a response that we could find.

More: Mexico news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Salinas Pliego say about Banco Azteca?

Mexican media attribute to him the line that the bank had 15,000 tellers and would have none, linking it to labour costs. We have not seen the original video.

Has Banco Azteca confirmed a plan to replace tellers?

We found no statement from Banco Azteca or Grupo Salinas. The remark is reported as a comment, not as an announced plan.

How many tellers does Banco Azteca have?

The 15,000 figure comes from the remark as quoted by Mexican media. We could not confirm it from a company or regulator document.

What is Mexico’s minimum wage?

The general daily minimum for 2026 is 315.04 Mexican pesos (about US$17.11), up 13%, outside the northern border zone. The 2027 figure has not been published.

Sources

Sources: Comisión Nacional de los Salarios Mínimos (Mexico’s national minimum wage commission), resolution for 2026 published in the Diario Oficial de la Federación on 9 December 2025: gob.mx/conasami. Exchange rate: USD/MXN close of 17 November 2026.