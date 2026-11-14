Rio de Janeiro Daily Brief — Saturday, November 14, 2026

IBOV 172,457.76 ▲ 0.66% IPC MEX 71,610.23 ▼ 0.28% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.67▲ 0.45% USD/MXN18.52▼ 0.42% USD/CLP994.16▼ 0.13% USD/COP3,302▲ 0.70% USD/PEN3.40▼ 0.16% USD/ARS1,544▼ 0.11% USD/UYU40.59▲ 2.33% USD/PYG6,196▲ 2.33% USD/BOB11.59▼ 0.37% USD/DOP60.59▲ 1.85% USD/CRC442.74▼ 0.10% USD/GTQ7.64▲ 2.06% USD/HNL26.91▲ 2.15% USD/NIO36.62▲ 1.57% USD/VES909.35▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.69▲ 1.39% USD/TTD6.75▲ 1.58% EUR/BRL6.25▲ 0.93% BRENT 96.08 ▲ 0.27% WTI 88.92 ▲ 0.20% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.06 ▼ 1.93% GOLD 3,888 ▲ 0.06% SILVER 48.65 ▼ 2.65% SOY 1,233 ▲ 0.47% CORN 446.00 ▲ 0.79% WHEAT 593.50 ▲ 1.58% COFFEE 274.00 ▼ 2.21% SUGAR 18.40 ▲ 0.99% ORANGE JUICE 136.85 ▼ 2.91% COTTON 79.02 ▲ 0.44% COCOA 5,267 ▲ 3.97% BEEF 224.93 ▲ 2.75% CATTLE 335.65 ▼ 0.01% LITHIUM 58.76 ▼ 1.13% PETR4 45.30 ▲ 1.34% VALE3 63.50 ▼ 0.70% ITUB4 42.27 ▲ 1.42% BBDC4 14.52 ▲ 1.40% ABEV3 15.79 ▲ 0.25% BBAS3 15.10 ▼ 2.45% B3SA3 14.89 ▲ 0.88% WEGE3 51.31 ▼ 0.66% PRIO3 63.30 — 0.00% SUZB3 54.77 ▼ 2.27% RENT3 30.07 ▲ 1.66% AZZA3 15.91 ▼ 5.86% CSAN3 3.10 ▲ 8.77% RAIZ4 20.00 ▼ 6.67% PCAR3 2.56 ▲ 7.11% GMAT3 4.25 ▲ 10.68% PSSA3 46.41 ▲ 1.02% CVCB3 0.83 ▼ 1.19% POSI3 3.15 ▼ 6.53% SLCE3 18.28 ▼ 0.44% NATU3 5.13 ▼ 3.75% BRKM5 3.02 ▼ 1.63% RANI3 8.18 — 0.00% CSNA3 3.72 ▼ 12.06% IBOV 172,457.76 ▲ 0.66% IPC MEX 71,610.23 ▼ 0.28% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.67 ▲ 0.45% USD/MXN 18.52 ▼ 0.42% USD/CLP 994.16 ▼ 0.13% USD/COP 3,302 ▲ 0.70% USD/PEN 3.40 ▼ 0.16% USD/ARS 1,544 ▼ 0.11% USD/UYU 40.59 ▲ 2.33% USD/PYG 6,196 ▲ 2.33% USD/BOB 11.59 ▼ 0.37% USD/DOP 60.59 ▲ 1.85% USD/CRC 442.74 ▼ 0.10% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▲ 2.06% USD/HNL 26.91 ▲ 2.15% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 1.57% USD/VES 909.35 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.69 ▲ 1.39% USD/TTD 6.75 ▲ 1.58% EUR/BRL 6.25 ▲ 0.93% BRENT 96.08 ▲ 0.27% WTI 88.92 ▲ 0.20% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.06 ▼ 1.93% GOLD 3,888 ▲ 0.06% SILVER 48.65 ▼ 2.65% SOY 1,233 ▲ 0.47% CORN 446.00 ▲ 0.79% WHEAT 593.50 ▲ 1.58% COFFEE 274.00 ▼ 2.21% SUGAR 18.40 ▲ 0.99% ORANGE JUICE 136.85 ▼ 2.91% COTTON 79.02 ▲ 0.44% COCOA 5,267 ▲ 3.97% BEEF 224.93 ▲ 2.75% CATTLE 335.65 ▼ 0.01% LITHIUM 58.76 ▼ 1.13% PETR4 45.30 ▲ 1.34% VALE3 63.50 ▼ 0.70% ITUB4 42.27 ▲ 1.42% BBDC4 14.52 ▲ 1.40% ABEV3 15.79 ▲ 0.25% BBAS3 15.10 ▼ 2.45% B3SA3 14.89 ▲ 0.88% WEGE3 51.31 ▼ 0.66% PRIO3 63.30 — 0.00% SUZB3 54.77 ▼ 2.27% RENT3 30.07 ▲ 1.66% AZZA3 15.91 ▼ 5.86% CSAN3 3.10 ▲ 8.77% RAIZ4 20.00 ▼ 6.67% PCAR3 2.56 ▲ 7.11% GMAT3 4.25 ▲ 10.68% PSSA3 46.41 ▲ 1.02% CVCB3 0.83 ▼ 1.19% POSI3 3.15 ▼ 6.53% SLCE3 18.28 ▼ 0.44% NATU3 5.13 ▼ 3.75% BRKM5 3.02 ▼ 1.63% RANI3 8.18 — 0.00% CSNA3 3.72 ▼ 12.06%
since 2009
Saturday, November 14, 2026
Rio de Janeiro Daily City Brief — Saturday, November 14, 2026

Rio de Janeiro Daily Brief — Saturday, November 14, 2026

· November 14, 2026 · 07:00 BRT · 4 min read

Saturday 14 November is a good day to plan around museums, so we recommend a cultural day in Centro and Praça Mauá.

The headline is the choice of venues: seven places are open today, and two popular ones are closed.

Markets are shut for the weekend, and the board on this page carries the last Friday close in full.

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The day in one line: Museu do Amanhã, Museu de Arte do Rio and Centro Cultural Banco do Brasil in one easy walk.

Rio de Janeiro, daily life and what's on.
Rio de Janeiro Daily Brief for Saturday, November 14, 2026. Copacabana beach and the Rio de Janeiro skyline.


Instrument Level Session
Ibovespa (Brazil) 172,458 +0.66%
USD/BRL 5.667 +0.46%

Source: market close, 13 November 2026.

01
Day at a Glance
SNAPSHOT

— The day’s event: Museum day in Centro, Saturday 14 November
— Venue/time: Museu do Amanhã, Praça Mauá, Centro — 10am-6pm, R$30 (half R$15)
— Markets: Closed Saturday 14 and Sunday 15 November; see the board (Business & Markets / WEEK IN FIGURES)
— Weekend/outlook: Museu do Amanhã and Museu de Arte do Rio are open Sunday 15 and Monday 16 and Tuesday 17
— The day for: Anyone who wants a full day indoors and on foot in Centro

Pick three museums, walk between them, and finish at the CCBB before 8pm.

02
What to See & Do
SATURDAY IN RIO

TODAY’S PICK — A MUSEUM DAY AROUND PRAÇA MAUÁ

Museu do Amanhã, MAR and the CCBB in one day

Start at the Museu do Amanhã on Praça Mauá, Centro. It opens at 10am and closes at 6pm, and entry is R$30 (half price R$15).

Walk next door to the Museu de Arte do Rio (MAR), also on Praça Mauá. It is open 11am-6pm today and costs R$20 (free on Tuesdays).

Finish at the Centro Cultural Banco do Brasil (CCBB) in Centro, which is open 9am-8pm and free. It is the only one of the three that stays open after 6pm.

To get there, a single metro journey costs R$7.90. Ride apps also work well for the short hop from the South Zone.

OUTDOORS — THE GARDENS

The Jardim Botânico is open 8am-5pm today. Check the garden’s ticket desk for current prices.

Parque Lage, next to the Jardim Botânico, is open 8am-5pm and free. It makes a cheaper green stop on the same side of town.

THE CONTRASTING PLAY — FREE AND HISTORIC

The Museu Nacional de Belas Artes in Centro is open 10am-6pm and free. It is only partly reopened, so expect a smaller visit than before.

The Paço Imperial in Centro is open 12pm-6pm and free. Do not plan on the Real Gabinete Português de Leitura or the Centro Cultural dos Correios today: both are closed. The Real Gabinete is open Monday to Friday, 10am-5pm, free.

TONIGHT, AFTER 7 PM

The CCBB in Centro stays open until 8pm, so it is the one museum you can still visit early this evening. It is free.

Centro is quiet on weekend evenings, so book a ride app home rather than walking after dark.

Live Market IntelligenceBrazil — Live Market BoardInside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board.

Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence

Brazil — Live Market Board

B3 · São Paulo
Nov 14, 2026 · 01:22

Ibovespa · benchmark
172,457.76
+0.66%
L 171,132day rangeH 172,715

+9.73% over 12 months

Market breadth · 14 names
43% advancing

6 ▲ advancing8 declining ▼

Currencies, rates & key inputs
USD / BRL
5.67
+0.45%

EUR / BRL
6.25
+0.93%

Selic rate
13.75%
·

Brent crude
96.08
+0.27%

Iron ore
161.91
·

Sector heatmap · average move today
Energy
+0.67%
PETR4, PRIO3

Industrials
+0.50%
WEGE3, RENT3

Financials
+0.31%
ITUB4, BBDC4, BBAS3, B3SA3

Consumer Staples
+0.25%
ABEV3

Utilities
-0.70%
ENEV3

Materials
-2.27%
SUZB3

Mining
-4.57%
VALE3, CSNA3, GGBR4

Consumer Disc.
-5.86%
AZZA3

Latin America scoreboard
IndexLastTodayStrength
IbovespaBrazil
172,457.76
+0.66%

S&P/BMV IPCMexico
71,610.23
-0.28%

S&P IPSAChile
10,660.94
+0.34%

S&P MERVALArgentina
2,848,945

MSCI COLCAPColombia
2,452.46
-0.02%

Full instrument board
Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume
IBOV 172,457.76 +0.66% +9.73% 171,324.31 172,715 171,132
USD/BRL 5.67 +0.45% +7.09% 5.64 5.67 5.63
SELIC 13.75%
PETR4 45.30 +1.34% +39.43% 44.70 45.44 44.62 23,431,200
VALE3 63.50 -0.70% -3.30% 63.95 64.24 63.12 11,175,700
ITUB4 42.27 +1.42% +7.66% 41.68 42.56 41.62 19,532,400
BBDC4 14.52 +1.40% -25.46% 14.32 14.54 14.27 32,353,600
BBAS3 15.10 -2.45% -32.89% 15.48 15.60 14.98 85,573,900
B3SA3 14.89 +0.88% +2.90% 14.76 14.94 14.53 34,792,900
ABEV3 15.79 +0.25% +15.85% 15.75 15.83 15.64 13,254,800
WEGE3 51.31 -0.66% +14.48% 51.65 52.05 50.93 7,741,000
PRIO3 63.30 +0.00% +58.93% 63.30 63.83 62.65 10,460,300
SUZB3 54.77 -2.27% +14.92% 56.04 55.98 54.66 3,845,300
RENT3 30.07 +1.66% -28.47% 29.58 30.35 29.58 7,599,300
AZZA3 15.91 -5.86% -45.85% 16.90 17.10 15.72 6,641,600
CSNA3 3.72 -12.06% -56.79% 4.23 4.14 3.71 54,060,600
GGBR4 24.73 -0.96% +30.78% 24.97 25.09 24.53 5,458,200
ENEV3 26.81 -0.70% +38.98% 27.00 27.09 26.64 5,990,500

Largest moves today
CSNA3
3.72
-12.06%
AZZA3
15.91
-5.86%
BBAS3
15.10
-2.45%
SUZB3
54.77
-2.27%
RENT3
30.07
+1.66%
ITUB4
42.27
+1.42%
BBDC4
14.52
+1.40%
PETR4
45.30
+1.34%

The session read
The Ibovespa rose 0.66%, with breadth negative — 6 of 14 names higher. Energy led, while Consumer Disc. lagged.

From The Rio Times

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03
Getting Around
TRANSPORT

A single metro journey costs R$7.90. Centro is well served by the metro, and Praça Mauá is a short ride or walk from the central stations.

The LatAm Brief

One email, every weekday morning. What moved in Latin American markets, politics and expat life.

Yesterday’s subject line: “Trump threatens to double tariffs on Mexico”

If the weather turns, expect ride-app prices to rise and book early.

04
Practical Info
GOOD TO KNOW

Carry a card and some Pix access, and check ticket prices at the Jardim Botânico. Entry to Museu do Amanhã is R$30 or R$15 at half price.

Centro is quiet on weekend evenings, so use a ride app rather than walking after dark.

05
Business & Markets
WEEK IN FIGURES

Markets do not trade on Saturday or Sunday, so the picture is Friday’s close. The board on this page (Business & Markets / WEEK IN FIGURES) carries every index level, exchange rate and percentage move.

06
Plan Ahead
THE WEEK

THE DAYS AHEAD

SUN 15 — Museu do Amanhã (10am-6pm, R$30) and Museu de Arte do Rio (11am-6pm, R$20) are both open.

MON 16 — CCBB (9am-8pm, free), Museu do Amanhã and MAR are open; the Real Gabinete Português de Leitura opens 10am-5pm, free.

TUE 17 — MAR is free today (11am-6pm); Museu Nacional de Belas Artes and Paço Imperial are open.

WED 18 — CCBB is open 9am-8pm; the Jardim Botânico opens at 11am; Theatro Municipal guided visits run (R$20). Museu do Amanhã is closed.

Background: What to Do in Rio de Janeiro in November.

Background: Rio de Janeiro Nightlife Tonight: Gilberto Gil and Gilsons.

07
FAQ
QUICK ANSWERS

Is the Museu do Amanhã open on Saturday?

Yes. It is open 10am-6pm on Saturday 14 November.

Entry is R$30, or R$15 at half price.

How much is a single metro journey in Rio?

A single journey costs R$7.90.

Which cultural venues are closed today?

The Real Gabinete Português de Leitura is closed on Saturday. It is open Monday to Friday, 10am-5pm, and free.

The Centro Cultural dos Correios in Centro has had its exhibitions suspended indefinitely.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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