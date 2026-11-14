Rio de Janeiro Daily Brief — Saturday, November 14, 2026

Saturday 14 November is a good day to plan around museums, so we recommend a cultural day in Centro and Praça Mauá.

The headline is the choice of venues: seven places are open today, and two popular ones are closed.

Markets are shut for the weekend, and the board on this page carries the last Friday close in full.

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The day in one line: Museu do Amanhã, Museu de Arte do Rio and Centro Cultural Banco do Brasil in one easy walk.

Rio de Janeiro Daily Brief for Saturday, November 14, 2026. Copacabana beach and the Rio de Janeiro skyline.





Instrument Level Session Ibovespa (Brazil) 172,458 +0.66% USD/BRL 5.667 +0.46%

Source: market close, 13 November 2026.

01

Day at a Glance

SNAPSHOT

— The day’s event: Museum day in Centro, Saturday 14 November — Venue/time: Museu do Amanhã, Praça Mauá, Centro — 10am-6pm, R$30 (half R$15) — Markets: Closed Saturday 14 and Sunday 15 November; see the board (Business & Markets / WEEK IN FIGURES) — Weekend/outlook: Museu do Amanhã and Museu de Arte do Rio are open Sunday 15 and Monday 16 and Tuesday 17 — The day for: Anyone who wants a full day indoors and on foot in Centro Pick three museums, walk between them, and finish at the CCBB before 8pm.

02

What to See & Do

SATURDAY IN RIO

TODAY’S PICK — A MUSEUM DAY AROUND PRAÇA MAUÁ Museu do Amanhã, MAR and the CCBB in one day Start at the Museu do Amanhã on Praça Mauá, Centro. It opens at 10am and closes at 6pm, and entry is R$30 (half price R$15). Walk next door to the Museu de Arte do Rio (MAR), also on Praça Mauá. It is open 11am-6pm today and costs R$20 (free on Tuesdays). Finish at the Centro Cultural Banco do Brasil (CCBB) in Centro, which is open 9am-8pm and free. It is the only one of the three that stays open after 6pm. To get there, a single metro journey costs R$7.90. Ride apps also work well for the short hop from the South Zone.

OUTDOORS — THE GARDENS The Jardim Botânico is open 8am-5pm today. Check the garden’s ticket desk for current prices. Parque Lage, next to the Jardim Botânico, is open 8am-5pm and free. It makes a cheaper green stop on the same side of town.

THE CONTRASTING PLAY — FREE AND HISTORIC The Museu Nacional de Belas Artes in Centro is open 10am-6pm and free. It is only partly reopened, so expect a smaller visit than before. The Paço Imperial in Centro is open 12pm-6pm and free. Do not plan on the Real Gabinete Português de Leitura or the Centro Cultural dos Correios today: both are closed. The Real Gabinete is open Monday to Friday, 10am-5pm, free.

TONIGHT, AFTER 7 PM The CCBB in Centro stays open until 8pm, so it is the one museum you can still visit early this evening. It is free. Centro is quiet on weekend evenings, so book a ride app home rather than walking after dark.

Live Market Intelligence Brazil — Live Market Board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Brazil — Live Market Board Ibovespa · benchmark 172,457.76

+0.66% L 171,132 day range H 172,715 +9.73% over 12 months Market breadth · 14 names 43% advancing 6 ▲ advancing 8 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.67 +0.45% EUR / BRL 6.25 +0.93% Selic rate 13.75% · Brent crude 96.08 +0.27% Iron ore 161.91 · Sector heatmap · average move today Energy +0.67% PETR4, PRIO3 Industrials +0.50% WEGE3, RENT3 Financials +0.31% ITUB4, BBDC4, BBAS3, B3SA3 Consumer Staples +0.25% ABEV3 Utilities -0.70% ENEV3 Materials -2.27% SUZB3 Mining -4.57% VALE3, CSNA3, GGBR4 Consumer Disc. -5.86% AZZA3 Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil

172,457.76

+0.66%

S&P/BMV IPC Mexico

71,610.23

-0.28%

S&P IPSA Chile

10,660.94

+0.34%

S&P MERVAL Argentina

2,848,945

—

MSCI COLCAP Colombia

2,452.46

-0.02%

Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 172,457.76 +0.66% +9.73% 171,324.31 172,715 171,132 — USD/BRL 5.67 +0.45% +7.09% 5.64 5.67 5.63 — SELIC 13.75% — — — — — PETR4 45.30 +1.34% +39.43% 44.70 45.44 44.62 23,431,200 VALE3 63.50 -0.70% -3.30% 63.95 64.24 63.12 11,175,700 ITUB4 42.27 +1.42% +7.66% 41.68 42.56 41.62 19,532,400 BBDC4 14.52 +1.40% -25.46% 14.32 14.54 14.27 32,353,600 BBAS3 15.10 -2.45% -32.89% 15.48 15.60 14.98 85,573,900 B3SA3 14.89 +0.88% +2.90% 14.76 14.94 14.53 34,792,900 ABEV3 15.79 +0.25% +15.85% 15.75 15.83 15.64 13,254,800 WEGE3 51.31 -0.66% +14.48% 51.65 52.05 50.93 7,741,000 PRIO3 63.30 +0.00% +58.93% 63.30 63.83 62.65 10,460,300 SUZB3 54.77 -2.27% +14.92% 56.04 55.98 54.66 3,845,300 RENT3 30.07 +1.66% -28.47% 29.58 30.35 29.58 7,599,300 AZZA3 15.91 -5.86% -45.85% 16.90 17.10 15.72 6,641,600 CSNA3 3.72 -12.06% -56.79% 4.23 4.14 3.71 54,060,600 GGBR4 24.73 -0.96% +30.78% 24.97 25.09 24.53 5,458,200 ENEV3 26.81 -0.70% +38.98% 27.00 27.09 26.64 5,990,500 Largest moves today CSNA3

3.72

-12.06% AZZA3

15.91

-5.86% BBAS3

15.10

-2.45% SUZB3

54.77

-2.27% RENT3

30.07

+1.66% ITUB4

42.27

+1.42% BBDC4

14.52

+1.40% PETR4

45.30

+1.34% The session read The Ibovespa rose 0.66%, with breadth negative — 6 of 14 names higher. Energy led, while Consumer Disc. lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 13 Nov 2026 Oil Fund Slips 0.3% as WTI Holds Near US$89 Read →

03

Getting Around

TRANSPORT

A single metro journey costs R$7.90. Centro is well served by the metro, and Praça Mauá is a short ride or walk from the central stations.

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If the weather turns, expect ride-app prices to rise and book early.

04

Practical Info

GOOD TO KNOW

Carry a card and some Pix access, and check ticket prices at the Jardim Botânico. Entry to Museu do Amanhã is R$30 or R$15 at half price.

Centro is quiet on weekend evenings, so use a ride app rather than walking after dark.

05

Business & Markets

WEEK IN FIGURES

Markets do not trade on Saturday or Sunday, so the picture is Friday’s close. The board on this page (Business & Markets / WEEK IN FIGURES) carries every index level, exchange rate and percentage move.

06

Plan Ahead

THE WEEK

THE DAYS AHEAD SUN 15 — Museu do Amanhã (10am-6pm, R$30) and Museu de Arte do Rio (11am-6pm, R$20) are both open. MON 16 — CCBB (9am-8pm, free), Museu do Amanhã and MAR are open; the Real Gabinete Português de Leitura opens 10am-5pm, free. TUE 17 — MAR is free today (11am-6pm); Museu Nacional de Belas Artes and Paço Imperial are open. WED 18 — CCBB is open 9am-8pm; the Jardim Botânico opens at 11am; Theatro Municipal guided visits run (R$20). Museu do Amanhã is closed.

Background: What to Do in Rio de Janeiro in November.

Background: Rio de Janeiro Nightlife Tonight: Gilberto Gil and Gilsons.

07

FAQ

QUICK ANSWERS

Is the Museu do Amanhã open on Saturday?

Yes. It is open 10am-6pm on Saturday 14 November. Entry is R$30, or R$15 at half price.

How much is a single metro journey in Rio?

A single journey costs R$7.90.

Which cultural venues are closed today?