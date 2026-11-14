Rio de Janeiro Daily Brief — Saturday, November 14, 2026
Saturday 14 November is a good day to plan around museums, so we recommend a cultural day in Centro and Praça Mauá.
The headline is the choice of venues: seven places are open today, and two popular ones are closed.
Markets are shut for the weekend, and the board on this page carries the last Friday close in full.
The day in one line: Museu do Amanhã, Museu de Arte do Rio and Centro Cultural Banco do Brasil in one easy walk.
|Instrument
|Level
|Session
|Ibovespa (Brazil)
|172,458
|+0.66%
|USD/BRL
|5.667
|+0.46%
Source: market close, 13 November 2026.
01
Day at a Glance
SNAPSHOT
Pick three museums, walk between them, and finish at the CCBB before 8pm.
02
What to See & Do
SATURDAY IN RIO
Museu do Amanhã, MAR and the CCBB in one day
Start at the Museu do Amanhã on Praça Mauá, Centro. It opens at 10am and closes at 6pm, and entry is R$30 (half price R$15).
Walk next door to the Museu de Arte do Rio (MAR), also on Praça Mauá. It is open 11am-6pm today and costs R$20 (free on Tuesdays).
Finish at the Centro Cultural Banco do Brasil (CCBB) in Centro, which is open 9am-8pm and free. It is the only one of the three that stays open after 6pm.
To get there, a single metro journey costs R$7.90. Ride apps also work well for the short hop from the South Zone.
The Jardim Botânico is open 8am-5pm today. Check the garden’s ticket desk for current prices.
Parque Lage, next to the Jardim Botânico, is open 8am-5pm and free. It makes a cheaper green stop on the same side of town.
The Museu Nacional de Belas Artes in Centro is open 10am-6pm and free. It is only partly reopened, so expect a smaller visit than before.
The Paço Imperial in Centro is open 12pm-6pm and free. Do not plan on the Real Gabinete Português de Leitura or the Centro Cultural dos Correios today: both are closed. The Real Gabinete is open Monday to Friday, 10am-5pm, free.
The CCBB in Centro stays open until 8pm, so it is the one museum you can still visit early this evening. It is free.
Centro is quiet on weekend evenings, so book a ride app home rather than walking after dark.
Live Market IntelligenceBrazil — Live Market Board
Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence
Brazil — Live Market Board
+0.66%
172,457.76
+0.66%
71,610.23
-0.28%
10,660.94
+0.34%
2,848,945
—
2,452.46
-0.02%
|Instrument
|Last
|Change
|YoY
|Prev.
|High
|Low
|Volume
|IBOV
|172,457.76
|+0.66%
|+9.73%
|171,324.31
|172,715
|171,132
|—
|USD/BRL
|5.67
|+0.45%
|+7.09%
|5.64
|5.67
|5.63
|—
|SELIC
|13.75%
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|PETR4
|45.30
|+1.34%
|+39.43%
|44.70
|45.44
|44.62
|23,431,200
|VALE3
|63.50
|-0.70%
|-3.30%
|63.95
|64.24
|63.12
|11,175,700
|ITUB4
|42.27
|+1.42%
|+7.66%
|41.68
|42.56
|41.62
|19,532,400
|BBDC4
|14.52
|+1.40%
|-25.46%
|14.32
|14.54
|14.27
|32,353,600
|BBAS3
|15.10
|-2.45%
|-32.89%
|15.48
|15.60
|14.98
|85,573,900
|B3SA3
|14.89
|+0.88%
|+2.90%
|14.76
|14.94
|14.53
|34,792,900
|ABEV3
|15.79
|+0.25%
|+15.85%
|15.75
|15.83
|15.64
|13,254,800
|WEGE3
|51.31
|-0.66%
|+14.48%
|51.65
|52.05
|50.93
|7,741,000
|PRIO3
|63.30
|+0.00%
|+58.93%
|63.30
|63.83
|62.65
|10,460,300
|SUZB3
|54.77
|-2.27%
|+14.92%
|56.04
|55.98
|54.66
|3,845,300
|RENT3
|30.07
|+1.66%
|-28.47%
|29.58
|30.35
|29.58
|7,599,300
|AZZA3
|15.91
|-5.86%
|-45.85%
|16.90
|17.10
|15.72
|6,641,600
|CSNA3
|3.72
|-12.06%
|-56.79%
|4.23
|4.14
|3.71
|54,060,600
|GGBR4
|24.73
|-0.96%
|+30.78%
|24.97
|25.09
|24.53
|5,458,200
|ENEV3
|26.81
|-0.70%
|+38.98%
|27.00
|27.09
|26.64
|5,990,500
3.72
-12.06%
15.91
-5.86%
15.10
-2.45%
54.77
-2.27%
30.07
+1.66%
42.27
+1.42%
14.52
+1.40%
45.30
+1.34%
03
Getting Around
TRANSPORT
A single metro journey costs R$7.90. Centro is well served by the metro, and Praça Mauá is a short ride or walk from the central stations.
If the weather turns, expect ride-app prices to rise and book early.
04
Practical Info
GOOD TO KNOW
Carry a card and some Pix access, and check ticket prices at the Jardim Botânico. Entry to Museu do Amanhã is R$30 or R$15 at half price.
Centro is quiet on weekend evenings, so use a ride app rather than walking after dark.
05
Business & Markets
WEEK IN FIGURES
Markets do not trade on Saturday or Sunday, so the picture is Friday’s close. The board on this page (Business & Markets / WEEK IN FIGURES) carries every index level, exchange rate and percentage move.
06
Plan Ahead
THE WEEK
SUN 15 — Museu do Amanhã (10am-6pm, R$30) and Museu de Arte do Rio (11am-6pm, R$20) are both open.
MON 16 — CCBB (9am-8pm, free), Museu do Amanhã and MAR are open; the Real Gabinete Português de Leitura opens 10am-5pm, free.
TUE 17 — MAR is free today (11am-6pm); Museu Nacional de Belas Artes and Paço Imperial are open.
WED 18 — CCBB is open 9am-8pm; the Jardim Botânico opens at 11am; Theatro Municipal guided visits run (R$20). Museu do Amanhã is closed.
Background: What to Do in Rio de Janeiro in November.
Background: Rio de Janeiro Nightlife Tonight: Gilberto Gil and Gilsons.
07
FAQ
QUICK ANSWERS
Is the Museu do Amanhã open on Saturday?
Yes. It is open 10am-6pm on Saturday 14 November.
Entry is R$30, or R$15 at half price.
How much is a single metro journey in Rio?
A single journey costs R$7.90.
Which cultural venues are closed today?
The Real Gabinete Português de Leitura is closed on Saturday. It is open Monday to Friday, 10am-5pm, and free.
The Centro Cultural dos Correios in Centro has had its exhibitions suspended indefinitely.
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error
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