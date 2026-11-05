Puerto Rico KFC and Taco Bell Stores Close

RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesCost of living, safety, visas across Latin America › RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. × Best for expats Cost of living Safest places Easy visas Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →

PUERTO RICO · RETAIL

Key Facts What happened All KFC and Taco Bell restaurants in Puerto Rico closed on Monday 2 November 2026.

Why Yum Brands, the chains’ US owner, ended its relationship with local operator Encanto Restaurants.

Also hit Pizza Hut restaurants closed too, and the future of the IHOP restaurants is unclear.

Workers Puerto Rico’s Labor Department puts the preliminary toll at about 2,700 workers.

Help Government orientation sessions run on Tuesday 10 November in Mayagüez and Thursday 12 November in San Juan.

All KFC and Taco Bell restaurants in Puerto Rico closed on Monday 2 November 2026 after their US owner ended its local deal. Yum Brands, the Kentucky company behind both chains, said the operator, Encanto Restaurants, could no longer run them to its standards.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Latin America story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

For US readers, the closures show stress in the retail economy of a US territory and put thousands of jobs at risk. The two chains say they are looking for a new franchise partner to reopen.

What Happened to the Restaurants

Yum Brands called ending the relationship a difficult decision and said it remains committed to Puerto Rico. KFC Puerto Rico told customers on social media that it hopes to serve them again very soon.

The closures are described as temporary while the chains look for a new franchise partner. Pizza Hut restaurants run by the same operator also closed.

IHOP restaurants, also run by Encanto, were reported to be still operating, though one local mayor noted reduced opening hours. Puerto Rico’s economic development agency says the operator gave it no notice of any IHOP closures.

Free download · Expat checklist Get the free checklist as PDF Moving to Puerto Rico 2026: the step-by-step checklist. This guide condensed into 3 printable pages with tick boxes and the key official links. Email address Get the PDF Free. We send a confirmation link first, and the same address then receives The Rio Times Brief, our daily briefing. Unsubscribe with one click at any time; see our privacy policy. Your checklist is ready. Download the PDF checklist

Who Is Encanto Restaurants

Encanto Restaurants is the island company that held the franchise rights to KFC, Taco Bell, Pizza Hut and IHOP. A franchise is a licence to run a brand’s restaurants under its rules.

Collection lawsuits against the company have continued in court in recent months. The company has not answered the Labor Department’s requests for official information.

Workers and Government Help

Puerto Rico’s Labor Department puts the preliminary toll at about 2,700 affected workers. It tells them to file for unemployment insurance through its online portal at desempleo.trabajo.pr.gov.

Mass orientation sessions start at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday 10 November in Mayagüez and Thursday 12 November at the Roberto Clemente Coliseum in San Juan. Workers can also visit any Employment Service office of the Labor Department.

What It Means for You

If you visit the island, expect to find these two chains and Pizza Hut closed, and IHOP possibly on reduced hours. Check a restaurant’s social media before you go.

If you follow US franchise brands, the case shows how a parent company can cut ties with a local operator overnight. For workers, it is a test of how quickly a US territory can place thousands of people in new jobs.

What Is Not Known

It is not known when the restaurants will reopen or who the new franchise partner will be. The exact number of laid-off workers has not been confirmed.

It is also unclear how much unpaid pay or debt the operator owes. The future of the IHOP restaurants is uncertain.

More: Latin America news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why Did KFC and Taco Bell Close in Puerto Rico?

Their US owner, Yum Brands, ended its relationship with local operator Encanto Restaurants. It said Encanto could no longer operate to its standards.

Will KFC and Taco Bell Reopen?

Both chains say they are looking for a new franchise partner. No reopening date has been announced.

How Many Workers Are Affected?

Puerto Rico’s Labor Department gives a preliminary figure of about 2,700 workers. It has not confirmed a final number because the operator has not supplied official information.

Where Can Laid-Off Workers Get Help?

They can file for unemployment insurance at desempleo.trabajo.pr.gov. Orientation sessions are set for 10 November in Mayagüez and 12 November in San Juan.

Sources: Yum Brands, statement on ending its relationship with Encanto Restaurants, 2 November 2026; KFC Puerto Rico and Taco Bell Puerto Rico, public statements to customers, 2 November 2026; Puerto Rico Department of Labor and Human Resources, guidance for affected workers, 4 November 2026.

Correction — 5 November 2026: an earlier version said two IHOP restaurants closed on 4 November; reports do not confirm this, so the claim was removed.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief