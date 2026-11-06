Poker Strategy for Beginners

(Sponsored) This article, supplied by an advertiser, explains how beginners can make better poker decisions.

File photo: a pile of poker chips. (Photo: Julian Lupyan, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Key Facts —Position. Where you sit at the table changes how a hand should be played. Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Read Without Subscription story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. —Pot odds. A 50 bet into a 100 pot needs 25% equity to call profitably. —Bankroll. The article advises a loss limit and never raising stakes to recover losses. —Bonuses. It says to check wagering rules and expiry dates before accepting an offer. —The advertiser’s link. The article points readers to BC Poker, which supplied it.

You sit down, get dealt two kings and feel great. You raise, someone calls, and the flop comes with an ace.

Your opponent bets. Now what?That’s where poker gets harder than learning hand rankings.

You can know every combination and still freeze on whether to call, raise or fold. Most beginners stare at their cards and ignore position, bet sizes and opponents.

Noticing those things won’t make you win, but it will improve your decisions.

The LatAm Brief One email, every weekday morning. What moved in Latin American markets, politics and expat life. Yesterday’s subject line: “Paraguay's Senate ousts its president after a bank failure” Get the brief Free. We send a confirmation link first — nothing arrives until you click it. Unsubscribe with one click in any edition. If you stop opening us for 30 days we stop sending by ourselves, as we assume the interest is no longer there. See our privacy policy. We never share your email.

Don’t Play Every Hand That Looks Nice

King-seven suited looks tempting. Same suit, a chance at a flush.

Say the flop brings a king. You’ve got top pair, but someone could easily hold king-queen or ace-king, and your hand stops looking so good once the betting gets expensive.

A guide to the best poker strategy for beginners shows how starting hands, position and betting fit together. Play fewer hands and you get to watch more of what your opponents do.

That doesn’t mean waiting for aces. It means having a reason for every pot you enter.

Where You Sit Changes the Decision

Take ace-ten at a six-handed table. If you’re first to act, several players can still raise behind you.

Give yourself the same hand on the button, with everyone before you out of the pot. The cards are the same.

Your spot isn’t. Acting last tells you what everyone else did before you decide, and it makes hands easier to handle after the flop.

Early position. Nobody has acted yet, so be picky

Middle position. Look at what happened before you

Cutoff. Fewer players left to act behind you

Button. Usually acts last after the flop

Blinds. Don’t defend weak hands just because you’ve already put chips in

These aren’t hard rules, since stack sizes and opponents matter too, but position should shape which hands you play.

A Pair Isn’t Always Worth a Big Pot

It’s easy to fall for a hand once you’ve made a pair. Say you hold ace-jack on a board of jack, nine, eight.

Top pair with a good kicker, but the board also allows straight draws and two pair. If someone raises, don’t focus only on your pair.

Did they raise pre-flop? Have they been aggressive?

Which hands in their range beat yours? You won’t always know, but asking beats calling on autopilot.

What Is That Bet Telling You?

A bet doesn’t always mean strength. Your opponent may want value, be bluffing, or hope you fold.

If the pot is 100 and your opponent bets 50, you need 25% equity to call profitably based on pot odds. You must also consider future bets and possible bluffs.

Don’t treat every bet as a challenge. Sometimes folding is the best move.

Your Bankroll Isn’t Your Account Balance

Your bankroll is money reserved for poker, separate from everyday expenses. Choose stakes you can afford and follow a few rules:

— Set a loss limit before playing.

— Choose stakes that fit your bankroll.

— Track wins and losses.

— Never raise stakes to recover losses.

— Stop when tired or tilting.

These habits help keep losses under control.

Does Bitcoin Change How You Play?

Some poker sites accept crypto. On platforms such as bitcoin poker, the game stays the same, but payments work differently.

Bitcoin transactions may involve network fees and price fluctuations. Transfers are generally irreversible, and withdrawals may still require ID verification.

Check local laws and payment terms before depositing.

Don’t Let a Bonus Pick Your Stakes

Welcome offers may include bonus funds or tournament tickets, but conditions apply. Check wagering requirements, expiry dates, eligibility and withdrawal restrictions before accepting an offer.

Never deposit extra or increase your stakes just to claim a bonus.

Review the Hands You Lost and Won

A winning hand doesn’t always mean you made the right decision. Review difficult hands, considering your position, betting patterns and your opponent’s possible cards.

Short notes can help you identify mistakes and improve over time.

Learning to Fold Takes Practice

Poker involves incomplete information, so even experienced players make mistakes and lose hands. Learning hand rankings is only the beginning.

Better decisions come from understanding odds, recognising familiar situations and knowing when to fold.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why does table position matter in poker?

The article says acting last shows what everyone else did first, which makes hands easier to play after the flop.

How should beginners manage a poker bankroll?

It advises keeping poker money separate, setting a loss limit, choosing affordable stakes, tracking results and stopping when tired.

What should I check before taking a poker bonus?

It says to check wagering requirements, expiry dates, eligibility and withdrawal restrictions, and never to raise stakes just to claim a bonus.

This is a sponsored article. It was paid for and supplied by an advertiser, and The Rio Times newsroom had no role in writing it. The views expressed are the advertiser’s and do not necessarily reflect the views or position of The Rio Times.