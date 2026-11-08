Petrobras Reportedly Studies Gulf of Mexico

File photo, 2009. Pemex Akal-C platforms in the Cantarell field in the Gulf of Mexico. (Photo: BoH, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

MEXICO · PETROBRAS · PEMEX

Key Facts Studies Reports say Pemex’s results list seismic studies in eight Gulf of Mexico areas, and Petrobras analyses the data.

Data Reports say Petrobras, Brazil’s state oil company, has held Mexican geological, geophysical and well data since 1 September.

Memorandum Pemex, Mexico’s state oil company, and Petrobras announced a non-binding two-year memorandum on Tuesday 23 June 2026.

New York Petrobras shares trade in New York as PBR, an American depositary receipt.

Power Index Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 70.8 points (November 2026 edition).

As of Sunday 8 November 2026, Petrobras, Brazil’s state-controlled oil company, is reportedly analysing eight offshore areas in the Gulf of Mexico. The areas appear in the latest results report of Pemex, Mexico’s state oil company.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Mexico story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

Mexican business outlets have carried these details, most recently on Saturday 7 November 2026. For US readers it matters because Petrobras shares trade in New York as PBR.

What We Know

Pemex and Petrobras announced a non-binding memorandum of understanding in a Petrobras filing dated Tuesday 23 June 2026, made with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, the American market regulator. It creates no partnership, consortium or joint venture, and it runs for two years with the option to renew.

Rio Times membership Read everything we publish for US$1 in the first month. Then US$8.99 a month. Cancel anytime. Start for US$1

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 with 70.8 points. Strongest pillar: economic relationships (90); weakest: state capacity & security (46). Alignment group: Hedging. Watch21 homicides per 100,000; organised crime at 7.7 of 10. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

The Pemex Tower in Mexico City, headquarters of Mexico’s state oil company. Photo: ProtoplasmaKid / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0).

The text covers exploration and production, including deepwater and ultra-deepwater work in Gulf of Mexico assets. It also covers refining, petrochemicals, fertilisers, gas processing, emissions reduction and carbon capture.

Our report on the June signing and our August report on the accord set out that background. The newest detail comes from Pemex’s own results.

Mexican business reports on Pemex’s third-quarter 2026 results say the document states that Petrobras has held geological, geophysical and well data since Tuesday 1 September 2026. They say Mexico’s energy ministry, known as Sener, supplied the data, and that Petrobras uses it to analyse and rank exploration opportunities.

We could not open the Pemex report ourselves, so these details are reported, not confirmed. The reports list eight Gulf of Mexico areas with seismic studies, which map rock layers with sound waves: Anegada-Labay, Centauro, Centauro Sur, Holok-Alvarado, Magno Etapa 1Q, Máximo, Máximo Ampliación and Yoka-Butub.

The reports say the work also covers mature fields and pre-salt reservoirs, meaning deep oil layers beneath thick salt. The same eight areas were already listed in coverage of Pemex’s second-quarter analyst call on Friday 31 July 2026.

Reports of that call say Petrobras and Sener were advancing a mechanism to exchange geological and geophysical information. They say Pemex was compiling its share of the geological and geophysical data for Petrobras’s analysis.

Free download · Expat checklist Get the free checklist as PDF Moving to Mexico 2026: the step-by-step checklist. This guide condensed into 2 printable pages with tick boxes and the key official links. Email address Get the PDF Free. We send a confirmation link first, and the same address then receives The Rio Times Brief, our daily briefing. Unsubscribe with one click at any time; see our privacy policy. Your checklist is ready. Download the PDF checklist

Why It Matters

A non-binding memorandum is easy to sign and hard to measure. Technical work on named areas gives investors something concrete to watch, if the reports prove right.

The Gulf of Mexico is shared by Mexico and the United States, so new activity there interests American readers. Pemex’s own disclosure is the document to watch for any licence, contract or budget.

Live Company Intelligence Petroleo Brasileiro Petrobras SA ADR — the full investor dossier Company overview and the latest Rio Times coverage.

In Plain English

Pemex is Mexico’s state oil company, and Petrobras is Brazil’s state-controlled oil company. Sener is the Mexican government’s energy ministry.

A memorandum of understanding is a written statement of shared intent that does not bind the parties to a deal. An ADR, or American depositary receipt, is a share that lets US investors own a foreign company in dollars.

What It Means for You

If you hold Petrobras through the PBR receipt or a Latin America fund, this story points to technical work, not a deal. Nothing reported so far sets a contract, a budget or a date.

Treat it as a story to follow. Our Mexico hub tracks what Pemex and Sener do next.

What Is Not Known

It is not known under what agreement or terms the data were shared, or who pays for the studies. We also do not know whether any of the eight areas will lead to a licence, contract or investment.

No money amounts or dated timeline have been reported, and we cannot say whether Petrobras has commented beyond its June filing. Everything taken from the Pemex third-quarter report stays unconfirmed until we can read it.

Background: Petrobras Shares Hold as Brazil Falls 1%.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Pemex and Petrobras announce?

They announced a non-binding memorandum of understanding in a filing dated Tuesday 23 June 2026. It creates no partnership, consortium or joint venture and lasts two years, renewable.

Which Gulf of Mexico areas is Petrobras analysing?

Reports of Pemex’s results list eight: Anegada-Labay, Centauro, Centauro Sur, Holok-Alvarado, Magno Etapa 1Q, Máximo, Máximo Ampliación and Yoka-Butub. We could not confirm this from the Pemex report itself.

Does this mean Petrobras will drill in Mexico?

No licence, contract or investment has been reported. It is not known whether any of the areas will lead to one.

Sources: Petrobras filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, 23 June 2026; Pemex third-quarter 2026 results as reported (report not opened by us); Pemex second-quarter 2026 analyst call as reported.

In depth Oil and energy in Latin America 2026

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. How we use AI · Report an error