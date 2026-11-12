Peru Extends Poll Worker Excuses for Runoffs

The headquarters of the National Elections Jury (JNE), Peru’s electoral court, in central Lima, 2024 (Photo: Omar Vega Ramos, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons).

Peru · Elections

Published Thursday 12 November 2026 · Source: ONPE Resolución Jefatural 000168-2026-JN/ONPE, El Peruano (official gazette), 11 November 2026

Peru’s election office, ONPE, has kept every excuse it already granted to polling-table volunteers for the 4 October vote valid for the regional runoffs on Sunday 6 December 2026. A rule published on Wednesday 11 November also opens short windows for people whose circumstances have changed.

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Key Facts What. Peru’s election office, ONPE, kept approved poll-worker excuses valid for the 6 December regional runoffs.

Who. Citizens chosen as polling-table members for the 4 October vote; a runoff is expected in 15 regions.

Deadlines. Excuses: five working days after runoff results. Justifications: before the last five days ahead of voting.

Pay. ONPE transferred S/165 (Peruvian soles, about US$48) to each member for the 4 October vote.

Not known. When the electoral court will proclaim runoff results, which starts the excuse clock.

Power Index. Peru ranks 5th of 14 in Peru ranks 5th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 53.9 points (November 2026 edition).

What the New Rule Says

The Oficina Nacional de Procesos Electorales (ONPE), the authority that runs Peru’s elections, issued Resolution 000168-2026-JN/ONPE, published on Wednesday 11 November 2026 in the official gazette El Peruano. It extends to the runoff the excuses from serving at a polling table, and the justifications for missing the table’s set-up, that ONPE approved during the 4 October election process.

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Anyone who already holds an approved excuse or justification does not need to file again. ONPE’s own reasoning says most of those requests were decided in the citizen’s favour in October.

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New Requests and Deadlines

People whose situation changed after 4 October can ask again. Excuse requests are open for five working days, counted from the day after the National Elections Jury (JNE), Peru’s electoral court, publishes its proclamation of the runoff results.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Peru ranks 5th of 14 with 53.9 points. Strongest pillar: military means (71); weakest: future resources (37). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Requests to justify an absence from the table’s set-up must reach ONPE before the final five calendar days ahead of the runoff. The resolution does not give a calendar date for either deadline.

Lima’s Plaza Mayor in the historic centre, in 2019. Photo: Jonathan M. Corredor O., CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

Who Serves and What They Are Paid

Table members are ordinary voters chosen by lot to run one polling table on election day. The resolution cites the rule that first-round members stay on for a presidential runoff, but does not say whether it applies to this regional runoff.

ONPE began transferring S/165 (about US$48 at roughly S/3.4 per dollar on 12 November) on 13 October to 269,184 citizens for the 4 October vote. The resolution says nothing about pay for the runoff.

Why Peru Is Voting Again

Peru’s regional election law requires a ticket, meaning a governor and deputy-governor pair, to win at least 30% of valid votes to take office in the first round. Where no ticket reaches that level, the top two tickets meet in a second election, and a simple majority wins.

ONPE’s resolution expects 15 regions to be in that position, and the JNE fixed Sunday 6 December 2026 for the vote. The ticket with the most valid votes on that day wins.

In Plain English ONPE: the national office that organises Peruvian elections and runs the draw and pays polling-table members.

the national office that organises Peruvian elections and runs the draw and pays polling-table members. JNE: the National Elections Jury, the court that settles election disputes and proclaims official results.

the National Elections Jury, the court that settles election disputes and proclaims official results. Table member: a voter chosen by lot to run one polling table on election day.

a voter chosen by lot to run one polling table on election day. Excuse and justification: an excuse asks to be released from the duty, while a justification is an explanation, filed with ONPE, for not attending the table’s set-up.

What It Means for You

If you were drawn as a table member on 4 October and already hold an approved excuse, nothing changes for the runoff. If something new now stops you from serving, you must file a fresh request inside the deadlines above.

For readers following Peru from abroad, this is housekeeping rather than a political turn, because it decides who staffs the tables and not who wins. The contest itself is covered in our full list of Peru’s regional runoffs and in the guide for expats.

What to Watch Next

The runoff takes place on Sunday 6 December 2026. The JNE’s proclamation of the winners then starts the five-working-day clock for excuse requests under the new rule.

Earlier first-round results are in our count report. More is on our Peru news page.

What Is Not Known

The resolution’s opening reasons describe a staff proposal to start the excuse clock from the first-round results, but its binding articles tie the clock to the runoff results. We follow the binding text and found no clarification from ONPE.

It is also not known how many table members will ask for a new excuse. The date on which the JNE will proclaim the runoff winners is also open.

Frequently Asked Questions

Do excuses already approved still count in the runoff?

Yes. ONPE’s Resolution 000168-2026-JN/ONPE keeps in force the excuses and absence justifications it granted for the 4 October vote.

When is Peru’s regional runoff?

Sunday 6 December 2026, in the regions where no governor’s ticket won 30% of valid votes on 4 October. ONPE’s resolution expects 15 regions to need one.

Will there be a new draw of table members?

The resolution does not say for the regional runoff. It cites a rule keeping first-round members in a presidential runoff, but only extends existing excuses here.

How much were polling-table members paid?

ONPE began transferring S/165 (about US$48) on 13 October to 269,184 citizens for the 4 October vote. The resolution does not state pay for the runoff.

Sources: ONPE, Resolución Jefatural N.° 000168-2026-JN/ONPE, official gazette El Peruano, 11 November 2026; ONPE, notice on member compensation, ONPE page on gob.pe, Peru’s government portal, 2026.

In depth Peru 2026 runoff: deep analysis

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