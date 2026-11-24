A court ruling that bars Rafael López Aliaga from Lima’s mayoralty has turned into a fight over who controls the rules of the vote.

Lima's Plaza Mayor in the historic centre at night, in 2019; Lurín Live lies far to the south of the centre. Photo: Jonathan M. Corredor O. / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Politics: Peru

Francisco “Calisto” Giampietri, a legislator of Peru’s conservative Renovación Popular party, accused the head of the national electoral court of having “disorganised” the country’s elections, in a radio interview on Tuesday 24 November 2026. He called the court’s ban on Lima’s former mayor Rafael López Aliaga retaking City Hall “a fraud on the popular will”.

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The target is Roberto Burneo, president of the Jurado Nacional de Elecciones (JNE), the court that runs electoral justice in Peru. His party’s caucus filed a complaint to remove him on 16 November.

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Key Facts Who. Conservative legislator Francisco Giampietri versus Roberto Burneo, head of Peru’s electoral court.

What. Giampietri says Burneo “disorganised” elections and calls the ban on López Aliaga a fraud.

Prediction markets. Polymarket, a prediction market, gives López Aliaga 4.5% for Lima mayor (24 Nov, 1:31 p.m. ET).

Power Index. Peru ranks 5th of 14 in Peru ranks 5th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 53.9 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 24 November 2026, 18:00 GMT

A court ruling that bars Rafael López Aliaga from Lima’s mayoralty has turned into a fight over who controls the rules of the vote.

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On 2 November 2026 the JNE approved Resolution 4557-2026-JNE by majority, according to Caretas, a Lima news magazine, on 17 November. It says anyone who held a mayoralty in 2023 to 2026 and then ran as first councillor (the list’s number two, who steps in if the mayor leaves) cannot be proclaimed mayor for 2027 to 2030, not even by succession after a vacancy.

The court rests the rule on Article 194 of the Constitution, which limits immediate re-election of mayors, and calls the practice “disguised re-election”, Caretas and the television channel América Noticias reported. Two judges, Martha Maisch and Aarón Oyarce, filed a minority opinion, arguing the ban does not expressly cover succession by the first councillor.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Peru ranks 5th of 14 with 53.9 points. Strongest pillar: military means (71); weakest: future resources (37). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

López Aliaga left the Lima mayoralty to run for president, Caretas reported. He later headed the municipal list as first councillor after the titular candidate, Luis Rubio, resigned.

Renovación Popular asked the court to reconsider on 10 November, through party representative Fernando Sandoval Ruiz. On 19 November the full bench rejected the request unanimously as inadmissible and closed the file, América Noticias and Caretas reported, with Jeanette Alonzo, the next eligible councillor, in line for City Hall.

The headquarters of the National Elections Jury (JNE), Peru’s electoral court, in central Lima, 2024. Photo: Omar Vega Ramos, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

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The party’s caucus went further on Monday 16 November, filing a constitutional complaint against Burneo with the Comisión de Acusaciones Constitucionales, the committee of the Chamber of Deputies that screens charges against top officials. It asks for his removal and a 10-year ban from public office, Caretas reported, and Roxana Rocha, spokesperson of the party’s caucus, argues the resolution contradicts Article 24 of the municipalities law and that the JNE “legislated”.

Burneo answered on 18 November, two days after the complaint, that he trusts Congress “will act objectively”, and said the ruling was a collective decision of the full bench, as reported by the channel Panamericana. Our earlier report on the complaint has his reply, and the court had already refused on 12 November to remove him from the case, as we reported.

Giampietri widened the argument on Tuesday. “This goes beyond López Aliaga, it is an issue that affects the electoral system,” he said, adding that Burneo “has disorganised the elections in a superlative way”.

He pointed to the first round, where he said there was “a brutal problem” because materials did not arrive on time and the deadline was extended. Now, he said, the court applies “an extended interpretation of the Constitution, setting the rules when the match is already over”.

“A million and a half people voted for López Aliaga,” Giampietri said, and when the party won, “this man says: no, but he cannot”. The fraud charge is the legislator’s own claim.

The strongest case for the court is legal rather than political: the ruling applies a constitutional limit, and the five judges, including the two who dissented in November, rejected the party’s reconsideration together. The strongest case against it is the dissent itself, which says the text of the ban does not expressly reach a councillor who takes over after a vacancy.

The consequence is concrete: the local electoral panel for central Lima has yet to proclaim the capital’s new authorities for 2027 to 2030, and the official count by ONPE, the national electoral office, gives Renovación Popular 27.7% of valid votes in the Lima municipal race. Under Resolution 4557, that first place does not carry the mayoralty for López Aliaga.

The complaint against Burneo must first be admitted by the Congress committee, and no date for that step has been announced. Meanwhile voters in several regions return to the polls on Sunday 6 December for governor runoffs, as the government decree set out and the runoff debates show, so the same electoral court faces another test within two weeks.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Rafael López Aliaga barred from Lima’s mayoralty?

The electoral court ruled that a former mayor running as first councillor cannot take the office, even if the mayor’s seat falls vacant. It treats this as disguised re-election, which the Constitution limits.

Can the complaint remove the court president?

Only if the Congress committee admits it and the process then runs its course. The party has asked for removal, but admission is the first hurdle.

Who runs Lima if López Aliaga cannot?

Under the court’s ruling Jeanette Alonzo, the next eligible councillor, is next in line. The local electoral panel decides the formal proclamation.

Sources Jurado Nacional de Elecciones, Resolution 4557-2026-JNE of 2 November 2026 and decision of 19 November 2026 (as reported by Caretas and América Noticias); Renovación Popular constitutional complaint of 16 November 2026 (Caretas, 17 November); Panamericana (18 November); radio interview of Renovación Popular legislator Francisco Giampietri, 24 November 2026; Oficina Nacional de Procesos Electorales (ONPE) count. More: Peru coverage.

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