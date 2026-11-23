A daughter’s plea reaches a court that must decide whether a law for prisoners over 80 applies to a man whose sentence is not yet final.

Politics: Peru

On Sunday 22 November 2026, Chantal Toledo asked on Peruvian television for house arrest for her father, Alejandro Toledo, president from 2001 to 2006 and now jailed for corruption. Her plea comes as Peru’s Supreme Court, its highest court, has admitted his appeal, with no hearing date public.

Peru’s courts sentenced Toledo on 21 October 2024 to 20 years and six months for collusion and money laundering. The case concerns over US$35 million in bribes from Odebrecht, a Brazilian construction group for the Interoceanic Highway, a road linking Peru’s coast with Brazil.

Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Latin America story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. Who. Alejandro Toledo, Peru’s president 2001 to 2006; his daughter Chantal asks for house arrest.

What. Peru’s Supreme Court admitted his appeal in October 2026; no hearing date is public.

Law. Law 32181, Peru’s rule for convicts over 80, allows measures such as house detention.

As of. 23 November 2026, 18:30 GMT.

Power Index. Peru ranks 5th of 14 in Peru ranks 5th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 53.9 points (November 2026 edition).

A daughter’s plea reaches a court that must decide whether a law for prisoners over 80 applies to a man whose sentence is not yet final.

On 11 December 2024, Law 32181, printed in El Peruano, Peru’s official gazette, added a third paragraph to article 22 of the Penal Code. It says people over 80 will, for humanitarian reasons, serve sentences under measures other than prison, including house detention, set out in the New Criminal Procedure Code, the law that governs trials and custody.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Peru ranks 5th of 14 with 53.9 points. Strongest pillar: military means (71); weakest: future resources (37). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

On 9 May 2025, judge Richard Concepción Carhuancho of Peru’s national preparatory-investigation court rejected house arrest because the sentence is not yet final. On 2 September 2025, the first national criminal appeals chamber also refused, in its resolution 9.

The Palacio de Justicia in Lima, seat of Peru’s Supreme Court.

That chamber said the law does not say whether a sentence must be final. His defence then asked the Supreme Court for a cassation appeal, a last review in which judges check whether lower courts applied the law correctly.

In October 2026, the Supreme Court’s Permanent Criminal Chamber declared the appeal “bien concedido”, meaning admitted, according to its resolution reported on 23 October. It cited the need to interpret a new norm to create case law, and a possible violation of the right to liberty.

In another case, the Supreme Court has already applied Law 32181 and swapped prison for house arrest, according to the same report. Toledo’s sentence is not yet final, a point on which the law is silent.

Chantal Toledo, 44, an economist who has lived in the United States for years, returned to Peru in October 2026 and visited her father in prison for the first time. In her interview on 22 November, she addressed President Keiko Fujimori and other authorities.

She said, in remarks translated from Spanish: “I will do everything I can so that, in his condition, he gets house arrest.” She added: “As the lawyers have said, no change to the court process is requested and this is not a pardon.”

She said her father has prostate cancer, chronic kidney disease, high blood pressure, trouble walking, memory problems and depression, and that his defence has filed medical reports. These are claims of the daughter and the defence, not independently verified.

She said records of INPE, Peru’s national prison institute, document an episode of suicidal thoughts. Of Barbadillo, the Lima prison where Peru holds ex-presidents, she said: “I am very afraid that at any moment Barbadillo will call me and say my father has had a heart attack, a stroke, and that he has died in prison” (translated from Spanish).

Toledo separately asked Fujimori for a humanitarian pardon in early August 2026. Fujimori then said the request would be assessed on technical, medical and humanitarian grounds by the commission that reviews pardons.

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On 8 August 2026, Justice Minister Ernesto Álvarez said in a television interview that the government will not grant a pardon on these facts, as grace requires proven serious illness. “If it is confirmed that he is at death’s door, gravely ill, the commission will decide,” he said (translated from Spanish).

His strongest objection was the example: freeing a man who, in his words, took more than US$38 million would tell young people that “it is valid to steal as much as you can” (translated from Spanish). No pardon has been announced.

Ombudsman Josué Gutiérrez, the state’s human-rights watchdog, said in early August 2026 that the matter “no longer raises a bigger question, only the application of the law by the magistrates” (translated from Spanish). He added that, to a degree, “the humanity of today’s magistrates is one of absolute insensitivity.”

If the Supreme Court says Law 32181 can apply before a sentence is final, its answer would guide other judges, because the chamber said it aims to create case law. If not, Toledo stays in prison, and house arrest would in any case change only where he serves the sentence.

Earlier Rio Times coverage looks at the pardon dispute and at a Brazil court case involving Odebrecht evidence. More news from the country is on our Peru page.

According to the resolution report of 23 October 2026, the file stays ten days with the court secretary, the official who keeps case papers, for the parties to comment. A virtual hearing is then to be scheduled, but no date or ruling is public as of 23 November 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions

What does Law 32181 allow?

It lets elderly convicts serve their sentence under measures other than prison, such as house detention, for humanitarian reasons. Whether that applies before a sentence is final is what the Supreme Court has to decide.

Is house arrest the same as a pardon?

No. A pardon is an act of grace by the president, while house arrest changes only where the sentence is served, as Chantal Toledo stressed.

When will the Supreme Court rule?

No hearing date or ruling is public. The parties first have time to comment, and a virtual hearing is to be scheduled afterwards.

Sources: Law 32181, El Peruano, 11 December 2024; resolution of the Supreme Court’s Permanent Criminal Chamber admitting the cassation appeal (October 2026); statements of the Justice Minister (8 August 2026), the Ombudsman (August 2026) and the President (August 2026); television interview of Chantal Toledo, 22 November 2026.

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