Peru's data authority has found Interbank responsible for a 2024 customer-data leak, one outlet reports, and a new criterion could spare companies fines.

Banking: Peru

Peru’s personal-data protection authority has found Interbank, a Lima bank owned by Intercorp Financial Services (a Peruvian financial holding company), responsible for the 2024 leak of its customers’ data, according to Ojo Público, a Peruvian investigative news outlet. The decision also sets a new criterion for sanctions that could let companies avoid fines even after a mass leak, the outlet reported on 15 November 2026.

The Autoridad Nacional de Protección de Datos Personales (ANPD), the national personal-data authority inside Peru’s Justice Ministry, ruled “in first instance” (the first-level decision), Ojo Público wrote. We could not obtain the decision text, so this account rests on that single report.

Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Business story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. Who. Interbank, a Lima bank owned by Intercorp Financial Services, and Peru’s personal-data authority.

What. Peru’s authority found the bank responsible for a 2024 data leak, in first instance.

Open. Ruling text, date and any fine have not been published.

Power Index. Peru ranks 5th of 14 in Peru ranks 5th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 53.9 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 24 November 2026, 13:00 GMT

Peru’s data authority has found Interbank responsible for a 2024 customer-data leak, one outlet reports, and a new criterion could spare companies fines.

Ojo Público said the 2024 cyberattack extracted 1.8 million client records, and that the authority’s investigation found weaknesses in the bank’s security systems that made the theft possible. The outlet gave no resolution number, date or fine amount.

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The leak became public on Wednesday 30 October 2024, when Interbank issued a statement saying a hacker had breached its systems and accessed data of a group of clients without authorisation. The bank suspended operations, El Peruano, Peru’s state gazette newspaper, reported on 31 October 2024.

File photo. Apartment towers above the Costa Verde cliffs in Miraflores, Lima. (Photo: Caminando8calles, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

By Thursday 31 October 2024, the fourth cybercrime prosecutor’s office in Lima Centro opened preliminary proceedings against unknown persons for illicit access to data and computer systems, El Peruano reported, quoting the Public Ministry, Peru’s prosecution service. Prosecutors also asked Interbank for its cybersecurity report and a forensic sample.

The Ministry of Justice said the data authority had opened an inspection on its own initiative (ex officio), “to verify the technical and organisational measures that guarantee proper treatment of clients’ personal data”, El Comercio, a Lima daily, reported on 31 October 2024. The same article said the SBS, Peru’s banking and pensions regulator, would monitor the case and start actions to determine whether there were infractions.

Sergio Espinosa, the SBS superintendent, said in December 2024 that no clear diagnosis existed yet of what data was accessed or how many people were affected, Gestión, a Lima business daily, reported. What had been seen, he said, was a leak of names with ID numbers and the fact that they are bank clients, and no client had reported money stolen.

Espinosa also set out what he would count as serious: “When I say sensitive I mean, for example, account information, passwords or anything that would let these criminals operate the accounts, see movements or extort people.” The Ojo Público report does not say whether the authority treated the leaked data as sensitive in that sense.

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Maricarmen Alva, a former president of Peru’s Congress, sent three official letters demanding answers and sanctions. The Congress press office quoted her as saying: “Consumers deserve safe financial services and full transparency about the protection of their personal data.”

Ojo Público says the authority’s current management presented the new sanction criterion to businesspeople at AmCham Peru, the American Chamber of Commerce of Peru. The report does not set out the exact reasoning of the exemption.

We found no published response from the authority or from Interbank. Ojo Público described the ruling as a first-instance decision and did not say whether it can be appealed.

The 1.8 million records Ojo Público counted in one attack show the scale at stake for a single Peruvian bank’s customers. If the exemption criterion holds, it would shape how strictly Peru treats bank data security, though the report does not say how it would be applied.

No next step in the case has been announced by the authority, Interbank or prosecutors. The preliminary criminal proceedings opened on 31 October 2024 are the last judicial step we could confirm.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Peru’s data authority decide on Interbank?

According to Ojo Público, it found the bank responsible in first instance for the 2024 leak. The decision text has not been published.

Could companies now avoid fines after a leak?

Ojo Público reports the new criterion could allow that, but it did not publish the reasoning. How it would apply in other cases is not yet clear.

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