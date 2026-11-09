Pennsylvania Police Name 1970s Killer by DNA

IBOV 168,498.45 ▲ 1.39% IPC MEX 71,393.57 ▲ 0.43% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.51▲ 0.02% USD/MXN18.59▼ 0.19% USD/CLP 975.74 — 0.00% USD/COP3,238▼ 0.08% USD/PEN3.43▼ 0.25% USD/ARS1,545▼ 0.03% USD/UYU40.31— 0.00% USD/PYG 6,358 — 0.00% USD/BOB 11.81 — 0.00% USD/DOP60.63▲ 0.07% USD/CRC 448.27 — 0.00% USD/GTQ 7.64 — 0.00% USD/HNL 26.88 — 0.00% USD/NIO 36.62 — 0.00% USD/VES895.29▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.83— 0.00% USD/TTD6.72— 0.00% EUR/BRL6.15▲ 0.40% BRENT 96.68 ▼ 1.67% WTI 89.88 ▼ 1.05% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.32 ▲ 1.58% GOLD 4,103 ▲ 0.69% SILVER 52.49 ▲ 1.32% SOY 1,197 ▲ 0.65% CORN 442.50 ▲ 0.23% WHEAT 588.50 ▼ 0.47% COFFEE 280.15 ▲ 1.08% SUGAR 18.31 ▲ 0.38% ORANGE JUICE 130.55 ▲ 1.63% COTTON 79.47 ▲ 0.46% COCOA 5,119 ▼ 1.20% BEEF 214.05 ▼ 0.16% CATTLE 322.33 ▼ 0.84% LITHIUM 60.91 ▲ 1.21% PETR4 45.36 — 0.00% VALE3 64.04 — 0.00% ITUB4 40.53 — 0.00% BBDC4 14.20 — 0.00% ABEV3 15.48 — 0.00% BBAS3 17.13 — 0.00% B3SA3 14.39 — 0.00% WEGE3 48.19 — 0.00% PRIO3 60.48 — 0.00% SUZB3 53.40 ▲ 2.12% RENT3 30.29 — 0.00% AZZA3 14.76 ▲ 4.98% CSAN3 2.77 — 0.00% RAIZ4 28.00 ▲ 2.56% PCAR3 2.40 ▲ 0.42% GMAT3 3.80 — 0.00% PSSA3 44.35 ▲ 1.46% CVCB3 0.84 ▲ 2.44% POSI3 3.09 ▼ 0.64% SLCE3 16.61 ▲ 1.59% NATU3 5.17 — 0.00% BRKM5 3.20 — 0.00% RANI3 8.53 ▲ 0.83% CSNA3 4.41 — 0.00% IBOV 168,498.45 ▲ 1.39% IPC MEX 71,393.57 ▲ 0.43% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.51 ▲ 0.02% USD/MXN 18.59 ▼ 0.21% USD/CLP 975.74 — 0.00% USD/COP 3,238 ▼ 0.08% USD/PEN 3.43 ▼ 0.25% USD/ARS 1,545 ▼ 0.03% USD/UYU 40.31 ▲ 3.23% USD/PYG 6,358 — 0.00% USD/BOB 11.81 — 0.00% USD/DOP 60.63 ▲ 0.07% USD/CRC 448.27 — 0.00% USD/GTQ 7.64 — 0.00% USD/HNL 26.88 — 0.00% USD/NIO 36.62 — 0.00% USD/VES 895.29 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.83 ▲ 2.67% USD/TTD 6.72 ▲ 2.44% EUR/BRL 6.15 ▲ 0.40% BRENT 96.68 ▼ 1.67% WTI 89.88 ▼ 1.05% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.32 ▲ 1.58% GOLD 4,103 ▲ 0.69% SILVER 52.49 ▲ 1.32% SOY 1,197 ▲ 0.65% CORN 442.50 ▲ 0.23% WHEAT 588.50 ▼ 0.47% COFFEE 280.15 ▲ 1.08% SUGAR 18.31 ▲ 0.38% ORANGE JUICE 130.55 ▲ 1.63% COTTON 79.47 ▲ 0.46% COCOA 5,119 ▼ 1.20% BEEF 214.05 ▼ 0.16% CATTLE 322.33 ▼ 0.84% LITHIUM 60.91 ▲ 1.21% PETR4 45.36 — 0.00% VALE3 64.04 — 0.00% ITUB4 40.53 — 0.00% BBDC4 14.20 — 0.00% ABEV3 15.48 — 0.00% BBAS3 17.13 — 0.00% B3SA3 14.39 — 0.00% WEGE3 48.19 — 0.00% PRIO3 60.48 — 0.00% SUZB3 53.40 ▲ 2.12% RENT3 30.29 — 0.00% AZZA3 14.76 ▲ 4.98% CSAN3 2.77 — 0.00% RAIZ4 28.00 ▲ 2.56% PCAR3 2.40 ▲ 0.42% GMAT3 3.80 — 0.00% PSSA3 44.35 ▲ 1.46% CVCB3 0.84 ▲ 2.44% POSI3 3.09 ▼ 0.64% SLCE3 16.61 ▲ 1.59% NATU3 5.17 — 0.00% BRKM5 3.20 — 0.00% RANI3 8.53 ▲ 0.83% CSNA3 4.41 — 0.00%
since 2009
Monday, November 9, 2026
Latin America Puerto Rico

Pennsylvania Police Name 1970s Killer by DNA

By · · 3 min read
Washington County Courthouse in Washington, Pennsylvania
The Washington County Courthouse in Washington, Pennsylvania, the seat of the county where both killings took place. Photo: Generic1139, CC BY 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

Pennsylvania State Police said this week that DNA testing links one man to the 1970s killings of two young women in Washington County, near Pittsburgh. The man, James Richard Clark Sr., died in 2023 at age 66 and had never been a suspect in either case.

Key Facts

  • Who. Victims Susan Rush and Brenda Ritter; suspect James Richard Clark Sr., born 1957, died 2023.
  • What. State police say DNA testing ties one man to both killings.
  • Where. Washington County, southwestern Pennsylvania, near Pittsburgh.
  • When. Killings in 1976 and 1977; police announced it in the week of 2 November 2026.
  • Status. As of 9 November 2026: investigation open, other victims not ruled out.

What Police Announced

Corporal James Petrosky, a criminal investigation assessment supervisor at Pennsylvania State Police Troop B, a regional unit, said that additional DNA testing in May 2025 confirmed a serial killer was active in Washington County at that time. State police say the testing linked the deaths of Susan Rush and Brenda Ritter to one offender.

Rush was killed in 1976 and was found in the trunk of her car. Ritter, who was 18, was killed in 1977 and her body was found outdoors.

Washington County Courthouse in Washington, Pennsylvania, in snow
The Washington County Courthouse in snow, seen from above. Photo: Midnightdreary, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons.

The DNA testing in May 2025 linked the two cases to the same offender. Police then named Clark, who had never been a suspect.

“I believe that once you’re a serial killer, you’re always a serial killer,” Petrosky said. He added that “there could potentially be more victims out there.”

What We Know About the Suspect

Clark was born in 1957 and died in 2023 at age 66. He was 19 and 20 at the times of the two killings and lived in the Washington County area, according to police.

Because he died in 2023, before the link was announced, there will be no trial. The finding rests on DNA evidence and police statements, not on a court ruling.

Police say the investigation is continuing. They have not ruled out that Clark was responsible for other killings.

What It Means for You

The case shows that new DNA testing can still name a suspect almost 50 years after a killing. For families of other unsolved cases in the United States, it is a reminder that old evidence can be tested again; for other Pennsylvania crime news see our report on the Erie shooting.

Readers in Puerto Rico, where we explain security and crime for newcomers, and across the United States should treat the finding as a police conclusion based on DNA. It is not a court verdict.

What Is Not Known

Police have not said whether Clark killed anyone else, only that they cannot rule it out. They have also not said whether anyone else was involved in the two killings.

We will update this page if state police release more information. Until then, the findings remain police conclusions.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who did police identify in the Washington County cold cases?

State police named James Richard Clark Sr., who died in 2023, as the killer of Susan Rush in 1976 and Brenda Ritter in 1977. DNA testing in May 2025 confirmed the link.

Could there be more victims?

Police have not ruled out that Clark killed others. A state police investigator said there could be more victims.

When did DNA testing link the two killings?

Police say additional DNA testing in May 2025 confirmed that the same offender was responsible. The killings happened in 1976 and 1977.

Sources

Pennsylvania State Police press conference held in the week of 2 November 2026 (Corporal James Petrosky, Troop B); the police release itself was not available to us. Read 9 November 2026.

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