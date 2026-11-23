PANAMA · MINING

Panama’s government held its first formal meeting with Minera Panamá, the local unit of Canada’s First Quantum Minerals, on Monday 23 November 2026 about the closed Cobre Panamá copper mine. The Interministerial Commission, a three-minister government panel, said in an official statement that the session was only informational and decided nothing about the mine’s future.

The commission says Minera Panamá accepted the five conditions officials set out, yet both sides stress that nothing has been agreed. Shareholders in Toronto-listed First Quantum and copper buyers are watching a mine that has been shut since late 2023.

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Key Facts Who Panama’s Interministerial Commission and Minera Panamá, First Quantum Minerals’ local unit.

What First formal meeting on the closed Cobre Panamá copper mine in Colón province; no decision taken.

When Monday 23 November 2026.

Power Index Panama ranks 11th of 14 in Panama ranks 11th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 33.3 points (November 2026 edition).

As of Monday 23 November 2026, 17:45 GMT

Panama has told the owner of its shut copper mine what it demands, and says it has agreed nothing. Citizens are promised a say, but not yet a date.

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Cobre Panamá, at Donoso in Colón province, closed after Panama’s Supreme Court declared the 2023 law (Law 406) that granted First Quantum’s contract unconstitutional in November 2023. On 30 September 2026 the commission, headed by Commerce and Industries Minister Julio Moltó, gave President José Raúl Mulino its final report, which recommended an orderly closure paid for by the site.

Mulino announced in a national address on Monday 16 November 2026 that the government would open a dialogue with the company about the mine’s future, as we reported. He said any deal must end all international arbitration, make the company finance an orderly, verifiable and final closure without extensions, and fit the Constitution.

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File photo. The skyline of Panama City seen across the bay. Photo: Judajude / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0).

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The government’s five conditions are state ownership of the mineral resources, maximum economic and social benefit for Panama, respect for national sovereignty, environmental protection with independent oversight, and strict compliance with the Constitution and the law. Moltó, with Economy and Finance Minister Felipe Chapman and Environment Minister Juan Carlos Navarro, presented them to company representatives on 23 November, and the commission’s statement says the company accepted them.

First Quantum had answered the announcement on Tuesday 17 November 2026 with a statement welcoming the dialogue. It said any new understanding must respect Panama’s sovereignty, Constitution, institutions and the commission’s report, and it backed a parallel citizen-participation process before any agreement is signed.

The company also put numbers on a restart, estimating about 6,000 direct and 30,000 indirect jobs and opportunities for about 2,000 registered local suppliers. These are the company’s own estimates.

Moltó said in a television interview on 17 November that the negotiating team would start with his ministry, the Economy and Finance Ministry and the Environment Ministry, joined by experts from mining countries such as Chile and Peru. “No se ha aprobado absolutamente nada, ninguna reapertura,” he said, which in our translation means “Nothing at all has been approved, no reopening.”

The option to be studied, he said, is a limited operation that guarantees a final closure with no extension and lifts the weight of more than US$27 billion in arbitration claims, under strict environmental controls. He said the closure hit more than 144,000 people in the districts of Donoso, Omar Torrijos and La Pintada and cost 7,000 direct and 40,000 indirect jobs, by his count.

On Sunday 22 November 2026 Moltó said the government will open a digital tool where citizens can submit opinions and recommendations on the alternatives, under the Escazú Agreement, a regional treaty on access to environmental information, participation and justice. He said views of supporters, doubters and opponents will count, with special attention to nearby communities.

No launch date or web address for the tool has been given. Moltó added that the legal instrument behind any deal would be disclosed in due course.

The commission’s statement said the meeting does not decide the mine’s future and that the process is at an analysis and evaluation stage. It repeated that no agreements on reactivation were reached.

Moltó also stressed reopening public visits to the Donoso site, with the stated aim of giving the public direct access to information. The commission gave no date for a next meeting.

For First Quantum shareholders, the mechanism runs through the arbitration claims, which the government links to any limited operation, within the red lines it has set. For copper buyers, nothing is approved, so the statements give no sign yet of supply returning from the mine.

No date has been announced for the digital tool or for a decision. Until one is set, the only dated facts in Panama’s mine saga are the five conditions and the company’s stated acceptance of them.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Is the Cobre Panamá mine reopening?

Not decided. The commission says no decisions on reactivation were reached and the process is at an analysis stage.

What did Minera Panamá accept?

According to the commission’s statement, it accepted the government’s five conditions, including state ownership of the minerals and independent environmental oversight.

How can citizens take part?

The government says it will open a digital tool for opinions under the Escazú Agreement. No launch date has been given.

Sources: Interministerial Commission on Cobre Panamá, official statement, 23 November 2026; Panama Ministry of Commerce and Industries, official site; Interministerial Commission, final report to the President, 30 September 2026; President Mulino, national address, 16 November 2026; First Quantum Minerals, statement, 17 November 2026; Minister Julio Moltó, television interviews, 17 and 22 November 2026.