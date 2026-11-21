Panama looks stronger on paper, yet its two biggest assets, the canal and the mine, remain tied up in other people’s politics. Its credit rating is steadier than it was a week ago, but the mine talks and a press-freedom case still carry open questions.

Photo: Gualberto107 / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

Panama News Overview

Moody’s Ratings, a US credit rating agency, changed Panama’s outlook from negative to stable on Tuesday 17 November 2026 and affirmed its Baa3 rating, the lowest investment-grade step. Panama’s Ministry of Economy and Finance (MEF) published the decision the same day.

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An outlook signals where a rating is likely to go next, so this one lifts the pressure towards a cut. It came a day after President José Raúl Mulino ordered talks on the Cobre Panamá copper mine, which Moody’s does not count on.

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Key Facts Who. Moody’s Ratings, a credit rating agency, and Panama’s Economy Minister Felipe Chapman.

What. Panama’s outlook moved from negative to stable, and the Baa3 investment-grade rating was affirmed.

When. Moody’s acted on 17 November 2026; President Mulino ordered mine talks on 16 November.

Power Index. Panama ranks 11th of 14 in Panama ranks 11th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 33.3 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 21 November 2026, 13:00 GMT.

Panama looks stronger on paper, yet its two biggest assets, the canal and the mine, remain tied up in other people’s politics. Its credit rating is steadier than it was a week ago, but the mine talks and a press-freedom case still carry open questions.

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Moody’s says the 2025 pension reform, normal canal operations and the planned Río Indio reservoir, which would cut drought risk, helped its decision. The deficit of the non-financial public sector fell from 6.2% of GDP in 2024 to 3.7% in 2025, according to the ministry’s summary of the decision.

Moody’s projects growth near 5% in 2026 and 2027, after 4.4% in 2025, with the fiscal deficit at 3.4% of GDP this year and 3.0% next. It says public debt would level off around 66% of GDP before declining.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Panama ranks 11th of 14 with 33.3 points. Strongest pillar: state capacity & security (64); weakest: military means (11). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Economy Minister Felipe Chapman said the decision “recognises concrete results: we met the fiscal target, we approved the pension reform and we managed debt prudently.” The ministry adds that the stable outlook rests on what the country has already achieved, not on a mine restart.

Moody’s own base case does not assume the Cobre Panamá mine restarts, but says a deal would add exports, investment, growth and revenue. It would also remove a large contingent liability, a cost the state might one day have to pay.

The agency also names risks: a narrow revenue base, an interest burden and rigid spending. These are the strongest cautions against the good news, and they come from the rater itself.

Mulino Sets Red Lines for the Mine Talks

In a national broadcast on Monday 16 November 2026, Mulino ordered formal talks with Minera Panamá, the Panamanian unit of First Quantum Minerals and owner of the Cobre Panamá mine, shut since 2023. He tied them to a definitive closure plan funded by the company and to an end of all international arbitrations against Panama.

Commerce Minister Julio Moltó will lead an interministerial government team in the talks. Mulino gave no timetable for them.

The president gave no timetable, no size for any restart and no figure for what a deal would pay the state. Those open points decide whether the talks help Panama’s credit story.

A tanker in transit along the Panama Canal. (File photo)

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The Canal Runs Busier While Washington Weighs In

The Panama Canal Authority (ACP), the state agency that runs the waterway, said on 9 November that it raised daily capacity to 34 transits, 24 for older, narrower Panamax-size ships and 10 for larger Neopanamax-size ships, and lifted the maximum draft in the Neopanamax locks to 15.24 metres (50 feet) until further notice. Draft is how deep a ship sits in the water.

In fiscal year 2026, which ended in September, the canal handled 13,951 transits, up 4.1%, and cargo reached 521 million CP/SUAB tonnes, a canal cargo measure, up 6.5%. The ACP said on 21 October that revenue was about US$6.6 billion (B/.6,600 million, since the balboa is pegged one to one to the US dollar), up 16.6% and still to be audited.

Earlier, US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said on 10 November that the two countries control the canal together, and Foreign Minister Javier Martínez-Acha answered that the canal belongs exclusively to Panamanians. At a regional meeting of the World Governments Summit, a forum of national governments, in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, on 20 November, Mulino said Panama had just bought 100% of Petroterminal de Panamá, an oil pipeline across the isthmus, and plans new energy projects around it.

An Attack on a Journalist Tests Mulino’s Pledge

On 14 November a device that started a fire was thrown at a house in Panama City’s Brisas del Golf district tied to Rolando Rodríguez, an investigative journalist and associate deputy editor of a Panama daily newspaper. Police arrested Luis Adriel Valiente Ortega, the alleged taxi driver, on Sunday 15 November, and a second suspect, the alleged thrower, was reported detained on 18 November.

After meeting media directors and press groups on 16 November, Mulino promised that the investigation would go all the way. No motive and no mastermind have been published.

No date is set for the next steps in either case. The mine talks have no timetable, and no further arrests have been announced.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Moody’s change for Panama?

It moved its outlook, its signal of where a rating is likely headed, from negative to stable. That lowers the near-term risk of a downgrade.

Does Panama’s rating depend on reopening the Cobre Panamá mine?

No, both Moody’s base case and the ministry say it does not. A deal would be an added gain rather than a requirement.

Is the Panama Canal under foreign control?

Panama’s foreign minister says the canal belongs exclusively to Panamanians. The question became public because a senior US official described the control as shared.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error