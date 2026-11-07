OpenAI Reportedly Raises US$11 Billion

Downtown San Francisco and the Bay Bridge, in the city where OpenAI is based. Photo: Dietmar Rabich, via Wikimedia Commons, a free-licence image library (CC BY-SA 4.0 licence).

Rio Times Technology · Artificial Intelligence

Published Saturday, 7 November 2026 · Source: OpenAI (company announcements), RT prediction-market read

OpenAI, the San Francisco company behind ChatGPT, has reportedly received about US$11 billion in new funding that values it at US$1.25 trillion. The money was reported to have been wired on Friday 6 November as the first part of a larger round.

We found no written OpenAI statement on this round when we wrote, so every figure here is a report, not a company statement. That matters because the valuation would be far above the US$852 billion the company confirmed in March.

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Key Facts Who OpenAI, the US maker of ChatGPT, reportedly closed a first instalment of a new round.

How much About US$11 billion at a US$1.25 trillion valuation, reported as wired on Friday 6 November.

Full round Reports say the round could reach US$20 billion, with more commitments due in coming weeks.

Not confirmed We found no written OpenAI statement on this round when we wrote.

Prediction markets Polymarket, a crypto-based betting market, gives 97.6% to no OpenAI listing in 2026 (7 Nov, 10:57 a.m. ET).

A reported US$11 billion first close would put OpenAI at about 47% above the US$852 billion value it announced in March, though the company has not yet confirmed the new deal.

What Was Reported

Reports published on 6 and 7 November said the funding had been wired as of 6 November at a valuation of US$1.25 trillion. They describe it as the opening part of a round that could grow to as much as US$20 billion.

Earlier reports put the target at about US$30 billion and the valuation near US$1.4 trillion. The latest reports therefore describe a smaller round at a lower valuation than first sought.

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How It Compares With March

The Bay Bridge from Pioneer Park, San Francisco. Photo: Dietmar Rabich, via Wikimedia Commons, a free-licence image library (CC BY-SA 4.0 licence).

On 31 March 2026 OpenAI announced that it had closed a round of US$122 billion at a post-money valuation of US$852 billion, meaning the value counted after the new money. Amazon (cloud), NVIDIA (chips) and SoftBank (a Japanese investment group) anchored that round, which also raised about US$3 billion from individual investors through banks.

A US$1.25 trillion valuation would be about 47% above that figure, a gain of roughly US$398 billion in seven months. The comparison assumes both figures are measured the same way, which has not been confirmed.

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-0.12% L 75,600 day range H 76,101 -26.81% over 12 months Market breadth · 17 names 24% advancing 4 ▲ advancing 13 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs Ethereum 2,233 -0.11% Solana 89.52 -0.60% Gold 4,075 -0.94% USD / BRL 5.50 -0.17% Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume BTC 75,659 -0.12% -26.81% 75,747 76,101 75,600 13,055,987,712 ETH 2,233 -0.11% -35.01% 2,235 2,247 2,231 4,980,559,360 SOL 89.52 -0.60% -44.64% 90.06 90.52 89.23 1,083,733,888 XRP 1.16 -1.59% -49.90% 1.18 1.18 1.15 1,648,550,400 BNB 693.40 +0.04% -30.00% 693.12 696.08 692.51 1,024,938,368 ADA 0.18 -1.14% -68.44% 0.18 0.19 0.18 118,357,816 DOGE 0.07 -1.02% -59.93% 0.07 0.07 0.07 238,385,536 AVAX 8.19 -1.64% -53.72% 8.33 8.35 8.19 127,956,144 LINK 10.87 +0.21% -31.09% 10.84 10.92 10.74 170,538,000 DOT 0.90 -1.60% -72.31% 0.91 0.91 0.89 42,301,908 LTC 51.99 -1.05% -48.93% 52.54 52.54 51.74 124,281,952 BCH 256.90 -2.54% -49.74% 263.59 264.26 255.99 138,261,424 TRX 0.32 +0.56% +9.44% 0.32 0.32 0.32 294,007,488 XLM 0.15 -0.94% -47.95% 0.15 0.15 0.15 87,758,816 HBAR 0.07 -0.40% -61.98% 0.07 0.07 0.07 32,374,876 NEAR 3.66 -1.44% +32.50% 3.71 3.77 3.66 317,450,880 ATOM 1.38 -0.52% -54.61% 1.39 1.39 1.37 20,601,998 AAVE 132.23 +1.26% -36.37% 130.59 132.53 128.71 128,409,640 Largest moves today BCH

256.90

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132.23

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0.18

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-1.05% The session read The Bitcoin eased 0.12%, with breadth negative — 4 of 17 names higher. AAVE led, while BCH lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 7 Nov 2026 Latin America Sports Daily for Saturday, November 7, 2026 Read →

What Prediction Markets Say

On Polymarket, a crypto-based prediction market, traders gave 97.6% to no OpenAI stock-market listing by 31 December 2026 (US$2.58 million traded across all outcomes of that market, read 7 November at 10:57 a.m. ET). These prices are bets, not polls.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

What It Means for You

OpenAI is a private company, so ordinary investors cannot buy its shares on an exchange. Some exposure comes through listed partners, although OpenAI is only one factor in their share prices, and our report on tech stocks and AI spending fears covers how the sector has traded.

Readers in Africa and Latin America who use ChatGPT rely on a company whose funding is now counted in tens of billions of dollars. Policy questions around AI training data are covered in our guide to where US courts stand on AI training.

What Is Not Known

We found no written OpenAI statement giving the amount raised, the investors or whether the US$1.25 trillion figure is before or after the new money. The final size of the round, which the latest reports put at up to US$20 billion, is also open.

Nothing so far says when OpenAI plans to list its shares. Our wider coverage of the continent and its technology sits on the Africa news page.

Frequently Asked Questions

Did OpenAI confirm the US$11 billion?

We found no written OpenAI statement when we wrote. The figures come from reports citing people familiar with the deal.

What is OpenAI worth after this round?

Reports put the valuation at US$1.25 trillion. In March the company announced US$852 billion.

Can I buy OpenAI shares?

Not on an exchange, because OpenAI is not listed. Prediction markets give 97.6% to no listing in 2026.

Sources: OpenAI, “OpenAI raises $122 billion to accelerate the next phase of AI” (31 March 2026), https://openai.com/index/accelerating-the-next-phase-ai/ ; Polymarket, OpenAI IPO closing market cap market (read 7 November 2026), https://polymarket.com/event/openai-ipo-closing-market-cap . The first-close figures rest on reports, with no company statement or filing found. This is news, not investment advice.