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since 2009
Saturday, November 7, 2026
Technology Africa

OpenAI Reportedly Raises US$11 Billion

By · November 7, 2026 · 4 min read
San Francisco business district towers with the Bay Bridge and the Ferry Building clock tower behind trees
Downtown San Francisco and the Bay Bridge, in the city where OpenAI is based. Photo: Dietmar Rabich, via Wikimedia Commons, a free-licence image library (CC BY-SA 4.0 licence).

Rio Times Technology · Artificial Intelligence

Published Saturday, 7 November 2026 · Source: OpenAI (company announcements), RT prediction-market read

OpenAI, the San Francisco company behind ChatGPT, has reportedly received about US$11 billion in new funding that values it at US$1.25 trillion. The money was reported to have been wired on Friday 6 November as the first part of a larger round.

We found no written OpenAI statement on this round when we wrote, so every figure here is a report, not a company statement. That matters because the valuation would be far above the US$852 billion the company confirmed in March.

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Key Facts

  • Who OpenAI, the US maker of ChatGPT, reportedly closed a first instalment of a new round.
  • How much About US$11 billion at a US$1.25 trillion valuation, reported as wired on Friday 6 November.
  • Full round Reports say the round could reach US$20 billion, with more commitments due in coming weeks.
  • Not confirmed We found no written OpenAI statement on this round when we wrote.
  • Prediction markets Polymarket, a crypto-based betting market, gives 97.6% to no OpenAI listing in 2026 (7 Nov, 10:57 a.m. ET).

A reported US$11 billion first close would put OpenAI at about 47% above the US$852 billion value it announced in March, though the company has not yet confirmed the new deal.

What Was Reported

Reports published on 6 and 7 November said the funding had been wired as of 6 November at a valuation of US$1.25 trillion. They describe it as the opening part of a round that could grow to as much as US$20 billion.

Earlier reports put the target at about US$30 billion and the valuation near US$1.4 trillion. The latest reports therefore describe a smaller round at a lower valuation than first sought.

How It Compares With March

The Oakland Bay Bridge seen from Pioneer Park in San Francisco, with a bridge tower and cloudy sky
The Bay Bridge from Pioneer Park, San Francisco. Photo: Dietmar Rabich, via Wikimedia Commons, a free-licence image library (CC BY-SA 4.0 licence).

On 31 March 2026 OpenAI announced that it had closed a round of US$122 billion at a post-money valuation of US$852 billion, meaning the value counted after the new money. Amazon (cloud), NVIDIA (chips) and SoftBank (a Japanese investment group) anchored that round, which also raised about US$3 billion from individual investors through banks.

A US$1.25 trillion valuation would be about 47% above that figure, a gain of roughly US$398 billion in seven months. The comparison assumes both figures are measured the same way, which has not been confirmed.

Live Market IntelligenceCrypto — Live Market BoardInside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board.

Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence

Crypto — Live Market Board

Digital assets
Nov 7, 2026 · 13:38

Bitcoin · benchmark
75,659
-0.12%
L 75,600day rangeH 76,101

-26.81% over 12 months

Market breadth · 17 names
24% advancing

4 ▲ advancing13 declining ▼

Currencies, rates & key inputs
Ethereum
2,233
-0.11%

Solana
89.52
-0.60%

Gold
4,075
-0.94%

USD / BRL
5.50
-0.17%

Full instrument board
Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume
BTC 75,659 -0.12% -26.81% 75,747 76,101 75,600 13,055,987,712
ETH 2,233 -0.11% -35.01% 2,235 2,247 2,231 4,980,559,360
SOL 89.52 -0.60% -44.64% 90.06 90.52 89.23 1,083,733,888
XRP 1.16 -1.59% -49.90% 1.18 1.18 1.15 1,648,550,400
BNB 693.40 +0.04% -30.00% 693.12 696.08 692.51 1,024,938,368
ADA 0.18 -1.14% -68.44% 0.18 0.19 0.18 118,357,816
DOGE 0.07 -1.02% -59.93% 0.07 0.07 0.07 238,385,536
AVAX 8.19 -1.64% -53.72% 8.33 8.35 8.19 127,956,144
LINK 10.87 +0.21% -31.09% 10.84 10.92 10.74 170,538,000
DOT 0.90 -1.60% -72.31% 0.91 0.91 0.89 42,301,908
LTC 51.99 -1.05% -48.93% 52.54 52.54 51.74 124,281,952
BCH 256.90 -2.54% -49.74% 263.59 264.26 255.99 138,261,424
TRX 0.32 +0.56% +9.44% 0.32 0.32 0.32 294,007,488
XLM 0.15 -0.94% -47.95% 0.15 0.15 0.15 87,758,816
HBAR 0.07 -0.40% -61.98% 0.07 0.07 0.07 32,374,876
NEAR 3.66 -1.44% +32.50% 3.71 3.77 3.66 317,450,880
ATOM 1.38 -0.52% -54.61% 1.39 1.39 1.37 20,601,998
AAVE 132.23 +1.26% -36.37% 130.59 132.53 128.71 128,409,640

Largest moves today
BCH
256.90
-2.54%
AVAX
8.19
-1.64%
DOT
0.90
-1.60%
XRP
1.16
-1.59%
NEAR
3.66
-1.44%
AAVE
132.23
+1.26%
ADA
0.18
-1.14%
LTC
51.99
-1.05%

The session read
The Bitcoin eased 0.12%, with breadth negative — 4 of 17 names higher. AAVE led, while BCH lagged.

From The Rio Times

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Latin America Sports Daily for Saturday, November 7, 2026

Read →

What Prediction Markets Say

On Polymarket, a crypto-based prediction market, traders gave 97.6% to no OpenAI stock-market listing by 31 December 2026 (US$2.58 million traded across all outcomes of that market, read 7 November at 10:57 a.m. ET). These prices are bets, not polls.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

What It Means for You

OpenAI is a private company, so ordinary investors cannot buy its shares on an exchange. Some exposure comes through listed partners, although OpenAI is only one factor in their share prices, and our report on tech stocks and AI spending fears covers how the sector has traded.

Readers in Africa and Latin America who use ChatGPT rely on a company whose funding is now counted in tens of billions of dollars. Policy questions around AI training data are covered in our guide to where US courts stand on AI training.

What Is Not Known

We found no written OpenAI statement giving the amount raised, the investors or whether the US$1.25 trillion figure is before or after the new money. The final size of the round, which the latest reports put at up to US$20 billion, is also open.

Nothing so far says when OpenAI plans to list its shares. Our wider coverage of the continent and its technology sits on the Africa news page.

Frequently Asked Questions

Did OpenAI confirm the US$11 billion?

We found no written OpenAI statement when we wrote. The figures come from reports citing people familiar with the deal.

What is OpenAI worth after this round?

Reports put the valuation at US$1.25 trillion. In March the company announced US$852 billion.

Can I buy OpenAI shares?

Not on an exchange, because OpenAI is not listed. Prediction markets give 97.6% to no listing in 2026.

Sources: OpenAI, “OpenAI raises $122 billion to accelerate the next phase of AI” (31 March 2026), https://openai.com/index/accelerating-the-next-phase-ai/ ; Polymarket, OpenAI IPO closing market cap market (read 7 November 2026), https://polymarket.com/event/openai-ipo-closing-market-cap . The first-close figures rest on reports, with no company statement or filing found. This is news, not investment advice.

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