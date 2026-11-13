Brazil Cancer Chain Delays Quarterly Results

Stonework on the historic B3 stock exchange building in downtown São Paulo, where ONCO3 trades (file photo)

BRAZIL · COMPANY NEWS

Key Facts The company Oncoclínicas, a Brazilian cancer-treatment chain, trades in São Paulo as ONCO3.

What happened It will publish third-quarter results by the third week of December, past the legal deadline.

The cause A committee created by the board is still working, and the company says it must finish first.

The fight A court suspended the order to launch a buyout offer for small shareholders, and another halted a shareholder meeting.

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Brazilian cancer-treatment chain Oncoclínicas will not publish its third-quarter accounts on time, so investors must wait until December to see them. The delay lands while the company is also tied up in court fights over a mandatory buyout offer.

Oncoclínicas do Brasil Serviços Médicos, listed on B3, the São Paulo stock exchange, said in a Material Fact dated Tuesday 10 November 2026 that it would miss the regulatory deadline. A Material Fact is a formal notice that listed companies must file with Brazil’s securities regulator.

The company’s shares trade on B3, Brazil’s stock exchange, as ONCO3. Related coverage includes the court order that halted its shareholder meeting.

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Why the Results Are Late

The company said the quarterly report for the third quarter of 2026 depends on an Independent Special Committee. Its board created the committee on 25 August 2026, and the company expects the work to end in the third week of December.

The earnings call for the quarter will not take place as planned, and a new date will be set after the numbers are out. Management added that it may publish the figures before the end of that window.

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The Buyout Offer Is on Hold

On Tuesday 25 August 2026 the CVM, Brazil’s securities regulator, concluded that a tender offer set out in Article 39 of the company’s bylaws can be demanded. A tender offer is a bid to buy shares from all other holders at a set price.

On Friday 23 October 2026 a federal court in São Paulo provisionally suspended the obligation to launch that offer. The suit was brought by Josephina III, a shareholder fund.

The company cancelled a shareholder meeting called for Tuesday 3 November. It said the meeting had lost its purpose.

On Friday 6 November a São Paulo business court also halted a second meeting, due that morning, at the request of Josephina III. It is not yet known when a new meeting may be called.

Why It Matters

Without third-quarter accounts, shareholders and creditors cannot see how the business is doing while it restructures its debt. The out-of-court plan filed in São Paulo covers about R$5.7 billion (about US$1.0 billion at recent exchange rates) of unsecured claims.

Creditors holding 29.79% of that base had joined the plan by 29 October, the company said. Adhesion was still being counted at that date, and the figure has since risen.

The unresolved offer also leaves minority shareholders unsure whether any buyout bid will come.

What to Watch

The first checkpoint is the quarterly report, which the company expects by the third week of December 2026. The second is whether its board calls a new shareholder meeting, a step the 6 November order requires before any vote.

What It Means for You

For a US investor with exposure to Brazilian healthcare credit or equities, the missing quarter means pricing risk without fresh numbers. For patients, nothing in the notices changes how the clinics operate.

What Is Not Known

It is not known whether any investor will bring forward a buyout bid, or when the court dispute over the CVM order will be resolved. It is also not known when the court or tribunal will decide the offer dispute, or what the committee will find.

The company has given no price for any offer.

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Frequently Asked Questions

When will Oncoclínicas publish its third-quarter results?

The company expects to release them by the third week of December 2026. The regulatory deadline has been missed.

Why were the results postponed?

The company said it must wait for an Independent Special Committee, created by its board on 25 August 2026, to finish its work. That work is expected to end in the third week of December.

Is the Oncoclínicas buyout offer going ahead?

Not for now. The CVM said on 25 August 2026 that the offer can be demanded, but a federal court provisionally suspended the order to launch it on 23 October.

Sources: Oncoclínicas, Material Fact, 10 November 2026 (postponement of quarterly information); Oncoclínicas, Material Fact, 6 November 2026 (meeting suspended); Oncoclínicas, Material Fact, 29 October 2026 (recovery plan); Oncoclínicas investor relations (ri.grupooncoclinicas.com); Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM), decision of 25 August 2026, as cited in the company’s filings.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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