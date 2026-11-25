NIGERIA · ANALYSIS

Nigeria is a West African economy whose 2026 budget carries a deficit of about N31.4 trillion (about US$22.8 billion). This analysis explains how much the country owes, who lends to it and what the debt means for the naira and for bondholders, building on the Africa Intelligence Brief of 25 November 2026.

Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Africa story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. What is happening Nigeria raised its 2026 borrowing plan to N29.2 trillion (about US$21.2 billion), and the Senate approved a $6 billion external loan package on 31 March 2026.

Why it matters Interest costs take a large share of federal revenue, and the World Bank and Nigeria’s Finance Ministry disagree on how large.

The numbers Total public debt was N166.79 trillion ($120.93 billion) at 30 June 2026, and external debt was $54.52 billion, according to the Debt Management Office.

Who is who The largest external creditors in June 2026 were the World Bank’s IDA at $19.12 billion and Eurobond holders at about $18.55 billion.

What to watch The Debt Management Office’s debt figures for 30 September 2026 are likely between December 2026 and January 2027, which is our inference rather than a published date.

What it means for you US holders of Nigerian Eurobonds depend on reserves of $54.87 billion (12 November 2026) and on a credit rating of B from S&P, five notches below investment grade.

Nigeria’s borrowing plan for 2026 has risen to about N29.2 trillion (about US$21.2 billion), while public debt reached N166.79 trillion ($120.93 billion) at 30 June 2026. For a US investor, the question is whether Nigeria can keep paying bondholders while interest costs weigh heavily on federal revenue.

What Is Happening and How We Got Here

Nigeria raised its 2026 borrowing plan to N29.2 trillion (about US$21.2 billion). The N29.2 trillion (about US$21.2 billion) is the federal government’s planned borrowing for 2026, set against a deficit of about N31.4 trillion (about US$22.8 billion).

Outlets disagree on some details, including the size of the revised 2026 budget. On 31 March 2026 the Senate approved a $6 billion external package, according to AllAfrica and the Guardian.

It included a $5 billion facility from the United Arab Emirates and a $1 billion loan, arranged in London, for rehabilitating Lagos ports.

The Abuja National Mosque in Nigeria's capital. Photo: Mark Fischer, Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 2.0

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How Much Nigeria Owes and Who Lends

The Size of the Debt

The Debt Management Office (DMO), the government agency that records public debt, published its latest figures on 25 September 2026. They cover 30 June 2026 and convert naira at the central bank rate of N1,379.18 per dollar.

Total public debt: N166.79 trillion ($120.93 billion), up N7.44 trillion (about US$5.4 billion) from March 2026 (DMO, via Nairametrics).

Against June 2025 the rise was N14.39 trillion (about US$10.4 billion), or 9.4%, from N152.40 trillion (BusinessDay; Ripples Nigeria).

Domestic debt: N91.59 trillion ($66.41 billion), or 54.91% of the total.

External debt: $54.52 billion.

The federal government owed N152.77 trillion (about US$110.8 billion), and states and the Federal Capital Territory owed N14.01 trillion (about US$10.2 billion).

Zuma Rock, a landmark near Abuja. Photo: Mark Fischer, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Flickr.

Domestic Lenders

At home, local banks and pension funds buy federal government bonds and Treasury bills. The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) also financed deficits directly through Ways and Means advances.

We did not find a sourced breakdown of domestic debt by investor class. Heavy domestic borrowing is likely to keep local yields high, which is our reading rather than a sourced finding.

External Lenders

Nairametrics analysed the DMO’s June 2026 data and ranked the creditors behind the $54.52 billion of external debt. The International Development Association (IDA), the World Bank’s arm for lower-income countries, comes first.

World Bank IDA: $19.12 billion, or 35.07% of external debt.

Eurobond holders: about $18.55 billion, or roughly 34%.

The last Eurobond we could confirm was $2.35 billion on 5 November 2025, in 10-year and 20-year tranches, with orders above $13 billion, according to the DMO. On 29 June 2026 the DMO sought transaction advisers for a new Eurobond, with bids due on 13 July 2026, but we could not confirm that any 2026 issue was priced.

The IMF concluded its 2026 Article IV consultation, its routine health check, around June 2026. Legit.ng reported that it urged tight monetary policy and judged the naira about 25.6% undervalued, and we found no IMF lending programme for Nigeria.

Debt Service Against Revenue

The 2026 budget carries about N15.8 trillion to N15.9 trillion (about US$11.5 billion) for debt service. BudgIT, a Nigerian budget research group, puts projected 2026 revenue at N36.87 trillion (about US$26.7 billion).

The World Bank’s Nigeria Development Update puts interest at N7.7 trillion (about US$5.6 billion) against N6.2 trillion (about US$4.5 billion) of revenue, a ratio of about 124%. The Finance Ministry disputes that figure, saying in a statement on 18 October: “Measuring this against federal revenue alone overstates the ratio.”

It says the interest-to-revenue ratio fell from 156% in the first half of 2025 to 124% in the first half of 2026, and that the World Bank’s 124% figure includes interest on debts serviced on behalf of states.CFG Advisory, a Nigerian consultancy, says federal revenue was 64.4% below its straight-line half-year budget target. Vice President Kashim Shettima said debt service fell to 68% of revenue in 2025 from 120% in 2022, AllAfrica reported on 13 May 2026.

The DMO’s baseline in its 2024 debt sustainability analysis, reported on 9 November 2026, has debt service at 44.9% of revenue in 2025 and 51.0% in 2026. It rises to 57.1% in 2027 and 71.7% in 2030, against a threshold of 50%, and a shock case reaches 97.3% in 2030.

These figures use different bases, and we could not reconcile them. BusinessDay reports that Nigeria has not published budget implementation reports since the third quarter of 2025, which makes outside checks harder.

Ratings, the Naira and Eurobond Holders

S&P upgraded Nigeria to B from B- on 15 May 2026, with a stable outlook. It was the first upgrade in 14 years, S&P cited foreign exchange reform and higher reserves, and B sits five notches below investment grade.

Press summaries put Fitch at B, which we could not check against Fitch itself. We could not confirm Moody’s current rating or the date of its latest move.

Gross reserves were $54.87 billion on 12 November 2026, down $390.94 million in 16 days, the biggest drop in six months, Nairametrics reported on 16 November. The naira traded at N1,346.79 per dollar on 6 November 2026, against about N1,440 a year earlier.

The brief says the CBN dismissed concerns about falling reserves and pointed to a partnership with the state oil company NNPC for more transparent oil dollar inflows.DMO closing yields in mid-July 2026 ranged from about 5.7% on the November 2027 Eurobond to about 8.0% on the 2051 bond. We have no November 2026 yield table.

The 2024 debt sustainability analysis flagged two pressure points for bondholders. Non-resident holdings were 49% of public debt against a 45% threshold, and the 2024 Eurobond spread averaged about 976 basis points against a 600-point threshold.

Ibom Hall in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State. photo. Ibom Hall in Uyo, 2024. Photo: Harriwillz, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

Scenarios

These are scenarios, not forecasts. In a stabilising case, revenue moves toward budget targets, reserves hold near $55 billion and inflation keeps easing from 14.06% in October 2026, as the National Bureau of Statistics reported on 16 November.

In that case the ratings stay at B, a new Eurobond prices without strain, and the debt service ratio stays close to the DMO baseline. The 2026 decline in inflation from 18.97% a year earlier would support that path.

A tipping case starts with weak oil receipts, since the Premium Times-style figure we hold is narrower: first-half 2026 oil output beat the OPEC quota but missed the budget oil target by 38.4 million barrels, AllAfrica reported on 5 August 2026. Lower dollar inflows could push reserves down further and raise the cost of rolling over debt.

In the DMO’s own shock case, debt service reaches 97.3% of revenue in 2030. The distance between the 2026 baseline of 51.0% and that figure shows how much depends on revenue.

What It Means for You

A US holder of Nigerian Eurobonds is exposed to the reserve and revenue story more than to the headline debt total. Reserves of $54.87 billion and an S&P rating of B are the supports, and the contested interest ratio is the main worry.

Investors in funds that hold Nigerian paper should note that Eurobonds are about 34% of external debt, while the World Bank’s IDA is the single largest creditor. We found no IMF lending programme, so no programme anchors reform, which is our reading of the research.

The Dangote refinery is often linked to Nigeria‘s oil revenue story, but we could not confirm crude supply terms or any oil revenue effect. Treat those claims as unproven until the DMO or the Finance Ministry publishes data.

For Latin America, the pattern of a large domestic bond market alongside dollar Eurobonds will look familiar. This research did not compare the two regions, so we draw no numerical conclusion.

What Is Not Known

The size of the revised 2026 budget is reported at different levels, including about N65.2 trillion (about US$47.3 billion) and N66.1 trillion (about US$47.9 billion), against an original N68.3 trillion (about US$49.5 billion). We could not confirm any 2026 Eurobond pricing or Moody’s current rating.

We also lack November 2026 Eurobond yields and the Dangote crude supply terms. We could not open the DMO’s own June 2026 file, so debt figures come from press reports of DMO data.

The interest-to-revenue ratio remains contested between the World Bank and the Finance Ministry.

What to Watch

CBN Monetary Policy Committee: the 308th meeting was scheduled for 23 to 24 November 2026, and we found no outcome yet.

DMO debt figures for 30 September 2026: likely December 2026 to January 2027, our inference from past release timing.

National Bureau of Statistics inflation for November: expected in mid-December, following the 16 November pattern, though the date is unconfirmed.

National Assembly passage of the revised 2026 budget: no date found.

A new Eurobond: the DMO sought advisers in June 2026, but we found no issuance date.

Weekly reserve data from the CBN will show whether the November dip continues. Any move in the naira from N1,346.79 per dollar, the 6 November level, would also matter for dollar bondholders.

Related reading: Igbo People, Language and Culture in Nigeria Explained; Nigeria’s Presidential Challenger Atiku Abubakar; Nigeria Neighbours Explained, West Africa in 2026; more from Nigeria.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much does Nigeria owe?

Total public debt was N166.79 trillion ($120.93 billion) at 30 June 2026, according to the Debt Management Office. Domestic debt was N91.59 trillion (about US$66.4 billion) and external debt was $54.52 billion.

Who are Nigeria’s biggest lenders?

In June 2026 the largest external creditors were the World Bank’s IDA at $19.12 billion and Eurobond holders at about $18.55 billion.

What is Nigeria’s 2026 borrowing plan?

The 2026 budget carries about N29.2 trillion (about US$21.2 billion) of new borrowing against a deficit of about N31.4 trillion (about US$22.8 billion).

Is Nigeria investment grade?

No. S&P upgraded Nigeria to B from B- on 15 May 2026 with a stable outlook, which is five notches below investment grade.

How much of Nigeria’s revenue goes on debt service?

Sources disagree. The World Bank puts first-half 2026 interest at about 124% of federal revenue, while the Finance Ministry says that figure includes interest on debts serviced on behalf of states.

Does Nigeria have an IMF programme?

We found no IMF lending programme for Nigeria. The IMF concluded its 2026 Article IV consultation around June 2026 and judged the naira about 25.6% undervalued, according to Legit.ng.

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