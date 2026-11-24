Rio Times Markets · Nigeria

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) kept its main interest rate at 23% on Tuesday 24 November 2026, pausing after a large cut in September. Governor Olayemi Cardoso said the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), the bank’s rate-setting panel, voted unanimously to hold.

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The pause matters because inflation is falling but is not yet safe. Analysts say energy costs, oil prices and spending ahead of the 2027 elections could push prices up again.

Key Facts What. Nigeria’s policy rate stayed at 23% on 24 November 2026, unchanged since September.

Versus forecast. The decision matched the 23% consensus (the average analyst forecast), so there was no surprise.

The trend. Inflation eased to 14.06% in October from 14.63% in September, according to official data.

Why. The bank flagged spending ahead of the 2027 elections as a risk to prices.

What ends it. Any rate other than 23% at the next meeting, in 2027, would end it.

Nigeria’s central bank paused its rate cuts at 23%, saying easing inflation is welcome but election-related spending could still push prices up.

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What the Central Bank Decided

The MPC, meeting for the 308th time in Abuja, held the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR, the bank’s benchmark rate) at 23%. In September the committee had cut the rate by 350 basis points, from 26.5% to 23%; a basis point is one hundredth of a percentage point.

The standing facilities corridor, the band within which banks borrow from and deposit with the central bank overnight, stayed at plus 50 and minus 300 basis points around the rate. The cash reserve ratio, the share of deposits banks must keep with the central bank, also stayed at 45% for commercial banks, 16% for merchant banks and 75% for non-Treasury Single Account public sector deposits.

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For a longer explanation of how the bank sets this rate, see our guide to how Nigeria sets its interest rate. The Nigeria hub carries our wider coverage of the economy.

Why the Bank Chose to Wait

Cardoso said: “The Committee reviewed recent developments in the global and domestic economies, assessed emerging risks to the outlook and considered their implications for monetary policy.” It then chose to hold rather than cut again, as inflation is still falling but prices are still rising.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), Nigeria’s official statistics agency, reported that headline inflation eased to 14.06% in October from 14.63% in September. The same data show the slowdown continuing; our October inflation report has the detail.

Analysts polled by Nigerian business media before the meeting said the fall in inflation is not yet strong enough to justify easing. They cited higher global oil prices, energy and transport costs, and the risk that spending ahead of the 2027 elections could fuel inflation.

The Naira Is Still Under Pressure

The naira, Nigeria’s currency, weakened by N4.28 on Monday 23 November in the official market, according to CBN data. The dollar was quoted at N1,394.01, against N1,389.73 the previous Friday.

The weaker naira came as external reserves, the central bank’s stock of foreign currency, continued to decline ahead of the meeting. We could not confirm a current reserves figure.

What It Means for Readers Abroad

With the policy rate at 23% and inflation at 14.06%, the gap between them is about 8.9 percentage points. That cushion for holders of naira bonds is one the bank chose not to give up yet, but a weaker naira can erode it quickly.

Nigerian borrowers get no relief for now, because the rate that anchors bank lending stays at 23%. What holds the picture together is a falling inflation rate and a unanimous vote; what could reverse it is election-related spending and a weaker naira.

What Would End the Pause

A cut would need inflation to keep falling from 14.06% while the naira steadies. A rise would follow if spending or a weaker naira pushed prices up faster.

This was the committee’s final scheduled review of 2026, so the next decision comes in 2027. Any rate other than 23% then would end the pause, and another 23% would confirm it.

What Is Not Known Yet

The full CBN communiqué was not available to us at publication, so the vote count and any dissent come from coverage of the Governor’s press briefing. The date of the next meeting has not been confirmed.

Sources: Central Bank of Nigeria, 308th MPC press briefing (24 November 2026); National Bureau of Statistics, October 2026 consumer prices; CBN official exchange-rate data; RT economic calendar. This is news, not investment advice.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Nigeria’s interest rate decision in November 2026?

The Central Bank of Nigeria kept its benchmark rate at 23% on 24 November 2026. The committee voted unanimously, according to coverage of the Governor’s briefing.

Was the decision a surprise?

No. The result matched the 23% consensus forecast, so markets had expected a hold.

Why did the central bank not cut again?

Governor Cardoso said the committee weighed global and domestic risks before holding. Analysts point to energy costs, oil prices and election-related spending as risks to prices.

What is Nigeria’s inflation rate?

Headline inflation was 14.06% in October 2026, down from 14.63% in September, according to the National Bureau of Statistics. Inflation is still falling, but prices keep rising.