Africa Intelligence Brief — Wednesday, November 25, 2026

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Nigeria — campaign violence · Delta curfew South Africa — graft verdict · Pretoria court DR Congo — Masisi clashes · clinic strain Egypt — Alexandria collapse · old housing Ghana — German courtship

Africa wakes on Wednesday to a politics that is loud, armed and anxious, with campaigns, courtrooms and clinics each carrying a different kind of fear. The mood is less despair than watchfulness, as the Premium Times and Daily News Egypt roundups of 24 and 25 November show institutions being tested one by one.

Leaders speak the language of order, with curfews, investigations and requests for a federal takeover, while rivals answer in the language of grievance. Publics hear both and mostly wait, and Peter Obi defended the use of sticks by Kwankwasiyya members while the opposition NDC boycotted a police meeting.

The through-line is trust: in the police, in the courts and in the promise that money and protection will reach the people they are meant for. Daily News Egypt’s roundup of 24 November also shows Europe courting African markets, so outsiders are betting on a stability that many citizens do not yet feel.

Key Facts —Nigeria. Gunmen fired on Ovie Omo-Agege’s campaign convoy in Delta State on 23 November; he was unhurt. —South Africa. The Pretoria bribery trial of Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula closed on 23 November; judgment is due 3 December. —DR Congo. Fighting around Nyabiondo, North Kivu, intensified from 18 November; 19 wounded were treated by 21 November. —Egypt. The top two floors of a four-storey Alexandria building collapsed on 24 November; four were injured. —Ghana. Germany’s president ends his tour of Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana and Kenya on 26 November.

Nigeria: Violence Walks The Campaign Trail

The attack on the Omo-Agege tour has become a fight over numbers: his media adviser Sunny Areh says four died and calls it an assassination attempt, while Ughelli North council chairman Jaro Egbo says three of his own supporters were killed (Daily News Egypt, 24 November). Delta government secretary Kingsley Emu imposed a curfew from 6pm to 6am until further notice, and the NDC asked the inspector-general to take over the case, according to the same report.

Each side wants its own version to stand, and the dispute shows how little the parties trust the police to settle it, even though spokesman Bright Edafe said Commissioner Samuel Erale ordered a full investigation (Daily News Egypt, 24 November). President Bola Tinubu’s APC rally in Maiduguri needed heavy security, which tells a US reader that the 2027 run-up is being staged behind cordons.

Nigeria: Borrowing Through The Squeeze

Tinubu kept a N29.2 trillion (US$21.5 billion) borrowing plan, and the Senate approved loan requests he had earlier withdrawn. The signal is a government that trims ambition but not its reliance on debt.

The central bank dismissed worries over falling foreign reserves and said a partnership with NNPC, the state oil firm, would make oil foreign-exchange inflows more transparent. Police also declared the Nestoil chairman and a Sahara Group executive director, with seven others, wanted, and Anambra governor Charles Soludo presented a N893.4 billion (US$659 million) 2027 budget, so reassurance and a hunt for accountability arrive together.

South Africa: Waiting For A Verdict

The case against Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, once defence minister and speaker of the National Assembly, concerns about R4.5 million (about US$250,000) allegedly solicited from a defence contractor between 2016 and 2019, Daily News Egypt reported on 24 November. She denies the 12 corruption counts and the money-laundering count.

For South Africans weary of graft stories, the question is whether a senior figure of the governing generation can be held to account in open court. A US reader should read Judge Mashudu Munzhelele’s ruling as a test of whether the courts can convict at the top.

DR Congo: When The Wounded Cannot Be Moved

Doctors Without Borders (MSF) says the fighting between the FRN and Wazalendo armed groups has forced it to pause some activities, and three surgical patients could not be moved for nearly 24 hours (Daily News Egypt, 24 November). A 15-year-old boy with gunshot wounds died waiting, which turns a map of clashes into a household fear.

The armed groups want ground, while aid workers want only passage, and the gap between them is measured in hours. A US reader should read the clinic’s pause as a sign that humanitarian space in North Kivu is narrowing.

Ghana And Egypt: Courtship Abroad, Cracks At Home

Outside powers are competing for African partners. In Alexandria, governor Ayman Attia said a mother and two daughters were feared trapped in the old Attarin district, with no deaths reported as of 09:40 Cairo time on 24 November and the cause not announced (Daily News Egypt).

Ageing housing and slow answers feed a quieter anxiety than any campaign, and a US reader should watch whether an official cause is given.

What This Means From Latin America

The central bank’s plan to route oil foreign-exchange inflows through a partnership with NNPC will interest oil producers such as Brazil and Mexico, which also manage dollar flows from crude. The COP31 climate talks collapsed in a row over fossil fuels, Africanews reported on 22 November, a split that Brazil, as host of the previous round and an oil producer, knows well.

Steinmeier’s tour shows Europe hunting for African markets, which is competition for the same attention Latin American capitals seek from Berlin. Latin American diplomats will read the Delta curfew and the Masisi clashes as reminders that investment on the continent still carries security risk.

What We Are Watching

Thursday, 26 November, 3:00 a.m. ET: Zambia inflation rate : November data is due, after earlier readings of 6.3% and 0.7%. It shows how far prices are drifting in Southern Africa.

: November data is due, after earlier readings of 6.3% and 0.7%. It shows how far prices are drifting in Southern Africa. Friday, 27 November, 4:00 a.m. ET: Zambia interest rate decision : The forecast is 10.75%. It shows whether the central bank leans towards caution or growth.

: The forecast is 10.75%. It shows whether the central bank leans towards caution or growth. Friday, 27 November, 8:00 a.m. ET: Nigeria GDP growth : Third-quarter output is due, with a forecast of 4.45% after 4.43% before. It shows whether the economy is gaining ground while the government keeps borrowing.

: Third-quarter output is due, with a forecast of 4.45% after 4.43% before. It shows whether the economy is gaining ground while the government keeps borrowing. Tuesday, 1 December, 4:00 a.m. ET: South Africa GDP growth : Third-quarter output is due, after earlier readings of minus 0.2% and 0.9%. It shows how much households feel the squeeze behind the anxious mood.

: Third-quarter output is due, after earlier readings of minus 0.2% and 0.9%. It shows how much households feel the squeeze behind the anxious mood. Thursday, 3 December: Mapisa-Nqakula ruling: Judge Munzhelele is due to rule in Pretoria. It shows whether South Africa’s courts can reach a former speaker.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened to Ovie Omo-Agege in Delta State?

Gunmen fired on his campaign entourage at Uduere on 23 November, and he was unhurt, according to Daily News Egypt on 24 November. His adviser says four died while a council chairman says three supporters were killed, so the toll remains unconfirmed.

When will South Africa’s Mapisa-Nqakula verdict come?

Judge Mashudu Munzhelele is due to rule on 3 December at the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, Daily News Egypt reported on 24 November. She faces 12 corruption counts and one money-laundering count and denies wrongdoing.

Why did MSF pause some activities in Masisi?

MSF says clashes between the FRN and Wazalendo groups around Nyabiondo intensified from 18 November, according to Daily News Egypt on 24 November. Its clinic treated 19 wounded by 21 November, and a 15-year-old boy died waiting for transfer.

What is on the African economic calendar this week?

Zambia reports November inflation on Thursday 26 November at 3:00 a.m. ET and announces its rate decision on Friday 27 November at 4:00 a.m. ET, with a forecast of 10.75%. Nigeria publishes third-quarter growth on Friday 27 November at 8:00 a.m. ET, with a forecast of 4.45%.