Mozambique says the IMF delay is procedural, yet the loan size and the Mozal restart remain open, and a mines official has changed posts.

File photo. Detail of the facade of the Banco de Moçambique headquarters in Maputo, photographed on 22 December 2015. Photo: Jcornelius, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

MOZAMBIQUE

Mozambique expects a decision on a new International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan programme in the first half of December, after a delay of several weeks. Cabinet spokesperson Inocêncio Impissa said so on Tuesday 24 November 2026 after the weekly Council of Ministers meeting in Maputo.

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The same day, President Daniel Chapo dismissed Jorge Gerson Momade Daudo as Secretary of State for Mines, and one report, not confirmed by the Presidency, says he is now chairman of the mining regulator. The Presidency gave only a general reason, and no link to the IMF talks or to the shuttered Mozal aluminium smelter has been shown.

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Key Facts Who: Inocêncio Impissa, spokesperson of Mozambique’s cabinet, the Council of Ministers.

What: An IMF loan decision, due early November, is now expected in the first half of December.

Also: Chapo dismissed Mines Secretary of State Jorge Gerson Momade Daudo, reportedly now regulator chairman.

Mozal: Miner South32’s aluminium smelter near Maputo stays shut, with no restart dates.

As of: 24 November 2026, 19:48 GMT

Mozambique says the IMF delay is procedural, yet the loan size and the Mozal restart remain open, and a mines official has changed posts.

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The IMF decision was due early in November, spokesperson Inocêncio Impissa said, but it slipped. “There is a decision that should have been taken early this month but was postponed to December” (“Há uma decisão que devia ter sido tomada no início deste mês, mas foi postergada para o mês de dezembro”), he told reporters.

Impissa blamed the fund’s internal procedures, not a disagreement with Maputo. He called the talks positive and said everything indicated the negotiations had gone “very well” at technical level (“muito bem a nível técnico”).

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A meeting is scheduled to take the process to the IMF’s decision bodies, he said. “By the first half of December we will have much firmer news” (“Até à primeira quinzena de dezembro teremos uma notícia muito mais fechada”), he added.

File photo. The Ministry of Finance building in Maputo, photographed in 2014. Photo via Wikimedia Commons.

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The new programme would follow an Extended Credit Facility, a concessional IMF loan, that the fund approved in 2022 at SDR 340.8 million (special drawing rights, the IMF’s unit of account; about US$456 million). In April 2025 the IMF and Mozambique agreed not to proceed with the remaining reviews, so the government could seek a new programme matching its priorities, the IMF said on 18 April 2025.

We found no published staff-level agreement, the technical deal that normally precedes IMF board approval, and no programme size. The loan’s scale and conditions are therefore unknown.

Debt sets the stakes. Mozambique’s Finance Ministry put public and publicly guaranteed debt at about 75.9% of GDP (gross domestic product, the size of the economy), or about US$17.9 billion, at the end of June 2026.

Impissa’s account of a procedural delay is the only explanation on record. The fund has yet to set out its own timetable, and background on the IMF’s view of Mozambique’s risks is in our archive.

Mozal, an aluminium smelter near Maputo run by South32, the Australian-listed miner, has been on care and maintenance, meaning idle but protected for a possible restart, since 15 March 2026. South32 said it failed to secure an affordable power deal.

On Mozal, Impissa was blunt: “There are no dates, no closed commitments, no definitive commitments” (“Não há datas, não há compromissos fechados, não há compromissos definitivos”). Talks on resuming operations continue, he said, without set dates.

Mozal had 1,088 direct workers at the end of 2025, according to the General State Accounts, the annual public accounts report. It paid 1.527 billion meticais in tax in 2025 (about US$24 million at roughly 63.9 meticais per dollar), about 0.5% of state revenue.

The Mozambican state holds about 3.85% of the smelter through preference shares, a class of shares with priority on dividends, according to the General State Accounts. Our hubs on Mozambique and who runs the country’s economy give the wider picture.

President Daniel Chapo dismissed Jorge Gerson Momade Daudo, the Secretary of State for Mines, by presidential dispatch, a formal order signed by the head of state, on Tuesday 24 November 2026. The Presidency cited the “organisation and functioning of the Government” (“organização e funcionamento do Governo”) and gave no other reason.

One report of the Cabinet session, not confirmed by the Presidency, says Daudo was then named chairman of the board of the Mining Regulatory Authority (AREMI), the sector’s regulator, so he stays in the sector. The dismissal was not part of Impissa’s briefing, nothing in the record ties it to the IMF talks or to Mozal, and no new Secretary of State has been named.

Impissa also called prospects for the gas project led by ExxonMobil, the US oil major, positive, saying “there are good steps, good prospects” (“há bons passos, há boas perspetivas”). No final decision has been announced, and the next dated marker is the first half of December, when he expects firmer news from the IMF.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why does the IMF decision matter for Mozambique?

The programme would bring budget financing and a policy anchor at a time of heavy public debt. Its size and conditions are not yet public.

Is the mines official’s dismissal linked to the IMF or Mozal?

No link has been shown. The Presidency gave only a general reason, and one unconfirmed report says he was named to head the mining regulator.

Will the Mozal smelter reopen?

The government says there are no dates and no definitive commitments. Talks on resuming operations continue.

Sources Council of Ministers press briefing, Maputo, 24 November 2026 (spokesperson Inocêncio Impissa) Presidency of Mozambique, dispatch dismissing the Secretary of State for Mines, 24 November 2026 Ministry of Finance of Mozambique, public debt bulletin, second quarter 2026 International Monetary Fund, Mozambique Extended Credit Facility, May 2022 South32, announcement placing Mozal on care and maintenance, March 2026

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