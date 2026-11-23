Cameras, seats and a pavement press area now shape how this trial reaches the public. The court set the camera ban and seat rules; police marked out the pavement.

The Administrative Court building in Maputo, one of the capital’s court buildings; the trial is at the Supreme Court. File photo, 2025. Photo: Salazar Sérgio, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

POLITICS · MOZAMBIQUE

Journalists covering the trial of Mozambican opposition leader Venâncio Mondlane are barred from filming or recording in the courtroom. The Supreme Court in Maputo has also reserved a fixed block of the room’s 45 seats for named media organisations.

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Mondlane, who came second in the October 2024 presidential election, faces five charges linked to the protests that followed, including incitement to terrorism. The trial opened on Tuesday 17 November 2026 and reached its fifth day on Monday 23 November, with no verdict date announced.

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Key Facts Who Venâncio Mondlane, opposition leader and 2024 presidential runner-up, on trial on five charges.

What Cameras and recorders banned in court; a fixed block of seats reserved for named media.

Where Supreme Court, Maputo, Mozambique; hearings 10:00 to 15:30 local time.

As of 23 November 2026, 20:24 GMT.

Cameras, seats and a pavement press area now shape how this trial reaches the public. The court set the camera ban and seat rules; police marked out the pavement.

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The court said in mid-November that a fixed block of the room’s 45 seats is reserved for named media organisations. Published counts of those seats differ slightly, and GABINFO, the government information office, holds one.

Court spokesperson Pedro Nhatitima said other national media must compete for the rotating seats by registering on an electronic platform. He did not reveal the criteria for choosing outlets.

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During hearings, video cameras, still cameras and audio recorders are prohibited inside the hearing room. The court also refused the defence’s request for a live broadcast, and a later appeal.

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Outside, the press area on the pavement of Avenida Vladimir Lenine, opposite the court entrance, is marked with red-and-white tape and watched by police. Passers-by may not film or photograph there.

On Monday 23 November, one Maputo newspaper reported that the court had put up a tent on that pavement after journalists complained about the taped-off area. We could not confirm this with the court or a second source.

Mondlane said on 17 November that the press, not the court, was responsible for the lack of a legal challenge to the restrictions. He urged media to “adopt measures with legal standing” to defend their rights.

Access matters because reporters in the room are the public’s main window on a case against Mozambique’s best-known opposition figure. Sessions run from 10:00 to 15:30 Maputo time, which is 03:00 to 08:30 US Eastern.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can journalists film inside the Mondlane trial?

No. Cameras and recorders are banned in the hearing room, and the court refused a live broadcast.

Which media can sit in the Mondlane courtroom?

A fixed block of the 45 seats is reserved for named media organisations. Other national outlets compete for rotating seats.

Sources: Supreme Court of Mozambique, seat allocation announced in mid-November 2026 and spokesperson briefing; statements by Venâncio Mondlane of 17 November 2026.

Related coverage: Mondlane trial, day two and more in Mozambique news.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error