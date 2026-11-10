Gerdau Rises 4.6% as Latin American Steel Rallies | Steel Wrap, Nov 9

Key Facts Gerdau and Ternium led the rally: Gerdau closed at US$4.58, up 4.57%, and Ternium at US$51.24, up 4.23%, on Monday, 9 November 2026.

Gerdau closed at US$4.58, up 4.57%, and Ternium at US$51.24, up 4.23%, on Monday, 9 November 2026. The steel fund rose too: the SLX steel-producers fund finished at US$99.63, up 3.46%, though it is still 12.3% below its 2 June 2026 high.

the SLX steel-producers fund finished at US$99.63, up 3.46%, though it is still 12.3% below its 2 June 2026 high. CSN went the other way: its New York shares fell 3.80% to US$0.8177, which is 61.4% below their 28 January 2026 high.

its New York shares fell 3.80% to US$0.8177, which is 61.4% below their 28 January 2026 high. The cause was broad risk appetite: the S&P 500 gained 2.35% and the VIX fear gauge dropped 22.31%, so investors bought cyclical shares.

the S&P 500 gained 2.35% and the VIX fear gauge dropped 22.31%, so investors bought cyclical shares. Mexico is the strong story: Ternium’s Mexican shipments rose 18% year on year to a record 2.18 million tonnes in the third quarter.

Ternium’s Mexican shipments rose 18% year on year to a record 2.18 million tonnes in the third quarter. Chinese steel remains the threat: Brazil’s five-year antidumping duties have pushed importers towards Vietnam, South Korea and Egypt.

Today’s Focus Steel shares across Latin America rose on Monday, 9 November 2026, but the gains owed more to a strong day for markets in general than to any news about steel itself. Gerdau, Brazil’s largest steelmaker by volume, and Ternium, the Mexican-based producer, both gained more than 4%. The exception was CSN, a heavily indebted Brazilian producer, whose New York shares fell even as peers rose. It has lost 35.61% over 20 sessions and sits far below its January level. Behind the split lies a simple contrast. Mexico is replacing imported steel with local metal and enjoys strong demand, while Brazil still struggles with cheap foreign steel despite new duties. Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Markets story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. What matters today. Steel shares are rising with the market, but only the companies with a clear edge over imports, such as Ternium, have a story that outlasts the rally.

01 The session in one read

Monday was a good day for almost every risky asset, and steel makers, whose profits swing with the economy, joined in. The S&P 500 rose 2.35% and the VIX, Wall Street’s fear gauge, fell 22.31%.

Investors who had sold cyclical shares in recent weeks bought them back. Gerdau and Ternium were the clearest beneficiaries, while CSN slipped 3.80% despite having bounced hard earlier in the week.

Assessment — A market rally, not a steel recovery MEDIUM The rise in Gerdau, Ternium and the SLX fund fits a day of falling fear and a softer dollar, and the gains came after a poor month for the sector. The evidence for a lasting turn is thin, because the SLX fund is still 3.37% lower over 20 sessions and Brazilian steel faces the same import pressure as before. The variable to watch is whether the SLX fund can hold above US$100 for several sessions.

Steel — the daily wrap.

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02 The board

The board shows three winners and one loser, and the gap between them is the story. Ternium, with a record Mexican quarter behind it, and Gerdau, with a broad Brazilian and North American business, gained the most.

CSN is the odd one out because it carries heavy debt. Its shares tend to rise sharply on hope and fall on any doubt about its finances.

Asset Level Change Steel (SLX ETF) US$99.63 +3.46% Gerdau US$4.58 +4.57% CSN (ADR) US$0.8177 -3.80% Ternium US$51.24 +4.23%

Source: RT close, 2026-11-09. Where a commodity has no spot feed, an exchange-traded tracker or leading producer is shown as a labelled proxy.

Live Market Intelligence The live market board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Latin America — Cross-Market Board Ibovespa · benchmark 172,236.05 +2.22% +10.94% over 12 months Market breadth · 3 names 100% advancing 3 ▲ advancing 0 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.51 +0.04% USD / MXN 18.52 -0.06% USD / CLP 966.96 -0.99% USD / COP 3,269 +0.88% USD / ARS 1,545 -0.02% Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil 172,236.05 +2.22% S&P/BMV IPC Mexico 72,104.80 +1.00% S&P IPSA Chile 10,589.61 +0.50% S&P MERVAL Argentina 2,848,945 — MSCI COLCAP Colombia 2,576.36 +3.67% Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 172,236.05 +2.22% +10.94% 168,498.45 — — — IPSA 10,589.61 +0.50% — 10,536.54 10,650 10,550 — IPC MEX 72,104.80 +1.00% +13.89% 71,393.57 — — — MERVAL 2,848,945 — -10.97% 2,859,051 — — — COLCAP 2,576.36 +3.67% — — — — — USD/BRL 5.51 +0.04% +3.33% 5.51 5.51 5.51 — EUR/BRL 6.18 +0.80% +0.30% 6.13 6.19 6.18 — USD/MXN 18.52 -0.06% +0.42% 18.53 18.56 18.49 — USD/CLP 966.96 -0.99% +3.97% 976.64 975.74 966.06 — USD/COP 3,269 +0.88% -12.53% 3,240 3,269 3,267 — USD/PEN 3.41 -1.07% +3.19% 3.44 3.41 3.41 — USD/ARS 1,545 -0.02% +9.71% 1,546 1,545 1,545 — USD/UYU 40.45 +0.35% +3.06% 40.31 40.45 40.45 — USD/PYG 6,450 +1.45% -7.23% 6,358 6,450 6,450 — USD/BOB 11.74 -0.59% +74.26% 11.81 11.74 11.74 — USD/DOP 60.46 +2.41% -4.73% 59.04 60.46 60.40 — USD/CRC 446.56 -0.38% -8.72% 448.27 446.56 446.56 — USD/GTQ 7.64 -0.05% +2.13% 7.64 7.64 7.64 — Largest moves today COLCAP 2,576.36 +3.67% USD/DOP 60.46 +2.41% IBOV 172,236.05 +2.22% USD/PYG 6,450 +1.45% USD/PEN 3.41 -1.07% IPC MEX 72,104.80 +1.00% USD/CLP 966.96 -0.99% USD/COP 3,269 +0.88% The session read The Ibovespa rose 2.22%, with breadth positive — 3 of 3 names higher. COLCAP led, while MERVAL lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 10 Nov 2026 Latin American Pulse for Tuesday, November 10, 2026 Read →

03 Why it moved

The first and heaviest cause was the market-wide rally, with high confidence. The dollar index eased 0.61% and the VIX collapsed, which usually helps companies tied to factories and building sites. The one conflicting signal was the 10-year US Treasury yield, which rose 3 basis points to 4.89%, normally a drag on such shares, so the move looks like a relief rally rather than a rethink of steel.

The second cause was Ternium’s company-specific strength, with medium-to-high confidence. Its third-quarter profit was US$368 million, against a loss of US$270 million a year earlier, and its Mexican shipments grew 18% year on year to a record 2.18 million tonnes. The chief executive attributed most of that growth to winning market share from imports, and the company expects strong domestic sales and pricing through the first half of 2027.

The third cause, with medium confidence, is trade protection. Brazil imposed five-year antidumping duties on Chinese steel earlier this year, which analysts expected to help CSN, yet importers simply moved to other Asian suppliers. That explains why Brazilian names rally less convincingly than Mexican ones, and why CSN could fall on a day when everything else rose.

China’s annual inflation rate was 0.7% in October, below the 0.8% forecast and the 0.9% of September, according to the RT economic calendar. Factory-gate prices rose 5.7% year on year against 5.3% expected and 5.0% before. China is the world’s largest steelmaker, so its price data shapes the import pressure Latin American mills face.

04 The trend behind it

Monday’s gain was a bounce inside a downtrend. The SLX fund is 12.3% below its 12-month high of 113.57 but 31.4% above its November 2025 low of 75.82, and it has lost 7.7% over 60 sessions.

Gerdau is 12.6% below its 20 October high of 5.24, though 40.5% above its March low of 3.26. CSN has been the most violent: it rose 13.27% over five sessions from a low of 0.71 on 3 November, then gave some back, so this looks like a continuation of a weak phase with sharp rallies, not a new one.

05 What it means for Latin America

For Brazil, steel is a story of fairness and survival. Gerdau’s chief executive has called competition from Chinese steel ‘not isonomic, it’s not fair’, and has warned that investment could move abroad without protection. Imports reportedly take about 30% of local steel sales, so every duty matters to the jobs and shares of Gerdau, Usiminas and CSN.

For Mexico, the picture is brighter. Ternium has taken market share from imports, and Mexican prices follow the US market while staying well below it, even with US tariffs on steel at 50%. A Mexico City investor holds the stronger of the two stories.

For a traveller or ordinary saver, the point is practical: steel tracks building and car production, so these shares are a bet on regional growth. They are volatile, and a day like Monday does not change that.

06 The names to watch

Gerdau is the bellwether. It fell 10.89% in 20 sessions, and our own history since 2007 offers a sobering note: in the 88 earlier cases with a fall at least that large, the shares were higher 20 sessions later in 45 cases, or 51%, with a median change of +0.6% and a worst case of -56.6%. History is not a forecast.

CSN is the riskier case. In 14 earlier comparable falls, it was higher 20 sessions later in 6 cases, or 43%, with a median of -2.1% and a worst case of -45.5%.

Usiminas, a petitioner in Brazil’s case against Chinese hot-rolled steel, is worth following for the outcome of that investigation, which we could not confirm. Ternium guides fourth-quarter operating profit broadly in line with the third.

07 What would end it

On the chart, the SLX fund meets resistance at US$100, a round number just above Monday’s close, and then at its 113.57 high; its support is the 75.82 low. Gerdau faces 5.24 above and 3.26 below, and CSN has support at 0.71 and the round US$1 above.

The rally ends if the VIX climbs back or the Treasury yield keeps rising. The bigger test is trade policy: no date is set for a US-Mexico deal or for the review of the USMCA trade pact, and either could reshape Ternium’s outlook. Does the weakness stop? Not until Brazil’s duties start to reduce imports from the new Asian suppliers.

08 What to watch

Brazilian antidumping: Whether importers keep shifting to Vietnam, South Korea and Egypt, and whether Brazil widens its duties.

Whether importers keep shifting to Vietnam, South Korea and Egypt, and whether Brazil widens its duties. US-Mexico trade: Any date for a deal or the USMCA review, which would affect Ternium’s pricing.

Any date for a deal or the USMCA review, which would affect Ternium’s pricing. SLX at US$100: A close above this level for several sessions would signal the rally has legs.

A close above this level for several sessions would signal the rally has legs. CSN debt: Its New York shares need to hold above 0.71 to avoid fresh selling.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did CSN fall when other steel shares rose?

CSN carries heavy debt and has been more exposed to Chinese import pressure, so its shares fell 3.80% even on a strong market day.

Why is Ternium doing better than the Brazilian producers?

Mexican shipments hit a record 2.18 million tonnes as local steel replaced imports, and the company expects strong sales and pricing into the first half of 2027.

What are antidumping duties?

They are extra taxes on imports sold below fair prices, and Brazil applied them to Chinese steel for five years.

Does a one-day rally mean the downturn is over?

No. The SLX fund is still down 3.37% over 20 sessions, and the sector remains well below its June high.

Market data: The Rio Times

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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