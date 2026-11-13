Mexican Cartel Suspect to Stay in Hospital

MEXICO · ORGANISED CRIME

Key Facts What A federal judge ordered Rafael Álvarez Ayala, a suspected cartel member nicknamed “R2”, to stay in hospital until doctors discharge him.

Who The petition was filed by a man who is neither his relative nor his lawyer, and the judge accepted it.

Why it matters A separate court order already bars handing R2 to foreign agents while a petition is decided.

Next Doctors decide when he is fit to leave; judges still must rule on both petitions.

Power Index Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 70.8 points (November 2026 edition).

A third party has asked a Mexican judge to keep a wounded cartel suspect out of prison, and the judge has agreed for now.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Mexico story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

A federal judge in Mexico has ordered that Rafael Álvarez Ayala, the alleged cartel member known by the nickname “R2”, stay in a public hospital in Guadalajara, in Jalisco state, until doctors discharge him. The order was reported on Thursday 12 November 2026 and stops, for now, his transfer to a prison.

The request did not come from his family or his lawyers. It was filed by Alejandro Aquino Rodríguez, who is neither a relative nor a member of his legal team.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 with 70.8 points. Strongest pillar: economic relationships (90); weakest: state capacity & security (46). Alignment group: Hedging. Watch21 homicides per 100,000; organised crime at 7.7 of 10. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

For US readers the ruling comes alongside a second order. Another Mexican court has already told federal authorities not to hand him to foreign agents while a separate petition is pending.

What the Judge Ordered

The Fourth District Court in Criminal Matters in Jalisco state, based in Puente Grande, the Jalisco town that hosts a federal prison complex, admitted the petition. It names the head of FEMDO, the organised-crime unit of Mexico’s federal prosecution service (FGR), and says that unit intends to move him to Puente Grande or to a federal prison without a final medical discharge.

The judge granted a protective order that takes effect at once, without hearing the other side first. It says R2 must remain in the hospital to keep receiving treatment until health staff decide he can leave.

File photo: Mexican National Guard vehicles at the entrance of Guadalajara International Airport, 4 March 2022. Photo: ProtoplasmaKid, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

Follow this story Get an email when there’s news on Guadalajara (Mexico) Email address Follow

How Badly He Was Hurt

R2 was wounded on Sunday 8 November 2026 in a shootout when a navy-led operation reached a restaurant in the Guadalajara area where he and others were present. He has since had surgery.

On the night of Wednesday 11 November his initial hearing, to be held by video from his bed, was suspended. Doctors said he was too drowsy from medication to take part.

In Plain English Amparo is a Mexican court petition that asks a federal judge to stop an official act that may violate someone’s rights. Protective order (suspensión) is a temporary judge’s order that freezes an act while the petition is decided. Organised-crime unit (FEMDO) is the federal prosecutors’ unit that handles cartel cases.

Two Petitions, One Suspect

This is the second amparo reported in R2’s favour this week. An earlier one, filed at another federal court in Puente Grande and reported on Tuesday 10 November, won a provisional order against a handover to the United States outside the formal extradition process.

That order also told authorities to stop any isolation from the outside world and not to put him at the disposal of foreign agents until the petition is decided. It did not free him: he stays at the court’s disposal in the hospital.

What It Means for You

R2 is described in court reports as an alleged operator of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), a group the United States has designated a foreign terrorist organisation. Mexican courts have not said when either order will end, so the timing of his discharge is an open question.

Both orders are temporary, and judges can lift them when they rule on the underlying petitions. Our earlier reports on his arrest are in Mexico Arrests Alleged Cartel Cell Leader and Mexico Arrests Cartel Leader Wanted by US.

More is on our Mexico news page.

What Is Not Known

It is not known why a person outside his legal team filed the petition, or whether his own lawyers support it. No public date exists for his discharge or for the judges’ final rulings.

The status of any US extradition request has not been made public. R2 is a suspect and has not been convicted of any crime.

Frequently Asked Questions

Where is R2 being held?

He is in a public hospital in Guadalajara, Mexico, under guard. A federal judge has ordered that he stay there until doctors discharge him.

Can the United States take R2 now?

No. Not for now. A federal court in Puente Grande has provisionally barred handing him to foreign agents while a petition is decided. The order does not free him.

Sources: Mexican federal district courts in Puente Grande, Jalisco (petition rulings reported 10 and 12 November 2026); Fiscalía General de la República, Mexico’s federal prosecution service (gob.mx/fgr).

RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesCost of living, safety, visas across Latin America › RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. × Best for expats Cost of living Safest places Easy visas Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →