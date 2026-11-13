Medellín Utility Co-Founder Dies at 110

IBOV 172,040.96 ▲ 0.42% IPC MEX 71,811.20 ▼ 0.27% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.64▼ 0.06% USD/MXN18.54▼ 0.35% USD/CLP996.51▲ 0.10% USD/COP3,315▲ 1.08% USD/PEN3.40▼ 0.31% USD/ARS1,548▲ 0.15% USD/UYU40.59▲ 2.33% USD/PYG6,196▲ 2.33% USD/BOB11.59▼ 0.37% USD/DOP60.61▲ 1.88% USD/CRC442.74▼ 0.10% USD/GTQ7.64▲ 2.06% USD/HNL26.91▲ 2.15% USD/NIO36.62▲ 1.57% USD/VES909.35▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.69▲ 1.39% USD/TTD6.75▲ 1.58% EUR/BRL6.23▲ 0.65% BRENT 96.98 ▲ 1.21% WTI 89.46 ▲ 0.81% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.13 ▼ 0.87% GOLD 3,897 ▲ 0.30% SILVER 49.80 ▼ 0.35% SOY 1,238 ▲ 0.90% CORN 449.25 ▲ 1.53% WHEAT 595.75 ▲ 1.97% COFFEE 276.05 ▼ 1.48% SUGAR 18.53 ▲ 1.70% ORANGE JUICE 136.75 ▼ 2.98% COTTON 83.18 ▲ 5.73% COCOA 5,292 ▲ 4.46% BEEF 218.60 ▼ 0.14% CATTLE 336.13 ▲ 0.13% LITHIUM 58.81 ▼ 1.05% PETR4 45.06 ▲ 0.81% VALE3 63.73 ▼ 0.34% ITUB4 42.10 ▲ 1.01% BBDC4 14.40 ▲ 0.56% ABEV3 15.75 — 0.00% BBAS3 15.23 ▼ 1.62% B3SA3 14.72 ▼ 0.27% WEGE3 51.23 ▼ 0.81% PRIO3 62.92 ▼ 0.60% SUZB3 55.62 ▼ 0.75% RENT3 30.29 ▲ 2.40% AZZA3 16.41 ▼ 2.90% CSAN3 3.02 ▲ 5.96% RAIZ4 20.00 ▼ 6.67% PCAR3 2.43 ▲ 1.67% GMAT3 4.24 ▲ 10.42% PSSA3 46.40 ▲ 1.00% CVCB3 0.85 ▲ 1.19% POSI3 3.23 ▼ 4.15% SLCE3 18.45 ▲ 0.49% NATU3 5.16 ▼ 3.19% BRKM5 3.12 ▲ 1.63% RANI3 8.19 ▲ 0.12% CSNA3 3.89 ▼ 8.04% IBOV 172,040.96 ▲ 0.42% IPC MEX 71,811.20 ▼ 0.27% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.64 ▼ 0.08% USD/MXN 18.56 ▼ 0.25% USD/CLP 998.98 ▲ 0.35% USD/COP 3,307 ▲ 0.85% USD/PEN 3.40 ▼ 0.22% USD/ARS 1,548 ▲ 0.15% USD/UYU 40.59 ▲ 2.33% USD/PYG 6,196 ▲ 2.33% USD/BOB 11.59 ▼ 0.37% USD/DOP 60.61 ▲ 1.88% USD/CRC 442.74 ▼ 0.10% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▲ 2.06% USD/HNL 26.91 ▲ 2.15% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 1.57% USD/VES 909.35 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.69 ▲ 1.39% USD/TTD 6.75 ▲ 1.58% EUR/BRL 6.23 ▲ 0.69% BRENT 96.98 ▲ 1.21% WTI 89.46 ▲ 0.81% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.13 ▼ 0.87% GOLD 3,897 ▲ 0.30% SILVER 49.80 ▼ 0.35% SOY 1,238 ▲ 0.90% CORN 449.25 ▲ 1.53% WHEAT 595.75 ▲ 1.97% COFFEE 276.05 ▼ 1.48% SUGAR 18.53 ▲ 1.70% ORANGE JUICE 136.75 ▼ 2.98% COTTON 83.18 ▲ 5.73% COCOA 5,292 ▲ 4.46% BEEF 218.60 ▼ 0.14% CATTLE 336.13 ▲ 0.13% LITHIUM 58.81 ▼ 1.05% PETR4 45.06 ▲ 0.81% VALE3 63.73 ▼ 0.34% ITUB4 42.10 ▲ 1.01% BBDC4 14.40 ▲ 0.56% ABEV3 15.75 — 0.00% BBAS3 15.23 ▼ 1.62% B3SA3 14.72 ▼ 0.27% WEGE3 51.23 ▼ 0.81% PRIO3 62.92 ▼ 0.60% SUZB3 55.62 ▼ 0.75% RENT3 30.29 ▲ 2.40% AZZA3 16.41 ▼ 2.90% CSAN3 3.02 ▲ 5.96% RAIZ4 20.00 ▼ 6.67% PCAR3 2.43 ▲ 1.67% GMAT3 4.24 ▲ 10.42% PSSA3 46.40 ▲ 1.00% CVCB3 0.85 ▲ 1.19% POSI3 3.23 ▼ 4.15% SLCE3 18.45 ▲ 0.49% NATU3 5.16 ▼ 3.19% BRKM5 3.12 ▲ 1.63% RANI3 8.19 ▲ 0.12% CSNA3 3.89 ▼ 8.04%
since 2009
Friday, November 13, 2026
Colombia Business

Medellín Utility Co-Founder Dies at 110

By · · 3 min read
EPM headquarters in Medellín, Colombia
The EPM headquarters in Medellín, Colombia. Rio Times photo library. photo. The headquarters building of EPM, the public utility group, in Medellín, Colombia, 2007. Photo: SajoR, CC BY-SA 2.5, Wikimedia Commons.

Business: Colombia

Lucio Chiquito Caicedo, a civil engineer who helped create Empresas Públicas de Medellín (EPM), the city’s public power, water and gas utility, has died at 110, according to El Colombiano. The Medellín daily published the news on Friday 13 November 2026.

Key Facts

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Who. Lucio Chiquito Caicedo, civil engineer and EPM co-founder, died at 110.

Born. He was born in Cali on 22 May 1916 and graduated in civil engineering in 1941.

Legacy. He helped create EPM in 1955 and helped found Integral, Sedic, Camacol and an engineering school.

Late career. At 104 he submitted a doctoral thesis to the University of Manchester.

A Career Built on Water and Power

Chiquito studied civil engineering at the Universidad Nacional de Colombia in Medellín, graduating in 1941, then won a scholarship from the British Council, the UK’s cultural relations body, to the University of Manchester, where he earned a master’s degree in 1947, El Colombiano reports. Back in Colombia he served as chief engineer on the Piedras Blancas dam.

El Colombiano says he took part in creating EPM in 1955 and, in his own account, the water inventories that followed helped build 26 hydroelectric power stations, among them Guadalupe, Guatapé and San Carlos. The same year he and José Tejada founded Integral, an engineering consultancy.

EPM headquarters tower in Medellín
The EPM headquarters tower in Medellín. Rio Times photo library. photo, undated. The headquarters tower of EPM, the public utility group, lit up at night in Medellín, Colombia. Photo: SajoR, public domain, Wikimedia Commons.

Institutions He Helped Found

He also helped found Camacol, the construction chamber, in 1958, Sedic in 1971 and the Escuela de Ingeniería de Antioquia, a Medellín engineering school, in 1978, according to the newspaper. In 2023 he received the Escudo de Antioquia in gold, the regional government’s honour.

In 2020, at 104, he finished a doctoral thesis on the best use of a river’s water for power, irrigation and storage and sent it to Manchester. Our report on EPM’s gas supply shows how the utility he helped found still shapes daily life; more is on our Colombia news page.

What Is Not Known

The report we reviewed does not give the cause of death or funeral arrangements. Only El Colombiano had published the news when we checked.

What It Means for You

EPM, owned by the municipality of Medellín, is one of Colombia’s largest utilities, so its founders’ history is part of the country’s infrastructure story. This is an obituary and carries no investment relevance.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was Lucio Chiquito Caicedo?

He was a Colombian civil engineer born in Cali in 1916 who took part in creating Empresas Públicas de Medellín in 1955. El Colombiano reports that he died at 110.

What is EPM?

EPM, Empresas Públicas de Medellín, is the public utility of Medellín that provides power, water and gas services. It was created in 1955.

Sources: El Colombiano, obituary of Lucio Chiquito Caicedo, 13 November 2026; El Colombiano interviews with him; Gerontology Research Group, a body that validates extreme-age cases, notice of his 110th birthday, 22 May 2026.

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