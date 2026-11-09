Martin Marietta Lists Jamaica in Filing

Martin Marietta Materials, a US building materials company listed on the New York Stock Exchange, lists Jamaica among the operating locations of its Specialties segment, which makes lime and industrial minerals, in its first quarterly report since buying Lhoist North America, a US lime producer, for US$12.9 billion. Martin Marietta’s filings say little about Jamaica, so our report on the priorities of Jamaica’s mining ministry gives the wider sector context.

Key Facts Buyer. Martin Marietta, a US producer of crushed stone, sand and gravel, has expanded into lime.

Deal. It closed on Friday 21 August 2026 at about US$12.9 billion in cash and shares.

Jamaica. Its quarterly filing lists Jamaica among the operating locations of its Specialties segment, which makes lime and minerals.

Licences. Jamaica’s mining regulator lists two limestone quarry licences at Braziletto, in Clarendon parish, held by Chemical Lime Co. of Jamaica. Ownership is not confirmed.

Gap. The filing names no Jamaican company, and Martin Marietta has not said what its Jamaican business earns.

File photo, 2010. The Windalco alumina plant at Kirkvine, Manchester parish, Jamaica, seen across a bauxite mining road. (Photo: Nigel20, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

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What Martin Marietta Bought

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE: MLM), based in Raleigh, North Carolina, completed its combination with Lhoist North America, Inc. on Friday 21 August 2026. Chief executive Ward Nye leads the company, which announced the close in a press release on Monday 24 August 2026.

Lhoist North America is a subsidiary of the Lhoist Group, a lime and dolomite producer. Lime is made from limestone and is used in steelmaking, glass and heavy construction.

The total price at closing was about US$12.9 billion. That was US$7.0 billion in cash, financed with bond issues and term loans, plus 10,953,543 new Martin Marietta shares valued at US$5.9 billion.

At signing, the new shares were valued at US$6.5 billion on a 15-day average price to 26 June, which put the headline price at about US$13.5 billion. The filing values the shares at US$5.9 billion on the 21 August closing price.

Where Jamaica Fits In

Martin Marietta’s quarterly report, a Form 10-Q filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, the US market regulator, on Wednesday 4 November 2026, lists Jamaica among the operating locations of its Specialties business. Specialties makes high-calcium lime, dolomitic lime, industrial minerals and magnesia-based products for steelmaking, infrastructure, glass and environmental solutions.

Jamaica’s Mines and Geology Division, the government mining regulator, publishes a quarry licence list. It lists Chemical Lime Co. of Jamaica as the holder of two limestone quarry licences, shown as current, at Braziletto in the parish of Clarendon.

The filing does not name the Jamaican company or say which Jamaican assets came with the Lhoist purchase. The regulator’s list shows who holds the licences, but not who owns that company today.

What It Means for You

For a US shareholder in Martin Marietta, Jamaica is one named location in the enlarged lime business. The filing gives no figure for what the island business earns.

Lime is an input for steel and infrastructure, which is the market Martin Marietta’s Specialties business serves. The filing also lists Canada, Jamaica and The Bahamas among the cross-border risks of its operations.

Readers following Jamaica can place this deal beside our guide to foreign powers and investors in Jamaica. Our map of who runs Jamaica’s economy gives the domestic side.

What Is Not Known

We found no figure for how much of the Specialties business or its limestone lies in Jamaica. Any estimate of the island’s share would be unverified.

Martin Marietta has not announced any plan to expand production or invest more in Jamaica. It has also not said what the Jamaican business earns.

It is not confirmed whether Chemical Lime Co. of Jamaica belongs to the group, because the filing names no Jamaican company. The licence list does not show ownership.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does the filing name the Jamaican business?

No, it lists Jamaica as an operating location of the Specialties business but names no Jamaican company. Whether Chemical Lime Co. of Jamaica belongs to the group is not confirmed.

How much did Martin Marietta pay for Lhoist North America?

About US$12.9 billion at closing, made of US$7.0 billion in cash and 10,953,543 new shares valued at US$5.9 billion. At signing, the new shares were valued at US$6.5 billion on a 15-day average price to 26 June, which put the headline price at about US$13.5 billion.

Who holds the limestone licences at Braziletto?

Jamaica’s Mines and Geology Division lists two limestone quarry licences, shown as current, held by Chemical Lime Co. of Jamaica at Braziletto in Clarendon parish. The list is undated and does not show who owns the company.